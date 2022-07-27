The Hungarian prime minister sparked a major uproar with his “mixed race” comments, which even a long-term advisor termed a “pure Nazi text worthy of Goebbels.”

Hungary’s largest Jewish organization, a former Hungarian prime minister, the Central European branch of the American Jewish Committee, and the Romanian foreign minister have, among others, all condemned the comments . Telex, a leading Hungarian media outlet, has been covering the controversy on a daily basis since the story broke. Below you can find background on the venue in Romania that has seemingly become the place where Orban and other political leaders choose to make weighty declarations (in 2014, Orban made his famous speech here about illiberal democracy); a report on the resignation of a long-term advisor of the prime minister over his comments; and a video summarizing the main points of his speech.

The Balvanyos Free Summer University and Student Camp (more commonly known as Tusvanyos) is a large-scale intellectual workshop of the Carpathian Basin, held each July in Transylvania, with tens of thousands of Hungarians from Romania, Hungary, and other countries in the region in attendance.

When it was originally created, in 1990, the intention was to promote cross-border cooperation, Romanian-Hungarian dialogue, and a cultured political exchange among ethnic Hungarians. The event used to focus on a more universal approach to a particular discipline (literature, history, sociology, economics, political science, law), with the help of Hungarian, Romanian, and Romanian Hungarian-speakers. Day-to-day political events did not use to be discussed.

In recent years the event has undeniably become a place where members of the Hungarian government and the intellectuals close to it share their ideas about the world and current affairs without substantive debate.

Orban’s Long-Time Advisor Resigns

By Gabor Tenczer and Andrea Horvath Kavai (translation)

Zsuzsa Hegedus, one of Viktor Orban’s longest-serving advisors, has resigned from her post as the prime minister’s special envoy for social inclusion. The sociologist confirmed her decision to Hvg.hu and sent the newspaper a letter she wrote to Orban and sent to the prime minister on Tuesday morning. In the letter, she wrote, referring to the prime minister by his first name because of their old acquaintance:

“I sincerely regret that it was a disgraceful statement that has forced me to sever a relationship that, although increasingly difficult for me to manage since your illiberal turn, seemed sustainable in the short term. However, after such a speech, which goes against all my fundamental values, I have no choice: despite the fact that you never restricted my full freedom in any way, just as you originally promised when you offered me this position, I must now publicly break with you because of what you said in Tusnadfurdo.”

Hegedus was referring to the prime minister’s statement where he said that “There are places where European and non-European peoples mix, and where European peoples mix, like the Carpathian Basin. “We are not a mixed race,” he said, “and we do not want to be.”

In the letter, she also reminded Orban that she had already personally told him that the “homophobic” law had already exceeded the limits of what she considered acceptable, and that she had continued her mandate and work on the social inclusion program in spite of this. But “your speech in Tusvanyos surprised me even despite these precedents.”

She added:

“I don’t know how you didn’t realize that you were turning your earlier anti-migrant and anti-Europeanism into a pure Nazi text worthy of Goebbels when, as is your custom, you read through the speech. But due to the gravity of the fact I cannot, even after nearly 20 years of friendship with you, overlook that this time.”

It was not just her letter of resignation that Hegedus sent to HVG, but also another one addressed to the former chief rabbi of Hungary, Robert Frolich. After Orban’s speech, Frolich was one of the first to protest against Orban’s speech and reacted by saying: “There is only one race that is characterized by bipedalism, that works, speaks, and sometimes thinks: Homo sapiens sapiens. This race is one and indivisible.”

Hegedus wrote to the former chief rabbi: “I deeply agree with your statement. In fact, I see the situation as even more serious than the one you are referring to.”



Orban’s Speech in Transylvania – A Video Summary

By Peter Lengyel-Szabo and Istvan Dezsenyi (translation)

“The world owes us a debt, and we will make sure to get it from them.” The prime minister spoke about war, race, Europe, utility price cuts and his vision of the future in his speech over the weekend. Here’s Telex’s video summary of the main points.

