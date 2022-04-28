Survivors of state brutality in Belarus share their stories. From Al Jazeera.

To this day, Nina* blames herself for taking her boyfriend Alex* to the protest in downtown Minsk.

It was the evening of 9 August 2020, and earlier that day, the 25-year-olds had voted in their first presidential election. Like millions of other Belarusians, they had hoped their votes would change the trajectory of their country.

President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, often referred to as Europe’s last dictator, seemed to be losing his grip on power for the first time since he was elected in 1994. Amidst the raging COVID-19 pandemic that the president had repeatedly dismissed as a psychosis and steep economic decline, “people were simply tired of Lukashenka,” says David Marples, a professor of East European History at the University of Alberta.

Many had come out in support of the opposition candidate, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who had decided to run for office after her husband Syarhey Tsikhanousky, a former presidential candidate and blogger, was jailed. Demanding the release of political prisoners and a new democratic constitution that limited presidential powers and fair elections, Tsikhanouskaya had drawn tens of thousands to her rallies and quickly became a symbol of their hunger for change. And for the first time in decades, many dared to believe that change was possible. But they had underestimated Lukashenka’s thirst for power.

What happened next would crush Belarusians’ democratic ambitions and tighten the relationship between Minsk and Moscow, transforming a nation that had always been seen as a buffer between Europe and Russia into what many now say is a de facto vassal state.

The Day of the Vote

Nina and Alex had volunteered as independent observers at polling stations during early voting — Nina at a polling station in a school by her home and Alex at the factory where he worked. They said they could easily spot Tsikhanouskaya voters because they wore white bracelets and folded their ballots accordion-style to signal that they were backing the opposition. Nina was certain Tsikhanouskaya was winning, at least at her polling station.

On election day, the turnout was massive. Belarusians lined up early in the morning and waited for hours for their chance to vote. But sensing danger in this, the government responded: the internet was blocked, thereby limiting the flow of information and the ease with which opposition supporters could organize. Independent observers were threatened by police, arrested, or denied access to polling stations.

According to a report by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the turnout had exceeded 100 percent in several polling stations, with several local election committees claiming they had to turn voters away because they had run out of ballots. By the time polls closed at 8 p.m., more than 84 percent of eligible voters across the country had cast their ballots.

Nina had voted early in the morning at the polling station where she had volunteered. She noticed that her ballot had only one signature from the head of the local voting committee, instead of two, as required by law. Still, she had to hurry home for her remote work, and so she let it slide. At 8 p.m., she and Alex went to the polling station to wait for the results.

At about 9 p.m., the Belarusian Central Election Committee announced preliminary results: It projected a landslide victory for Lukashenka.

Hundreds of thousands of people began to take to streets across the country in protest. In the capital, Minsk, protesters started to congregate near the Hero City of Minsk Obelisk – a popular downtown gathering spot that had been cordoned off by heavily armed riot police.

Nina and Alex waited outside the polling station. Then, at about 10 p.m., the local election committee taped their results to the locked doors of the school. Nina read the numbers in disbelief. The number of ballots cast for Tsikhanouskaya since the beginning of early voting on 4 August was smaller than the number of people Nina’s colleagues had observed wearing white bracelets on election day. The official turnout also was much smaller than what Nina had counted during early voting.

“We must go,” she said to Alex. She believed she was a witness to election fraud, and that it was her duty to stand up to it. They made their way to downtown Minsk, arriving sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The Protest

Alex says there were as many as 10,000 protesters there by the time they arrived, wearing white bracelets and wrapped in the white, red, and white flags used by anti-government protesters. They stood on lawns and on side streets shouting, “Long live Belarus” “Lukashenka, go away” and “Police with the people.”

The couple watched from a distance as riot police, coming from all directions, edged closer to the crowd. Then they heard the hiss of rubber bullets and were blanketed by a cloud of smoke as tear gas filled the air.

Some of the protesters ran onto the streets to block the advancing police vehicles. But a police truck suddenly accelerated, plowing through the protesters and running one of them over.

“I’m scared, let’s leave,” said Nina as something sharp hit her on the cheek. Alex noticed that she was bleeding and rushed to shield her. That was when the stun grenade exploded between them.

Their eardrums burst, and the world went quiet.

’Something Just Broke’

Twenty-one-year-old law school graduate Dasha had spent the evening of 9 August wandering through the streets of Minsk. She was working as an observer for Viasna, a Belarusian human rights organization. She and her colleagues had been tasked with observing the peaceful protests and the police response.

From above, Minsk resembles a spider’s web, with radii of avenues intersecting the circular threads of streets and roads. Most of the downtown area falls within the two circles closest to the center of the city where Independence Avenue and Victors Avenue intersect.

Assigned to Dasha’s team was the area that stretched from Viasna’s office near the Academy of Science to the Circus along Independence Avenue just a couple of miles east of the Obelisk. It was quiet. But as the number of protesters grew elsewhere, Viasna had grown concerned for the safety of its observers. Dasha received a call from the organization’s headquarters, ordering her to leave the streets. She’d also had a call from her mother, pleading with her to go home. But curious to see what was going on – and certain that this was the most important election of her lifetime – she ignored both.

