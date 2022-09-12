Plus: Latvian prez’s overnighter in Kyiv, Kyrgyz taxi scam, Mongolian coal train to China, and more.

The Big Story: Kyiv Claims Major Advances on Eastern and Southern Fronts

What happened: Multiple accounts report joy on the streets of formerly Russian-held areas in northeast Ukraine after a counteroffensive against the Russian military over the weekend and continuing today, with Kyiv claiming the rapid advance has retaken some 3,000 square kilometers of territory, according to BBC News and AP. Both Ukrainian and Russian officials in the region say the push has reached all the way to the Russian border. One Russian official said Ukraine forces outnumbered Russian troops by eight to one. Kyiv also claims significant advances in the south.

Related: The ebullient mood in Ukraine has been tempered by Russian missile strikes – targeting civilian infrastructure in what some are calling revenge for the battlefield failures – that knocked out power and water supplies throughout the Kharkiv region, leaving one person dead and another missing, Ukrinform reports.

Worth noting: Ukraine’s new offensive forced the Kremlin to indefinitely postpone staging referendum votes on annexing occupied territories, according to unnamed sources in a report from The Moscow Times, citing Meduza. Kremlin-linked political operatives in charge of the sham referendums have reportedly gone back to Moscow. “Everyone got the f*ck out of there. They received orders to go home,” a source told Meduza.

News from the Regions

Southeastern Europe

The large anti-LGBTQ march led by the Serbian Orthodox Church in Belgrade yesterday included numerous Russian flags as well as portraits of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, AP reports. The demonstration, which included a pro-Russian biker gang, was sparked by the Pride events planned for the capital starting on Saturday, which organizers say will go on as planned in defiance of a police ban announced by President Aleksandar Vucic.

The Albanian government was hit by another cyberattack on Friday, which Prime Minister Edi Rama said was once again the work of Iran, CNN reports. The incident came one day after heavily armed police forcibly entered the Iranian Embassy in Tirana. Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran after a major cyberattack in July.

Northern Kosovo, where Serbs are in the majority, is quietly being taken over by Albanians with the backing of major European powers, according to claims by Serbian President Vucic, Exit News reports, citing Euronews Serbia. EU mediators, along with envoys from Germany and France, started a diplomatic mission to Pristina and Belgrade on Friday.

Central Europe and the Baltics

The trial of former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis over alleged fraud involving 2 million euros in EU subsidies began in Prague today, The Guardian reports. The case involves an apparent attempt to circumvent rules of EU subsidies meant for medium or small businesses by transferring ownership of a conference center from the Babis-owned Agrofert conglomerate to Babis family members; ownership was switched back to Agrofert after the subsidies were allegedly received. Babis’s immunity from prosecution has been lifted three times by lawmakers over the course of the seven-year investigation.

The weekend visit by Latvian President Egils Levits to Kyiv was the first overnight stay by a Western leader since the start of the Russian war on Ukraine, BNN reports. Meanwhile, Latvian poet Amanda Aizpuriete was awarded the top prize and Croatian author Luiza Bouharaoua won the Central European Initiative Prize for up-and-coming authors at the at Slovenian Writers Association’s 37th Vilenica International Literary Festival, The Slovenia Times writes.

Central Asia

A virtual exhibit entitled Women of Kazakhstan seeks to highlight the accomplishments of Kazakh women and their underemphasized roles in the cultural and historical changes in the country, The Astana Times reports.

Taxi services said to be run by gangs regularly swindle Uzbeks who arrive at the Osh airport in Kyrgyzstan, Eurasianet reports. Cheaper airfares to the airport, located near the Uzbek border, make Osh popular among migrant workers returning home to Uzbekistan.

Borderlands

Mongolia has finished a rail line connecting to China that is projected to increase coal exports by 50 million tons per year, MENAFN reports. Mining makes up 25% of Mongolia’s gross domestic product, and for years coal destined for China has been transported in trucks, leading to long lines at the border and frequent accidents, according to the report.

