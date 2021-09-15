Plus, Jaroslaw Kaczynski nixes ‘Polexit’ talk, big tobacco eyes Belarus exit, and more.

The Big Story: Kyiv’s Shaky Judicial Reform Under Scrutiny

What happened: Judicial reform is one of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s main achievements, a legal watchdog says. Now, he and other officials need to persuade the International Monetary Fund of that. The IMF this week will start evaluating Ukraine’s progress on judicial reform, anti-corruption legislation, and other conditions it has set for disbursing the second tranche of a $5 billion loan program, RFE/RL reports. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Council of Judges is seeking to overturn the judicial reforms in the Constitutional Court, saying the inclusion of foreign expert advisers compromises the nation’s sovereignty, according to RFE/RL.

More context: In June, Ukraine’s parliament approved several judicial reform and anti-corruption laws. Lawmakers reworked the judiciary bill to give international experts key staffing and oversight roles on a reestablished judicial commission empowered to vet prospective judges.

Worth noting: Zelenskiy will convene a high-level meeting tomorrow “in a bid to prevent his flagship judicial reform drive from being sabotaged,” Ukrainian judicial expert Halyna Chyzhyk writes for the Atlantic Council. Zelenskiy was apparently angered this week when the Council of Judges failed to nominate judges to the country’s Ethics Council, a watchdog for the entire legal system. Polls show that 79% of Ukrainians do not trust courts and judges, Reuters reported in June.

News From the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Czech President Milos Zeman was admitted to Prague’s Central Military Hospital yesterday and will probably remain there for several days, Lidove noviny reports. Zeman’s office has so far released no explanation for the unannounced hospitalization. Zeman was examined last Friday by hospital director Miroslav Zavoral, who recommended that he be under constant care, the news site Aktualne reports. Zeman, 76, who has grown noticeably frail in recent years, suffers from diabetes and is usually seen in a wheelchair. A previous stay in the same hospital was described as a “conditioning stay,” Aktualne says. Former President Vaclav Klaus was also admitted to the military hospital yesterday with complications from high blood pressure.





Polish ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski dismissed talk of "Polexit" in an interview with the state news agency PAP cited by Bloomberg today. "We want to be in the EU," he said, "but at the same time, we want to remain a sovereign state." Poland's conservative government and the EU have clashed over issues from media freedom and LGBT rights to judicial independence, the latter dispute leading the European Commission to seek financial penalties against Warsaw. Judicial affairs "remain solely within the competence of states and cannot be subject to the kind of interference that is taking place at the moment," Kaczynski said today, according to Poland In.

Southeastern Europe

Albania’s decision to accept several thousand refugees from Afghanistan appears to be popular. It was the “right and natural thing to do,” Prime Minister Edi Rama told The New York Times. The nearly 700 people who have arrived so far, including 250 children, are being housed in Adriatic beach resorts, “a practice based on an emergency-response approach that Albania developed after a devastating earthquake in 2019,” the Times writes. Albania will grant protection to the Afghans who fled their country in the wake of the Taliban takeover, Exit News reports. Rama earlier said 2,000 to 3,000 refugees could be accommodated “ temporarily. ”





Croatia's target of adopting the euro in January 2023 got the green light from eurozone officials this week, along with a hint not to cut financial corners despite the challenges of the post-pandemic economy, Euronews reports. Croatia has met the condition for reducing public debt, but pandemic-related expenses pushed the deficit this year to 3.8% of GDP, above the long-term target of 3% for eurozone countries, Finance Minister Zdravko Maric told SeeNews on 6 September. Croatia would become the 20th eurozone country, and the first to join since Lithuania in 2015. Kosovo and Montenegro have also unilaterally adopted the EU currency.

Eastern Europe and Russia

British American Tobacco (BAT) has suspended manufacturing its brands in Belarus following the U.S. Treasury’s move to impose sanctions on the state-owned factory it contracts with, the UK’s inews reports. The Grodno Tobacco Factory Neman manufactures BAT brands like Rothmans, Lucky Strike and Pall Mall for the local market. The factory also is “a major source of illicit cigarettes in the EU” and its brands “are among the most common cigarettes smuggled into the EU as part of the lucrative contraband tobacco trade,” a Treasury statement said. BAT, Rolls Royce, and other UK companies indicated they were willing to reconsider doing business in Belarus after a Lithuania-bound airliner with a Belarusian dissident aboard was forced to land in Belarus , the Guardian reported in May.





One opposition candidate in Russia's upcoming parliamentary elections is running his campaign from a jail cell. Andrei Pivovarov is facing charges related to his Facebook post in 2019 voicing support for a local candidate supported by exiled Kremlin foe Mikhail Khodorkovsky, AFP writes. Pivovarov heads Khodorkovsky's banned Open Russia movement and last year announced his candidacy for a State Duma seat. Then, in May, he was hauled off a flight in St. Petersburg and detained after being questioned for allegedly violating Russia's legislation on "undesirable organizations," Al Jazeera reported. Originally planning to run in a Moscow district, after his arrest the liberal Yabloko party included him on their electoral list in the southern city of Krasnodar, where he is jailed, in what the party called a humanitarian gesture.

Central Asia

Five men were sentenced to prison yesterday in Kyrgyzstan for their role in a notorious bride kidnapping that ended in murder and suicide. The men received terms of 6.5 to seven years, RFE/RL reports. Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted by a group of men on 5 April and found dead two days later. One of the kidnappers had strangled her with a T-shirt and then killed himself, RFE/RL says. After that incident, many Kyrgyzstanis expressed dismay that the authorities failed to crack down on bride kidnapping after the murder of a 19-year-old woman by her abductor in 2018, 24.kg wrote in July. A Russian journalist who made a documentary on bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan cited estimates that from half to two-thirds of Kyrgyz women are forced to marry against their will, 24.kg said.

Borderlands