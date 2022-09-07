Plus: Putin to meet Xi in Uzbekistan, low-cost airline self-grounded in Romania, Hungary goes to bat for Russian oligarchs, and more.

The Big Story: Shelling Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant as UN Urges Security Zone in Area

What happened: The UN nuclear watchdog agency called yesterday for a security zone around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to reduce the risk of a catastrophe. Russia, however, renewed rocket and artillery fire on the area, a local official said today, AP reports.

More context: A Kremlin envoy complained to a UN Security Council meeting that the International Atomic Energy Agency’s report did not blame Ukraine for the military attacks around the Russian-occupied plant, The Moscow Times reports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that he supports any call for a demilitarized zone around the plant.

Worth noting: British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ first phone call with a foreign leader went to Zelenskiy, The Independent reports. Truss accepted Zelenskiy’s invitation to visit Ukraine, saying it was “vital Russia’s blackmail did not deter the West from ensuring Putin fails,” The Guardian reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland is continuing its pursuit of nuclear power at the same time Germany is closing down its nuclear plants, Euractiv reports. The Polish government is in talks with U.S. and French officials as part of a plan to have six reactors operating before 2040, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this week. Germany plans to end all nuclear power in the country by the end of this year. A previous proposal in the Polish parliament to lease Germany’s soon-to-close nuclear power plants received support from parties on both the left and the right in Poland.

Hungary wants three Russian oligarchs to be removed from the EU sanctions list before it is renewed on 15 September, Politico reports. Hungarian leader Viktor Orban delayed EU restrictions on Russian oil earlier this year.

Foreign ministers from the Nordic-Baltic Eight are meeting in Kaunas, Lithuania to discuss such issues as regional security, Russia’s war on Ukraine, and closer cooperation with the Indo-Pacific democracies, according to a Lithuanian Foreign Ministry announcement cited by The Baltic Times.

Southeastern Europe

Romania’s largest privately owned airline has announced the suspension of all flights from the country, Romanian Insider reports. Blue Air says it was forced to cancel operations after the Environment Ministry blocked all of its bank accounts. The low-cost airline has been in a heated public dispute with the Romanian Consumer Protection Agency over the company’s alleged failures to reimburse customers, pay fines, and compensate its employees.

The EuroPride 2022 parade set for Belgrade on 17 September will happen even if conservatives try to ban it, an organizer of the event said yesterday, Euractiv reports. Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Porfirije has recently called for the LGBTQ celebration to be canceled, but organizer Goran Miletic said Serbia’s Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights have ruled against the legality of any such ban.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin plan to meet in Uzbekistan next week in their first face-to-face meeting since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, The Washington Post reports. The Russian ambassador to China said the two countries were planning an in-depth discussion during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit starting on 15 September, according to a TASS report cited by the Post.

In addition to its ongoing counteroffensive in the south, Ukraine has launched a surprise attack on Russian-held areas in the northeast of the country near the Russian border, The Times reports. Social media videos appeared to show Ukrainian troops riding through a town east of Kharkiv that has been an important hub for the Russian military. Meanwhile, Russia has lost over 1,000 tanks during its invasion of Ukraine, according to an open-source investigation cited by The Moscow Times.

Central Asia

Recent forest fires in an agricultural area of Kazakhstan were limited in scope and did not seriously damage crops, the Ministry of Agriculture announced this week, The Astana Times reports. The fires hit less than 0.1% of crops in the region and the damage will not affect the country’s food security, projected yields, and export agreements, according to the ministry.

Borderlands

The U.S. Department of State announced yesterday the sovereignty of the Greek islands is not in dispute and that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent statements toward Athens are “unhelpful,” AMNA reports. Turkey claims Athens is violating international agreements by increasing its military presence on Greek islands in the Aegean Sea, according to Greek Reporter. “You occupying the islands doesn’t bind us,” Erdogan said on Saturday. “When the time comes, we’ll do what’s necessary. As we say, we may come down suddenly one night.”

