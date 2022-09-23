Plus: Bulgarian state of emergency, Czech elections, EU media freedom plan criticized, and more.

The Big Story: Russia Begins Referendums in Ukraine Illegal Under International Law

What happened: Moscow’s proxy leaders in four Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine announced today that voting has begun in the staged referendums on becoming a part of the Russian Federation, Reuters and AP report. The referendums – illegal under international law and described as “a sham” by Western governments and Kyiv – is a first step toward Russian annexation of the areas. The voting in Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, and in Russian-held parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south, is scheduled to take place for five days.

More context: The referendums are better described as a propaganda “media exercise” to create the illusion of legitimacy, renowned historian Timothy Snyder said on social media, adding that he would prefer that the sham voting with their predetermined results be referred to as an “element of a war crime” and an “obscenity,” Euromaidan reports.

Worth noting: The United Nations announced today that its investigators have found evidence of war crimes by Russian forces in Ukraine, DW reports. Investigators “were struck by the large number of executions,” said Erik Mose, chairman of the investigatory commission. The commission also found evidence of beatings, electric shocks, and forced nudity in Russian detention facilities, as well as “sexual or gender-based violence” with victims ranging in age from 4 to 82 years old, AP reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Presidium of the Baltic Assembly has denounced Russia’s war crimes and staged referendums in Ukraine, The Baltic Times reports, citing LETA.

The municipal and Senate elections in the Czech Republic this weekend could result in a setback for Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s five-party coalition, especially given the large anti-government protests earlier this month, BIRN’s Reporting Democracy notes. Meanwhile, an opposition party has criticized the government over the lack of voting access for people under COVID quarantine, Radio Prague International reports.

Slovakia has once again been criticized – this time by the EU Commissioner for Equality – for failing to use EU funds to alleviate the abysmal living conditions of some of the Roma community, The Slovak Spectator reports. Commissioner Helena Dalli made her comments after a recent visit to the rat-infested Habes settlement in Secovce in the Kosice region, where hundreds of Roma live without basic infrastructure and with little access to drinking water.

An EU plan for a new law to protect media freedom – prompted by increasing clampdowns on the press in Hungary, Poland, Slovenia, and elsewhere – is receiving backlash from publishers who see even well-meaning legislative efforts at safeguards as unnecessary regulation, Politico reports. Publishers fear the law could inhibit their editorial control, and that a proposedpan-European group of national media regulators would have the authority to supervise their editorial activities.

Southeastern Europe

A coalition of media freedom organizations has called on the Albanian government not to prosecute journalists and media for publishing information from government documents allegedly leaked by Iranian hackers earlier this week, Exit News reports. Several recent cyberattacks – blamed on Iran – have led to leaks of sensitive information, and officials in Tirana have threatened criminal prosecution of journalists reporting information from the hacked files.

A partial state of emergency has been declared in regions of Bulgaria in connection to illegal migration, Novinvite reports. The measures are being taken to facilitate the work of border police and to start urgent road repairs in border areas, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The best possible response by the West to the Kremlin’s recent war escalation would be to send more heavy weapons to Ukraine, according to Mykhailo Podolyak, a key advisor to the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Ukrinform reports. Podolyak specified U.S.-made rocket systems and Abrams tanks along with German-made Leopard tanks. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was the target of intense pressure to increase weapons supplies to Ukraine during a parliamentary session yesterday, Politico reports.

Central Asia

The first freight shipment to Afghanistan from China on a new road-and-rail route across Central Asia is on its way, according to shipping reports Eurasianet writes. This particular shipment will travel from China’s northwestern Xinjiang province through Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan before arriving in Afghanistan.

The Caucasus

The Association for the Human Rights of the Azerbaijani People in Iran is among the signatories to an open letter condemning Tehran’s total shutdown of the internet amid mass protests in the country, according to the digital rights organization Access Now.

…