Plus: Basic income in Poland, former Bucharest mayor jailed in Greece, forced shaves in Uzbekistan, and more.

The Big Story: Red Cross Registers Hundreds of Mariupol’s Surrendered Ukrainian Soldiers as POWs

What happened: What the future holds for the Ukrainian fighters who have surrendered to Russian forces in Mariupol is so far unknown, Reuters reports. Russian authorities claim 1,730 Ukrainian fighters have surrendered from the Azovstal steelworks this week; Ukraine says it wants to do a prisoner exchange with Russia, but Russia denies agreeing to any such swap, and Moscow has called the soldiers “Nazis.” The Red Cross says it has registered hundreds of the surrendered fighters as prisoners of war, AP reports. A Russian-backed local authority claimed that nearly half of the Ukrainian soldiers in the underground bunkers and tunnels of Azovstal are still there.

More context: A Ukrainian “guerrilla attack” against the Russian occupation of the city of Melitopol reportedly assassinated two officials and damaged a military transport train yesterday, according to The Kyiv Post, citing local reports; the mayor says Ukrainian resistance fighters have killed more than 100 enemy troops and carried out more than 20 successful attacks, Ukrinform reports.

Worth noting: About 70 people in the capital of the Russian-annexed Crimea in Ukraine today held a commemoration for the victims of Stalin’s mass deportation of the Crimean Tatar people in 1944, despite Russian officials’ warnings that such demonstrations were forbidden as “extremist activities,” CNN reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland plans a universal basic income experiment that will give 1,300 zlotys (about $290) per month to thousands of residents in the deprived northeast of the country in order to test how the payments affect economic, social, and educational activity as well as their general well-being, Polish News reports. From 5,000 to 31,000 people will receive the money for two years, according to the proposal. The guiding principle of universal basic income is to support ​​people with a fixed income with few or no conditions in order to either replace or supplement existing social welfare programs.

The underground economy in the Baltics is on the rise, according to the Latvian news agency LETA. The latest figures from the Sustainable Business Center of the Riga School of Economics show that as of last year the underground economy – including employees working under the table – made up 23.1% of GDP in Lithuania, 26.6% in Latvia, and 19% in Estonia.

Members of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee have issued a statement calling on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to clamp down on Russian disinformation on the social media platform in Slovakia, The Slovak Spectator reported. Committee members traveled to Slovakia last month.

Southeastern Europe

Romanian authorities announced today that a former mayor of Bucharest has been detained in Greece, Romania Insider reports, citing G4media.ro. Sorin Oprescu was listed as a fugitive from justice when he could not be located after a Bucharest court sentenced him to more than 10 years in prison on corruption charges. The case against Oprescu dates back to 2015.

Journalists in Serbia are trying to call attention to the unsolved murder of reporter Milan Pantic, who was killed in 2001 in the city of Jagodina, BIRN reports. The Journalists’ Association of Serbia requested that the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) present a resolution at its upcoming conference to urge the Serbian government to pursue justice in the case. Pantic was known for his reporting on corruption before his death 21 years ago. The next IFJ triennial conference starts on 31 May in Oman.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia ordered the closure of the Moscow office of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and canceled press accreditations and visas for CBC journalists, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced yesterday, The Moscow Times reports. The move is part of “retaliatory measures in connection with Canada’s actions,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, after Ottawa banned Russia’s state-run RT and RT France television channels. Zakharova said the ban was “Russophobic” and the CBC is now “propaganda noise.” In more retaliatory moves, Russia expelled 85 staff members from the embassies of Spain, Italy, and France yesterday in a response to the expulsion of Russian representatives over the invasion of Ukraine, Euractiv reports.

Central Asia

The U.S. ambassador to Uzbekistan has criticized Tashkent over reports of police officers forcibly shaving men, Eurasianet reports, citing local media. Several Muslim men in the country have recently posted clean-shaven photos of themselves on social media, saying they were taken to police stations and shaved by officers. U.S. Ambassador Daniel Rosenblum said this week that new violations of religious freedoms in Uzbekistan run the risk of undermining the reform process of recent years. The Interior Ministry denied that police activities involving detained citizens are connected to religion. Over 2,000 people are imprisoned in Uzbekistan due to their religious beliefs, according to Amnesty International.

The most recent flareup of violence between authorities and residents in the Gorno-Badakhshan region of Tajikistan stems from a “mutual mistrust between the local population and the central government,” according to an analysis in RFE/RL. In 2012, clashes in the large but sparsely populated region, following the murder of a regional official, killed scores of people. Last month, a leader of the local Pamiri community was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Eight protesters and one policeman died in clashes that began on 16 May, officials said.

The Caucasus

Amnesty International is calling on the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan to work towards alleviating the “decades of misery for older people” linked to the conflict over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. Announcing the release of two reports detailing the violence against ethnic Armenians and the forced relocation of elderly Azerbaijanis, the international human rights organization urged the Azerbaijani government to pursue fair trials of “any members of its armed forces responsible for the war crimes committed,” and called on Armenia “to ensure that older people are able to rebuild their lives on an equal basis with others.”