Alone, she made her way toward downtown.

“It felt like a celebration,” she says, recalling the events of that evening as she sips iced coffee in a cafe in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July 2021.

“But if you looked to the right, all the roads were cordoned off by the riot police. And if you looked to the left, in the direction of the Obelisk, it was terrifying. There were stun grenades, tear gas, water cannons, smoke, people screaming in pain.”

As she pushed through the crowd, a young man walking next to her started choking on tear gas. “Something just broke inside of me,” she says. A day that had begun with so much hope was ending in violence and chaos. To Dasha, it resembled a war zone.

Punched to the Ground

Just over a mile to the south, on Nyamiha Street, lined on both sides by modern shopping malls, cafes and two cathedrals, hundreds ran from the rubber bullets, the stun grenades, and the police who wielded them.

Nineteen-year-old Max* ran as fast as he could. The 6-foot-2 former football player was worried about his friends. As his group broke away from the crowd and turned into a quiet street, he looked over his shoulder.

Behind him, he saw his best friend, on his knees with his hands behind his head. A policeman in full riot gear punched him to the ground.

As Max walked toward them, another policeman ordered him to lie face down on the ground. Then his boot struck Max on his side, and a padded glove landed between his nose and one of his eyes.

He curled up in a ball and gasped for air.

The Human Toll

On the night of the election, police detained 3,000 people across the country. Two thousand of those were in Minsk. In total, between 9 and 12 August 2020, more than 6,700 Belarusians were arrested, at least three people were killed, and several thousand were beaten and tortured on the streets, in vehicles, inside detention centers, and in police precincts.

Survivors have described sexual assaults; threats of rape; electric shocks; being forced to endure “stress” positions for prolonged periods of time; and of being deprived of food, water, and medical care.

Detainees suffered serious harm, including traumatic brain injuries, broken bones, electrical burns, kidney damage, skin wounds, and cracked teeth.

In the months following the election, the Belarusian Investigative Committee, the domestic law enforcement agency tasked with preliminary investigations and pretrial criminal proceedings, received 4,644 complaints of torture and other kinds of police brutality, including sex crimes. Not a single police officer was held accountable. More than 300 police personnel received presidential medals for “impeccable service” barely a week after the crackdown.

Instead, the victims of the state-sponsored violence were criminalized. Hundreds of those who dared to file complaints against the police for brutality and torture were hit with criminal charges for disrupting public peace and participating in riots. To date, according to an announcement by the Belarusian Prosecutor General, more than 1,600 people have been convicted on charges of extremism and terrorism. Human rights defenders believe many of these cases are politically motivated.

But the arrests and police brutality did not immediately stop the protests. Protesters would return to the streets every weekend well into late Autumn of 2020. Eventually though, mass arrests – more than 35,000 Belarusians have been arrested on charges related to post-election protests since August 2020 – drove the protesters underground.

Human rights activists and journalists have been detained en masse. Lawyers who defended them have been stripped of their professional licenses. And doctors and nurses have lost their jobs for speaking out against the government and have been sentenced to prison for disclosing information about the injuries inflicted on civilians by the police.

More than 1,085 political prisoners are still in jail, and the number continues to grow.

Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians are thought to have left the country, with many fleeing to Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine, Russia, and Georgia. It is impossible to know the exact number because, as Warsaw-based Belarusian immigration lawyer Olga Dobrovolska explains, “People are fleeing with or without their passports.”

The crackdown on civilians forged a deeper alliance between Moscow and Minsk.

While Lukashenka had spent decades seeking Russia’s financial and political help, he had also shown signs of opening up to Europe — so much so that in 2007, the European Commission opened an office in Minsk. “They [the European Union] started a dialogue with the regime, kind of ignoring the human rights violations that were taking place,” says history professor Marples.

But the scale of the post-election abuses was impossible to ignore. As Brussels condemned the crackdown and began to impose a series of sanctions on Belarus, Moscow saw an opportunity to reinforce its influence in the country. At the end of August 2020, Putin announced that Russia would meet Lukashenka’s request to place police officers at the Belarusian border in case “Belarusian extremists” crossed “a line.”

A few weeks later the Russian president pledged a $1.5 billion loan to Belarus. And toward the end of the year, the Russian National Guard signed an agreement with the Belarusian police to help them quash the pro-democracy movement.

Putin became the main patron of the Belarusian regime. When he decided to deploy up to 30,000 Russian troops in Belarus and use the country as a springboard for his attack on Ukraine, Lukashenka declared his support for Putin: “No matter what anyone else wants, we will bring our Ukraine back into the fold of Slavism,” he said.

Several Surgeries

After the stun grenade exploded, Nina and Alex were rushed by ambulance to the Main Military Hospital, where they both underwent a series of surgeries.

Doctors removed seven grenade shards from Nina’s burned legs. They decided to not operate on the wound on her cheek, hoping that it would close by itself and push out what was left of the rubber bullet. Almost a year later, the mark on Nina’s cheek serves as a reminder of what happened to her.

