Plus: Russia wants Lithuania back in the USSR, Tajikistan gets chummy with Iran, and more.

The Big Story: Activists Decry Poor Conditions for Ukrainian Romani Refugees in Czechia

What happened: A Czech NGO and aid workers have condemned the conditions of a refugee camp in the city of Brno housing Ukrainian war refugees of Romani origin, Romea.cz reports, citing news outlet Denik N.

More context: The refugees in the tent camp, mostly women and children, lack food and medical assistance, and the tents become unbearably hot when it’s sunny, and their dirt floors get flooded when it rains, according to one NGO involved in aid efforts.

Worth noting: Authorities withdrew other housing support for some of the Ukrainians after they refused to stay at a refugee center with armed guards and barbed-wire fences in eastern Czechia. Brno authorities claim to be providing support for the refugees, including food and health care, on a daily basis. The treatment of Ukrainian Romani refugees in Czechia has come in for much criticism on the local and international level.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Lithuania should no longer be recognized as an independent country separate from Russia, according to a proposal by a member of the Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s ruling party, Euractiv reports. Yevgeny Fyodorov of the United Russia party has submitted a draft bill to the Russian Duma to cancel the 1991 decree recognizing Lithuania’s independence from the former Soviet Union. In response today, Lithuanian defense chief Valdemaras Rupsys said, “Legally and politically, this is completely mad but it is typical of Russia and most of the Russians to do stupid things,” according to the Delfi news outlet.

Estonia’s capital Tallinn is featured on a list of notable free transportation spots in Europe recently compiled by DW. Buses and trains are free of charge for all registered residents of the city, a policy instituted in 2013 to help people during the financial crisis. Luxembourg and Malta, as well as the cities of Hasselt in Belgium and Dunkirk in France, also made the list.

Southeastern Europe

The controversy around Austrian writer Peter Handke’s 2019 Nobel Prize for Literature is the subject of a new play by a theater company in Kosovo, BIRN reports. Handke’s award was controversial due to his past support for the regime of Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic – he even delivered a eulogy at Milosevic’s funeral – as well as for Handke’s denial of massacres of Muslim Bosniaks during the 1992-1995 Bosnian war. In one scene of the English-language play, which premiered in Pristina on 3 June and will open in Belgrade today, an actor wonders what would have happened to George Orwell if he had delivered a eulogy at the grave of Adolf Hitler.

North Macedonia and Montenegro participated this week in an Open Balkans initiative meeting for the first time, Exit News reports. The initiative aims to facilitate travel and trade across the region by removing checkpoints between participating countries by 2023. Joining Albania, Serbia, and North Macedonia – the only official initiative members – non-member Bosnia also took part in the conference, BIRN notes. Kosovo, Montenegro, and Bosnia have declined to formally join the initiative due to concerns that it would interfere with EU membership bids.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia is intensifying its crackdown on free speech and journalism, according to recent reports. A Russian court ordered the arrest in absentia this week of science fiction writer and journalist Dmitry Glukhovsky, who faces a 10-year prison sentence for social media posts criticizing Moscow’s war on Ukraine, The Moscow Times reports. Andrei Soldatov, an independent investigative journalist who reported on purges and chaos within Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), was placed on a wanted list this week, Reuters reports. Both Glukhovsky and Soldatov are currently outside the country. Meanwhile, the Chief Rabbi of Moscow, Pinchas Goldschmidt, fled Russia in March due to pressure to support the war, his daughter-in-law said Tuesday.

Central Asia

Tajikistan is cozying up to Iran after years of strained relations, Eurasianet writes. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon recently made a diplomatic visit to Tehran, while Iranian armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri traveled to Dushanbe last month to discuss security cooperation, which included talks on building a factory in Tajikistan for Iranian-designed tactical drones. Yet as recently as 2020, Dushanbe was imprisoning dozens of graduates of Iranian universities on charges of treason while accusing Iran of sponsoring militant activity in Tajikistan, and state television used to constantly accuse Iran of funding terrorism in Tajikistan. Tehran, on its part, invited a Tajik opposition leader – accused of being a terrorist leader by Dushanbe – to meet with Iranian leader Ali Khamenei in 2019.

