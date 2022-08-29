Plus: Arctic NATO for Canada, Kazakh rare earth metals, salsa dancing in Tajikistan, and more.

The Big Story: IAEA Nuclear Inspector Team En Route to Ukrainian War Zone

What happened: The International Atomic Energy Agency announced today that a mission to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant “is now on its way” to the facility, AP reports. “The day has come,” IAEA chief Rafael Grossi tweeted today in announcing the departure of the inspection team, which is expected to arrive later this week.

More context: The IAEA has sought access for months to the plant, where shelling in the area amid Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to create the risk of nuclear catastrophe. Earlier this month, Ukrainian authorities called for international peacekeepers to create a demilitarized zone around the plant after multiple attacks damaged part of the complex.

Worth noting: Authorities in Ukraine and Russia welcomed the mission, though each country continued to accuse the other of the shelling around Europe’s biggest nuclear power station, which has been occupied by Russian forces and run by Ukrainian staff since the beginning of the 6-month-old invasion.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Czech and Polish military aircraft will start helping Slovakia patrol its airspace as of 1 September, the defense ministers of the three countries announced over the weekend, Euronews reports. Slovakia requires the assistance as it moves to phase out its Russian MiG-29 fighter jets and replace them with American F-16s, which won’t arrive until 2024. Meanwhile, Poland has signed an almost 6-billion-euro arms deal with South Korea to purchase 180 tanks, 200 howitzers, and ammunition.

The uncertain outlook for Poland to receive billions of euros in EU funds – currently blocked by the European Commission over rule-of-law concerns – became even cloudier over the weekend, Politico reports. Warsaw was already refusing to make any further concessions to comply with a proposed EU plan for releasing the funds, and now four organizations representing European judges have filed a lawsuit against the Council of the EU over its decision to approve the plan itself.

Southeastern Europe

Kosovo and Serbia reached a landmark deal over the weekend to ease travel between the two countries by waiving entry and exit requirements, Exit News reports. However, the long-running dispute over car license plates has yet to be resolved; Pristina’s plan to finally enforce a Kosovo license plate requirement for all citizens, including some 50,000 Serbs living in the north, is set to come into effect this Thursday, 1 September.

Albania has granted a six-month extension for Afghan refugees to stay in the country, according to Exit News. Out of approximately 3,000 Afghans that fled to Albania in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover in August 2021, several hundred remain. Meanwhile, Bulgaria arrested the driver of a truck containing 88 Afghan migrants yesterday, while another 53 Afghans in a nearby forest were detained.

Albanian and North Macedonian citizens are the foreign nationals most often deported by Germany, followed by Georgians and Turks, according to federal authorities cited by BIRN.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Canada is considering a greater NATO presence in its northern regions in response to Russia’s move to reopen hundreds of Arctic military sites as part of its new Arctic Command, Euronews reports.

Authorities in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea are prosecuting Christian, Jewish, and Islamic organizations for minor violations of Russian laws, religion news service Forum 18 reports. The fine levied against a Catholic priest in Yalta earlier this month, one of nine similar prosecutions involving religious communities this year, came despite a Russian Supreme Court ruling that only organizations, not individuals, can be fined for violating the laws restricting missionary activity, according to Forum 18.

Central Asia

Kazakhstan is positioned to benefit from the trade in rare earth metals as countries move away from dependence on imports from Russia and China, bne Intellinews reports. After Russia, Kazakhstan leads in deposits and production of the metals, which are used in many common electronic products.

The salsa and bachata dance classes held weekly in a trendy Dushanbe eatery reflect an increasing public openness to foreign cultures in Tajikistan, Eurasianet reports.

Borderlands

The agreement by Turkey and Israel earlier this month to fully restore diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors for the first time since 2010 has been slammed by the Palestinian Hamas movement, Al-Monitor reports. After Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week that “Palestinian leaders, whether Fatah or Hamas leaders, want us to normalize ties with Israel,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem issued a statement that the organization condemns the agreement and “rejects all paths of normalization.”

