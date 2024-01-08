The top-down imposition of a new religious calendar is the culmination of years of struggle to create a unified Orthodox Church distinct from Moscow’s influence. From The Conversation.

Everywhere in Europe, rituals to mark the winter solstice have long been focused on the Christian narrative of the birth of Jesus. Yet in the ancient Julian calendar , which has gradually been falling out of sync with the Earth’s orbit around the sun, Christmas Day now falls on 7 January, over two weeks later.

A reformed calendar was first disseminated in 1582 on the authority of Pope Gregory XIII. While most of Europe has come to recognize the Gregorian calendar for both religious and civil purposes, a number of eastern Slavic churches – both Orthodox and Catholic – have retained the Julian calendar in their liturgical life.

Given the deeply embedded, sacred character of church rituals, passing a law that brings Christmas forward is a brave intervention on the part of secular authorities. Yet this is what Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has recently done. The legislation, signed in May 2023, is without precedent since the era when the Communist Party of the Soviet Union under Stalin sought to abolish Christmas altogether .

Eastern Christianity dominates throughout Ukraine, but unlike the Roman Catholic Church in Poland, it is not unified. In the west of the country, Greek Catholics are the most numerous kind of Christian. Historically, differentiation from Roman Catholics mattered more than flagging differences among the Orthodox churches.

Western Ukraine is where nationalist sentiment was strongest in the 20th century. A recent consultation by the Greek Catholic bishops indicated that a majority of the faithful now favored a switch to the Western calendar.

Elsewhere, Orthodox Christians have been bitterly divided by politics. Zelenskiy’s law was not a bolt from the blue. It was the culmination of years of struggle on the part of nationalizing elites to create a unified Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) that was not subject to the authority of the Moscow patriarch.

Even before the Russian invasion, priests and believers who had previously known only the latter orientation were under immense pressure to transfer their affiliation to the OCU.

The shift to what is referred to in ecclesiastical diplomacy as the revised Julian calendar (largely corresponding to the Gregorian calendar) is presented as being in no way anti-Orthodox. It is, above all, a way to assert difference from Russia. As Father Andriy, a young Orthodox priest, told the BBC , this is simultaneously perceived as a “returning back to Europe, where we belong.”

Carolers dressed as characters from the vertep Christmas puppet plays process through the streets of Lviv in 2015. Photo by Alina Vozna via Wikimedia Commons.

Costs and Benefits

But the course of Zelenskiy and the OCU is not without risks. It necessarily sows division within families whose members belong to different Orthodox churches, celebrating Christmas on different days. In 2023, there was no public holiday on 25 December due to martial law, while 7 January 2024 was a holiday because it fell on a Sunday.

In the future, many families will doubtless observe both holidays. If citizens enjoy a public holiday on 25 December but continue to take days off work to enjoy private celebrations two weeks later, the change will have economic costs.

Symbolic costs and benefits are harder to quantify. The authorities point out that Orthodox countries within the EU (Greece, Bulgaria, Romania) have long made use of the revised Julian calendar . The transformation may nonetheless be experienced by some Ukrainians as cultural Westernization.

It is a more radical Westernization than the original establishment of the Greek Catholic Church in the wake of the c ounter-reformation , which colonized eastern Christianity but allowed the faithful to retain not only their distinctive rituals but also their calendar.

It remains unclear if Zelenskiy’s changes will be followed up consequentially to affect all the saints’ days that provide the believer with orientation and meaning through the entire year. Movable feasts are more elusive but ecclesiastical committees are already hard at work to standardize the timing of Easter.

In short, the new legislation may not be welcome to all Ukrainians. As for the Greek Catholic minority in Poland, these Ukrainians, too, have been swept along.

But while the anti-Russia message is also popular there, not everyone welcomes the abandonment of a ritual calendar that survived the socialist era intact but must now be abandoned because of a nationalizing neighbor. To have holy water blessed on 6 January, when their Jordan coincides with the Epiphany of the dominant Roman Catholic Church, may feel like a diminution of the pluralism of their society.

The top-down imposition of a new religious calendar and suppression of local diversity are often seen from the outside as cultural imperialism. These processes are frequently overlooked when they take place within Europe, among different kinds of Christians. Perhaps we shall know that Russia has lost its war in Ukraine when the patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church embraces the revised Julian calendar.

Chris Hann is a British social anthropologist who has done field research in socialist and post-socialist Eastern Europe and the Turkic-speaking world. His main theoretical interests lie in economic anthropology, religion (especially Eastern Christianity), and long-term history. After holding university posts in Cambridge and Canterbury, UK, Hann worked from 1999 in Germany as one of the founding directors of the Max Planck Institute for Social Anthropology in Halle/Saale. He is now emeritus director at the institute.

