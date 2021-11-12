Plus, Slovakia rejects amendments to abortion law, Russia moves to ban Memorial Group, and more.

The Big Story: European Countries Condemn Belarus’ Role in Migrant Crisis

What happened: Several European members of the UN Security Council, joined by the United States, condemned Belarus yesterday for the “cynical instrumentalization of migrants” for its own political purposes amid rising tensions on the Polish-Belarusian border, the BBC reports. Russia, which is Belarus’s main ally at the UN council, rejected the accusations and also blamed Poland and Lithuania for the mistreatment of migrants.

More context: Speaking on behalf of seven European nations, Estonian Ambassador Sven Jurgenson condemned the “orchestrated instrumentalization of human beings whose lives and well-being have been put in danger for political purposes by Belarus,” saying that Belarus is using the migrants to destabilize both its neighbors and the EU borders in order to “divert attention away from its own increasing human rights violations,” according to VOA.

Worth noting: Russia’s deputy U.N. envoy Dmitry Polyanskiy said that the EU wants to depict Belarus and “sometimes even Russia” as perpetrators of this crisis. He said Minsk has neither economic nor political reasons to prevent the migrants from traveling, which would also violate international conventions. “They have no reasons to send them back to the countries where they came from,” Polyanskiy said.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Despite an initial ban, far-right sympathizers marched through Warsaw yesterday for Poland’s Independence Day, France 24 reports. Warsaw city authorities had challenged the march in court and won the first case and an appeal against it, but the ban was overturned this week when the head of the Office for War Veterans and Victims of Oppression formally approved the march. France 24 journalist Gulliver Cragg said the “government basically came to the rescue of the nationalists by using the Office for War Veterans … and that gave it the character of a state ceremony.” An opposition group wrote on Twitter that the decision amounted to the ruling Law and Justice party taking “responsibility for whatever happens during the march, every fight, every instance of arson.”

Slovak lawmakers rejected legal amendments yesterday that would have tightened the country’s abortion laws, Euronews reports. The bill was narrowly rejected by 67 of the 134 lawmakers after being proposed by conservative lawmakers for Ordinary People, a senior party in the coalition government led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger. The bill aimed to extend the mandatory waiting period for women requesting abortion from 48 to 96 hours and to require women to give their reasons for having the procedure. It would also have restricted access to public information normally provided by medical experts and hospitals by labeling the information as advertisements for abortion, and banning such advertisements. The proposals sparked protests both in Slovakia and abroad.

Southeastern Europe

A no-confidence vote initiated by the opposition in North Macedonia lacked one vote to topple the government, RFE/RL reports. The opposition bloc led by the VMRO-DPMNE party initially said that it had secured the quorum of 61 lawmakers in the 120-seat legislature, but then parliament member Kastriot Rexhepi changed his mind, writing on Facebook that his decision was due to the international issues such a government change would create for North Macedonia. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced earlier his week that he will stay in office until the political situation in North Macedonia stabilizes, despite previously announcing his resignation after the ruling SDSM was defeated in local elections, including in the mayoral race for the capital Skopje.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic rejected criticism from European Parliament members who urged him to stop glorifying war criminals, AP reports. A group of EU lawmakers issued a statement yesterday after the arrest of two activists earlier this week for trying to deface a Belgrade mural depicting convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic. The statement said that the police defense of the mural was “another example of what the Government of Serbia and President Vucic think regarding reconciliation, the rule of law, democracy and regional cooperation.” Vucic responded yesterday by saying “they [the EU parliament members] literally have nothing else to do but to hate Serbs,” adding that if the police had not been deployed, “those guys [Mladic’s supporters] would have run them down.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Current Moldovan President Maia Sandu was surveilled and wiretapped by the government when her Action and Solidarity Party was in the opposition, BIRN reports. A document leaked to local media shows that former prosecutor Dumitru Raileanu ordered Sandu to be monitored for allegedly urging Moldovan citizens to riot and to overthrow the government of then Prime Minister Pavel Filip from the Democratic Party, whose de facto leader is oligarch Vlad Plahotniuc. “Sandu on social networks urges citizens to mass disorder and to overthrow or change by violence the constitutional order,” Raileanu said in the leaked document, which also said Sandu was suspected of “holding meetings with various people in the criminal world” to overthrow Filip’s government. Raileanu is currently being prosecuted for illegally collecting information about people’s personal lives without their consent.

Russian authorities have taken steps to close down one of the oldest and most prominent human rights organizations in the country, Al Jazeera reports. The Memorial Group said in a statement yesterday that Russian prosecutors had filed a demand that the group be dissolved due to its failure to identify itself as a designated foreign agent, which Russian law defines as any organization receiving foreign funding. Memorial issued a statement saying the move was a “blow to all of civil society and a really serious alarm bell for it,” adding that the decision was political and intended to destroy the organization. “We have repeatedly stated that the [foreign agent] law was originally conceived as a tool to crack down on independent organizations, and insisted that it should be abolished,” the statement said.

The Caucasus

Ukraine asked Georgia not to use “disproportionate coercive measures” against former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, Reuters reports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made the remarks during a telephone call with Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. Saakashvili, who holds Ukrainian citizenship, was arrested last month upon his return to Georgia from Ukraine. The political maverick, who also served as a regional governor in Ukraine, was sentenced in absentia in 2018 to three years in prison for illegally using presidential pardons in 2008. He has been on hunger strike since October and says he has been abused by prison staff. Zelenskiy said in the call that Saakashvili’s rights should be protected according to international norms.

Central Asia