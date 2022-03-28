Plus: Misogyny in Montenegro, Russian actor in Latvian exile, Moscow dissidents targeted, and more.

The Big Story: Zelenskiy Offers Compromise to Russia in Negotiations

What happened: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he is offering concessions to Russia amid ongoing peace talks in Turkey, Reuters reports. “Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it,” Zelenskiy said. “This is the most important point.” He said other Russian demands, such as the demilitarization of Ukraine, have been rejected.

More context: The Kremlin warned the Russian media not to cover Zelenskiy’s video interview with Russian journalists on Sunday, CNN reports. Afterwards, Zelenskiy said Moscow is “afraid of a relatively short conversation with several journalists.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “We have laws in place, and it is very important not to publish information that would amount to a violation of these laws.” Independent Russian news outlet Novaya Gazeta announced it was suspending operations today after its second warning from the authorities, The Insider writes.

Worth noting: A Russian general seemed to suggest that the goals of the invasion of Ukraine were being scaled back, RFE/RL reports. In other news, the Ukrainian army has more tanks now than when the war began because of all the Russian vehicles they have captured, Forbes writes; Russian missiles have a failure rate of up to 60%, Reuters reports; and the G7 nations have turned down Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand to pay for Russian energy in rubles, according to AP.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Famous Russian actor Chulpan Khamatova has gone into exile in Latvia due to Putin’s war on Ukraine, Deadline notes, citing a report from RFE/RL. “I signed the petition against the war. And then it was made clear to me it would be undesirable for me to go back,” she said from Riga this week. Besides her career in Russia, she has appeared in several international films and was also on the jury at the 2006 Venice International Film Festival. Principal Bolshoi Ballet ballerina Olga Smirnova also left Moscow last week, journeying to the Netherlands where she now works with the Dutch National Ballet.

Southeastern Europe

A sea mine was found in waters close to the Bulgarian border today, Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense announced via social media, The Sofia Globe reports. Military weapons experts deployed to the area after the mine was found in the Black Sea about 15 kilometers from the seaside resort of Rezovo on the Bulgarian-Turkish border, the ministry said. The Bulgarian navy has increased surveillance along its territorial waters since earlier this month, when Russia claimed that Ukrainian sea mines from the Odessa area had come adrift and were spreading throughout the Black Sea. Ukrainian authorities say the mines are Russian, planted in the Black Sea as part of the ongoing invasion, Euromaidan Press writes.

Misogyny is getting worse all across the political spectrum in Montenegro, Balkan Insight reports. Some 70% of women politicians in Montenegro have experienced violence during their political work and 90% have experienced gender-based discrimination, according to a study by the Women’s Political Network. Social media is exacerbating the existing misogyny problem, which is rooted in the conservative, patriarchal nature of society and the lack of gender equality, the analysis says. “I don’t think there has ever been as much violence toward women in politics as there is today,” cabinet minister Vesna Bratic said.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The editor in chief of the banned Russian radio station Echo of Moscow found a decapitated pig’s head on the doorstep of this Moscow apartment last week along with a sticker on his door with the words “Jewish Pig” plastered over the Ukrainian trident, NPR reports. Journalists and dissenters are increasingly being targeted with harassment amid Putin’s war on Ukraine; several activists had the “Z” symbol, signifying support for the Russian invasion, spray-painted on the doors to their homes recently, The Insider writes. Meanwhile, two German states have banned the symbol, according to The Moscow Times.

After a woman started one of the largest Facebook groups for Ukrainian refugees to find sanctuary in Britain, increasing numbers of traffickers and trolls targeted her efforts, Euronews reports. “When I first started getting unpleasant comments being made about Ukrainian women, sexually derogatory comments, it raised alarm bells,” Dinah Shore said, also mentioning men without Facebook profiles as possible traffickers who only contact single young women needing help. The UN’s International Organization for Migration has warned of an increased risk of human traffickers preying on the over 3.5 million Ukrainian refugees; Shore called on Facebook to create a feature to identify the geographical locations of users of the kind already used by online dating agencies.

Central Asia

The newly installed president of Turkmenistan posed for a tree-planting ceremony in his first official event last week, AKIpress writes. Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s recent presidential inauguration came as no surprise, as the succession to the throne by the son of the outgoing dictator has been in the cards for years, bne Intellinews notes. Officially, the new president received 73% of the vote in the snap election after his father announced plans to resign. “Turkmenistan is a repressive authoritarian state … Elections are tightly controlled, ensuring nearly unanimous victories for the president and his supporters,” according to the U.S.-based organization Freedom House.

The Caucasus

The Russian-controlled region of South Ossetia in Georgia is sending troops to Ukraine to “help protect Russia” as the war in Ukraine rages on, its leader announced over the weekend, The Moscow Times reports. “Our guys are going to fulfill their military duty with a proudly raised banner,” the leader of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, said on social media. In 2008, Russia and Georgia fought a short, violent war over South Ossetia, which has been recognized only by Russia and a handful of countries.

