Plus: UN slams China over Uighurs & Kazakhs, Turkey deports reporter, database for disappearances, and more.

The Big Story: Shelling Forces Reactor Shutdown at Ukraine Nuclear Plant as UN Team Arrives

What happened: UN inspectors have reached the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia despite heavy fighting in the area that caused the shutdown of one of the reactors at the facility, AP reports. The shelling caused a delay of several hours for the convoy of vehicles that brought the UN team, led by International Atomic Energy Agency director Rafael Grossi, to the massive complex, Reuters reports.

More context: Ukraine’s state nuclear power company Energoatom blamed Russian mortar fire for triggering the shutdown of one reactor by its emergency protection system. The barrage also damaged a backup power supply line used for the complex itself, according to Energoatom. Ukraine and Russia accused each other of trying to sabotage the UN mission.

Worth noting: Though occupied by Russia since the beginning of the invasion, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – the largest in Europe – is run by Ukrainian staff. Ukraine says Russia is using the plant as a shield for storing weapons and launching attacks, while Moscow claims Ukraine is firing on the area.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

This week’s raid by German customs officials on a network of companies suspected of selling chemicals to Russia that could be used to manufacture chemical and biological weapons was aided by the Czech counterintelligence agency, according to reports from the OCCRP and Aktualne.cz. Officials searched sites in four German cities to investigate alleged violations of the law on exporting chemicals that could be used to manufacture weapons, including the poison novichok, the OCCRP reports.

An arson attack in the eastern German city of Leipzig hit a nursery mainly attended by Ukrainian children, Euractiv reports. The attack with Molotov cocktails on Tuesday came two days after Kyiv canceled an invitation for the head of the Saxony region, Michael Kretschmer, due to his stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, DW reports. No one was injured in the arson incident.

Central Asia

The United Nations Human Rights Office has called on countries to stop deportations of Uighurs to China in a report that harshly criticizes Beijing for serious human rights violations against Muslim communities, DW reports. The OHCHR report says the violations – including forced injections, arbitrary detention, forced labor, and torture including sexual violence – at eight separate internment camps in the far western Xinjiang region might fit the criteria for crimes against humanity. China’s human rights violations have “transcended borders … while causing particular suffering to affected Uyghur, Kazakh and other predominantly Muslim minority families,” the report found.

The Caucasus

The sharp rise in Armenian exports to Russia is fueling suspicions that the country may be a conduit for supplies that are banned by international sanctions imposed against Russia over its war on Ukraine, Eurasianet reports. Exports to Russia rose 49% in the first half of 2022. Turkey is also suspected of serving as a sanctions-evading hub.

Eastern Europe and Russia

A Russian journalist who has exposed academic plagiarism by high-level government officials was charged this week with financing extremism for donating $16 to Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, The Moscow Times reports. Andrei Zayakin faces up to eight years in prison and is barred from using all means of communication – electronic or written – during the investigation.

A European human rights organization has made public a database on the global legal situation around “enforced disappearances,” defined as “the deprivation of liberty followed by the subsequent refusal to acknowledge the fate or whereabouts of the disappeared victims by state agents.” Enforced disappearances are routinely used by Russian forces in Ukraine and by authorities in Chechnya, the European Human Rights Advocacy Center notes.

Southeastern Europe

Coronavirus was associated with 223 deaths in Bulgaria in August, representing an uptick in the generally declining monthly rate, The Sofia Globe reports. Meanwhile, the country’s overcrowded refugee centers – holding mainly Algerian, Moroccan, and Tunisian migrants – are at 20% over capacity, Novinite.com reports.

Borderlands

Turkey is under fire for deporting a journalist working for a Greek news outlet and forbidding him to return, citing “public order” concerns, BIRN reports. Evangelos Areteos said on Twitter that his deportation most likely reflected official disapproval of his reports from northern Syria in 2015 as well as his travels and connections throughout Turkey.

