Czech writer Petra Hulova says the ambivalence in her novel about feminism triumphant is deliberate: ‘The level of discomfort should never be too low.’

The Movement, by Petra Hulova. Translated from the Czech by Alex Zucker. World Editions, 2021. 320 pages.

From the outset of her literary career, the Czech writer Petra Hulova has shown no fear or hesitation in either her choice of subjects or manner of treating them. Her debut novel All This Belongs to Me (published in Czech in 2002) is told in the voices of three generations of women in a Mongolian family, a cross-cultural leap that might easily be looked at askance in the English-speaking literary world with its sensitivity to cultural appropriation. She has written a novel told from the point of view of a prostitute, another from that of a mother full of ambivalence about her own children, and one from the perspective of a Ukrainian cleaning lady coming to the Czech Republic for a better life.

The most recent of Hulova’s novels to appear in English, The Movement, might be her most provocative book yet. A feminist dystopia set in the near future Czech Republic, its narrator works at one of many centers of the Movement, a global feminist organization, where men are held for a thorough reeducation program to steer them away from the error of valuing women for their physical appearance as opposed to their inner qualities. Translated by Alex Zucker, as her previous two books in English were, the novel navigates a thoughtful, at times overzealous, narrator’s course between the justifiable feminist motivation behind the Movement and its darker turn into excess and oppression.

‘I Went Crazy’

Though the traces of fanaticism and officialese are evident early on in the first-person monologue of the narrator, Hulova counteracts their effect somewhat through insertions of black humor as well as the substance of the ideas expressed (“An ethical environment for the upbringing of girls is one in which they see themselves as a person who looks, not as a thing to be looked at”). She further humanizes Vera, the narrator, by adding thoughts and information outside of the main story of her life in the Movement, for example when she describes how she gets away with smoking at work, though even this low-level misbehavior is carried out while she monitors the men’s correspondence.

Feminist dystopian novels have been almost exclusively about oppressive male-created worlds and the feminist resistance against them. The Movement is different, and although the novel is a vision of the future course of the world, its origin is very personal for Hulova, who responded to questions by email:

“My boyfriend dumped me for a younger, beautiful woman and I went crazy. I started to recognize this pattern everywhere around me and thought: this behavior should stop, for this was against values of fairness our society so proudly advocated and there would be no real humanistic society unless this pattern that a woman’s value and attractiveness is dependent on her age and beauty is over.”

Except for a few scenes of dialogue, the book follows Vera’s recounting of her life for her memoirs, and though the events and world depicted are highly imaginary the emotions are rooted in the author’s own: “Her anger was my anger at that time; her feelings men’s minds should change were mine and rooted very deeply in my personal experience. I thought that if I had the power she had I might have found myself not far from doing the similar outrageous things she did.”

‘The Purist Concept of Fairness’

Much of the novel contains a story that doesn’t seem all that distant from contemporary reality and experience (with the added element of a worldwide feminist movement that has gained some power and its angry anti-feminist opposition, Manhood Watch). It’s the story of a woman building her career doing something she believes in. But as the book progresses Vera lets slip more and more of the Movement’s excesses and the novel’s dystopian reality reveals itself more fully and darkly. The narrator mentions men locked up in Movement centers to be “committed to lifelong reeducation, a fact that I keep from the clients for now, since they’re still new and I don’t want to scare them.” There are men rounded up in public and forcibly confined, the 24-hour camera surveillance everyone is subjected to, the sedation the male inmates undergo so Movement workers can test their arousal by rubbing their penises while they sleep, and a brutal massacre of men as they attempt to escape.

Photo of Petra Hulova by Martin Ryz via the World Editions website.

Eventually, Vera reveals doubt and misgivings over some of the Movement’s practices and ideology, and Hulova herself admits to seeing the cracks in her initial motivation: “At the same time, the emotional cocktail felt both justified and utterly naive, and the purist concept of fairness scary. My mind turned into a battlefield that I externalized within my novel about the Movement and its disputable practices of its men’s reeducation.”

‘I Was All of That’

It is this ambivalence, Hulova says, that distinguishes The Movement from more straightforward feminist dystopian writing such as Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale: “If we simplify, Atwood shows us a systematic hell of patriarchy whereas I do the same with radical feminism of sorts. What makes a difference is where it all stems from. Mine is passion for feminism and its ideas; I doubt it’s true for Atwood [in her] relation to the patriarchy.”

Hulova says the first American reviews have so far seemed to grasp the novel’s ambiguous treatment of the Movement, but the jury is still out on how readers overall will digest the book. She recounts the hesitancy on the part of the female director and script editor in a recent presentation of a TV series based on the book to Polish HBO: “They expressed their appreciation for the gender topic but thought that there was a danger it could be misunderstood in a way that it harms feminism, which they defined as ‘the effort to sit around the same table.’ ” Ultimately, HBO opted against the project.

Not surprisingly much of the critical response has involved removing precisely this ambivalence in order to get clear pro or con positions to determine Hulova’s stance. “In the Czech Republic a lot of critics really strived to find out what my attitude as an author was,” she said. “Whether I was a feminist playing with the opposite or the other way around. It was difficult to explain that I was all of that, and the ambivalence of the novel is intentional. It is a conceptual text but intentionally anti the black-and-white perspective we so often cling to. The level of discomfort should never be too low.”

Michael Stein is a writer and journalist based in the Czech Republic. His short stories and journalistic pieces have appeared in European and American magazines. He is an editor at the Prague-based journal B O D Y and runs Literalab, a website on Central European writing.