Plus: Bombs in Albania, skirmish on Tajik border, Estonia against phoning Putin, LA mansion seizure, and more.

The Big Story: Soldiers Near Kharkiv Place the Colors of Ukraine on Russian Border

What happened: The Ukrainian Defense Ministry says its forces have regained the territory around Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, all the way to the Russian border, Reuters reports. The ministry released a video showing Ukrainian soldiers carrying a post, displaying Ukraine’s trident insignia and the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag, to the border. Over the weekend, Ukraine won the Eurovision song contest and more U.S. Congressional leaders visited Kyiv.

More context: Russian forces are confiscating history books from schools in occupied areas of Ukraine as a part of Russification efforts, CNN reports. Russian missiles struck the region around the port city of Odessa today, Ukrainian authorities announced.

Worth noting: Russian occupiers have put 3,000 residents of the occupied city of Mariupol into “filtration camps” for people with pro-Ukrainian views, an adviser to the mayor said yesterday, NV reports, in another example of many such detention centers.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Czech officials, World War II veterans, and foreign diplomats yesterday marked the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi ghetto camp in Terezin (Theresienstadt) in early May 1945, Czech Radio reports. Today is Romani Resistance Day, a commemoration of the 1944 Romani uprising at the concentration camp in Auschwitz, according to Romea.

European leaders should stop phoning Vladimir Putin, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas says. In an interview with Euractiv, Kallas said communicating with the Russian leader undermines efforts to isolate him. “I feel that if everybody is constantly calling him, he doesn’t get the message that he’s isolated,” she said, adding that the contact is not showing any positive effect. “I don’t see any results, because after all these talks, Bucha happened, Irpin happened – we don’t see any signs of de-escalation,” she said, referring to the massacres and the bombings of cities by the Russian military.

Though the Lithuanian Ministry of Culture recently updated its rules to allow removing Soviet monuments without delay, some local authorities are hesitant to rush into dismantling the memorials, which are often located in cemeteries, Baltic News Network reports. One representative of Vilnius told Lithuanian media that historians and other specialists should be consulted before any decisions are made. The Latvian Parliament also recently removed legal obstacles to dismantling a Soviet monument in Riga.

Southeastern Europe

The 232 non-fatal bomb blasts in Albania over the last five years are apparently the result of criminal gangs issuing warnings to politicians, other criminal gangs, or blackmail victims, according to Balkan Insight. In late March, a bomb exploded in a building belonging to a failed mayoral candidate in Shkodra. “There is a tendency for explosives to be used as a warning, rather than for murder,” said Fabian Zhilla, a legal expert on criminal justice quoted in the article.

The outgoing administration of Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa declared 17 May as a day to remember victims of communism, The Slovenia Times reports. The date was chosen to commemorate the massacre of over 50 people, most of them Romani and including 24 children, by communist partisans. Between 1941 and 1956, tens of thousands of civilians and prisoners of war were killed in what is now Slovenia, the article notes. Anti-communists also killed thousands of civilians during the war, according to a report from Slovenia’s Study Center for National Reconciliation.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The European Commission wants to greatly increase the number of trucks and trains transporting goods out of Ukraine in order to get around Russia’s naval blockade of the Black Sea which has closed down trade at ports, Euronews reports. The EU executive is also asking member states to be more flexible in terms of border crossings and the storage of Ukrainian products within EU countries. Ukraine is Europe’s main source of grain and one of the main suppliers to the Middle East and Africa, Euronews notes, and Russia’s war on Ukraine is causing a growing food crisis.

Central Asia

Tajik border guards engaged in a firefight with Taliban militants over the weekend, according to Afghan media reports cited by Asia-Plus. Both light and heavy weapons were used in the four-hour skirmish at the border crossing between Panji Poyon in Tajikistan and Sherkhan Bandar in Afghanistan, and the Taliban has since sent additional forces to the area, according to the article, which mentions no casualties from the incident.

The Caucasus

A giant mansion in Los Angeles reportedly owned by the former finance minister of Armenia and his sons could be seized by the U.S. government, the Guardian reports. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint earlier this month saying the mansion was purchased with alleged bribe money paid by an Armenian businessman to former Finance Minister Gagik Khachatryan. Recently listed at $63.5 million, the house was sold for over $14 million in 2011 to a trust representing Khachatryan and his two sons, who are all facing criminal charges in Armenia.

