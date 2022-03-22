Plus: ‘Let It Go’ girl sings in Poland, a rare seal in Croatia, Navalny found guilty, and more.

The Big Story: Putin is Considering Use of Chemical Weapons, Biden Warns

What happened: Ukraine is reporting military gains against the Russian invasion. Ukrainian forces took the strategically important Kyiv suburb of Makariv today during the all-day curfew, AP reports. The Russian offensive is reportedly stalled throughout the country, but intense bombing of cities continues. Ukraine has accused Russia of using bombs that are much stronger than conventional munitions, including today on the city of Mariupol, already devastated by Russian attacks, Interfax reports. Kramatorsk police chief Oleksiy Bilochitskyin said Russian soldiers had used incendiary phosphorus munitions, writing in a social media post yesterday: “You will burn the way this phosphorus burns,” according to Al Jazeera.

More context: Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering the use of chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said yesterday, the Guardian reports. Russia recently made false claims about Ukraine using such weapons, and that’s “a clear sign he [Putin] is considering using both of those. He’s already used chemical weapons in the past.” Biden also warned Putin of “severe consequences because of the united NATO front.” Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the war is “more unpredictable by the hour,” CNN reports.

Worth noting: A Ukrainian Holocaust survivor was killed in Kharkiv, the BBC reports. Boris Romantschenko, 96, died when Russian forces bombed his apartment buiding on Friday; he was an inmate of Nazi concentration camps in Buchenwald, Bergen Belsen, and other camps during World War II.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Czech billionaire Karel Komarek is trying to cut ties to Russian energy giant Gazprom because of the attack on Ukraine, bne Intellinews reports. Komarek, owner of the oil and gas production company MND, reportedly said he is working with the Czech government to remove Gazprom from the joint venture between his company and Gazprom Germania. The Czech government is also looking into seizing or freezing Gazprom’s assets, the report said. Previously bullish on collaborating with Russia, Komarek has now changed his tune. “What we want to do is free ourselves from Russian involvement without putting ordinary Czech citizens at risk, in the middle of winter,” he said recently.

The 7-year-old Ukrainian girl whose singing of “Let It Go” in a Kyiv bomb shelter went viral at the start of the war has performed a concert for thousands in Poland, The Washington Post reports. Amelia Anisovych, now a refugee in Poland, wore a white folk dress as she sang the Ukrainian national anthem in an arena in Lodz last weekend. The sold-out “Together for Ukraine” concert reportedly raised $380,000 for the nonprofit agency Polish Humanitarian Action, which is helping refugees at the border.



Southeastern Europe

A communist-era airbase in Albania will reopen as a NATO station in 2023, Euronews reports. Work on the Kucove airbase started in January to prepare it for NATO tactical operations and modern-era fighter jets. After the collapse of the hardline communist regime in 1990, Albania’s military had over 200 jets – mostly Russian MiGs as well as some Chinese-made planes – but most of them are now out of commission. NATO and Albania are investing 50 million euros into Kucove, located about 50 miles south of Tirana. Albania has been a NATO member since 2009 and has aspirations to join the European Union.

A rare seal previously considered extinct in the region has been spotted near Dubrovnik in Croatia, The Dubrovnik Times says. The Mediterranean monk seal, one of the most endangered mammals in the world, was photographed by a biologist and a nature conservationist at the Mljet National Park last weekend, the first sighting in nearly 40 years. Once widespread in the Adriatic, commercial fishing and tourism have depleted the numbers of the monk seal, and it is estimated that there are now fewer than 700 in subpopulations scattered around various parts of the Mediterranean Sea.

Eastern Europe and Russia

An Israeli “Acro Ninja” expert and mother of four traveled to Moldova to aid Jewish refugees fleeing Russia’s war on Ukraine and ended up helping one family relocate to Israel, The Times of Israel reports. English teacher Tami Jeffay flew to Romania and then drove into Moldova’s capital Chisinau where she bought toys and organized activities for children at the border and in refugee centers. She also helped to get a 55-year-old man out of Odessa and into Moldova to join his family; they are now in Israel where the man is receiving treatment for leukemia. The report does not say how Jeffay, who is a trainer for an acrobatic form of yoga called Acro Ninja, managed to get the man out of Ukraine, where men from age 18-60 have been forbidden to leave since the war began.





Russian President Vladimir Putin's most well-known critic, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was found guilty of large-scale fraud by a court on Tuesday, Reuters reports. Navalny is already in prison on a two-and-a-half sentence for parole violations, and the verdict could add 13 years to his sentence. Navalny was jailed last year upon his return to Russia from medical treatments in Germany following his poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Navalny blamed Putin for the attack. "If the prison term is the price of my human right to say things that need to be said," Navalny said, "then they can ask for 113 years." The Kremlin has banned Navalny's opposition movement, labeling it "extremist."

Central Asia

The Chinese cement factory in Kazakhstan is an environmental disaster, Eurasianet reports. Gezhouba Shieli Cement, located next to a village about 60 miles from the south-central city of Kyzylorda, opened just over three years ago but has already been in court at least twice over environmental concerns. Local residents report that dust from the plant causes health problems such as respiratory illnesses and ulcers, but many are afraid to complain because the plant provides jobs.