Alex’s foot was shredded by the explosion: Multiple bones were broken; joints twisted; the skin burned and pierced by pieces of metal. Over six surgeries, military doctors worked on what remained of his heel, stitching it into a swollen bundle of tissue and skin grafts. They doubted he would be able to step on it again, but he has proven them wrong.

Nighttime was the worst for Nina. Every time she rolled over in her sleep, she would wake up in agony as her burns stuck to the sheets.

The nurse tending to Alex complained that he bled too much but softened when Nina bribed her with grapes and sweets.

Nina was released to recuperate at home after two weeks. Alex spent almost a month in hospital.

According to ByPol, a group of former and current Belarusian police officers who oppose Lukashenka’s regime, 1,141 people were injured during protests, arrests, and detentions in Minsk in 9-26 August 2020.

This number is based on a leaked database of people who received treatment in medical institutions in Minsk. Al Jazeera could not independently confirm the veracity or source of the data, which included 45 gunshot wounds, 203 fractures, 37 spinal injuries, and at least two cases of male protesters suffering injuries consistent with rape.

The Sound of Men Screaming

The policeman who kicked Max was short and loud: “You knew who you went against,” he bellowed. “Why don’t you love our president?” The officer handcuffed him and threw him face down onto the floor of a police van.

Every minute or so, the door of the van would open, and another person would be thrown in.

As blood clotted in his nose, Max ran through a mental checklist. As an athlete, he was unaffected by the pain. He told himself to breathe with it. What he struggled to process were the words of the policeman. He could not believe that someone could still be so loyal to Lukashenka. “Who are these people?” he thought to himself. “What air-sealed bunker have they been hiding in for the last few decades?”

After a while, Max and the others were transferred to another police truck. Then, after a short ride, they were moved to yet another truck. Each time the detainees changed vehicles, they had to run through a corridor of policemen who kicked, punched, and struck them with batons.

Inside the new truck, Max was ordered into the “shot glass,” a narrow metal cage designed for one or, at most, two people. Two others already were in there. They sat on top of one another like LEGO blocks. The two at the bottom, Max learned, were a father and son who had not participated in the protests but had been arrested as they left a grocery store with bags full of liquor and meat.

The ventilation holes in the “shot glass”’ had been duct taped. There was no air, and it was hot. Max’s blood dripped from his nose and onto the other men. He was drenched in sweat. Through the metal door, they heard men screaming.

When the doors of the truck eventually opened, Max realized he was in the courtyard of the infamous detention centers on Okrestina Street. Over the next 72 hours, these two jails, one red and one white, separated from each other and the outside world by metal gates and barbed wire, became a symbol of violence and state repression.

In normal times, the jail in which Max was held would house up to 110 inmates. But in the days after the election, this number increased more than tenfold. Max and the other detainees were ordered to run through the detention center’s courtyard as balaclava-wearing police and guards beat them with batons.

Inside Cell 19

Max was put into Cell 19, a 12-by-12-foot concrete block. It was supposed to house four people but there were 14 inside. The door slammed shut behind him. By the end of the following day, there were 38 detainees in the cell.

The stench of the toilet, sweat, and blood was nauseating. The heat was unbearable. Condensation dripped from the ceiling and trickled down the walls. The men begged the guards to open the window but were ignored. Max says they were not given food or water for days. They would take turns filling a plastic bottle with the water that ran from the single tap in the cell.

Max lay under one of the two bunk beds, his face to the wall, turned away from the glare of the ceiling light.

Several men became delirious from the lack of oxygen, and thirst and hunger. Untreated wounds began to rot. The inmates begged to see a doctor but no one came. A bone stuck out of one man’s leg. Another, whose fingers had been broken at strange angles, shook constantly, even when he slept.

Petr*, a tall man in his early 40s with closely cropped hair, banged on the metal door, crying out for food and a doctor. He had been a policeman once and still had an air of authority about him. But when the guard ordered Petr out of the cell, four riot police punched him in the head and torso until they grew tired. Then they ordered him to clean his own blood off the floor with his t-shirt and to return to the cell.

Max hoped Petr had learned his lesson. “You can’t negotiate with monsters,” he thought. But Petr continued to demand better treatment.

The guards opened the door and poured a bucket of ice-cold water on the inmates. For a second, it felt like a respite from the heat, but as the water evaporated, the cell became even hotter and more humid.

Ruslan*, a man Max had first met in the police truck, cried on the top bunk. Through the barred window, he could see the courtyard and the front gate. As the gate opened to let more police vehicles and ambulances in, Ruslan saw his wife, Lara*, who was eight months pregnant, waiting outside. “She came for me, she found me,” he whispered through the tears.

That night, they woke up to the blood-chilling chorus of men screaming and yelping as they were beaten in the courtyard. But it was the screaming of women inside their prison’s walls that scared Max and the others the most.

’This Can’t Be Real’

On the second floor of Okrestina jail, in Cell 9, Lisa*, a 34-year-old blogger and an anti-scam activist, dozed off on the dirty floor with her head inside a locker. The heat was insufferable, the toilet stank, and the bunk beds in the overcrowded cell were all occupied. Her sleep was restless. Another woman slept on top of the locker, and Lisa was worried she could fall on her. It was Lisa’s fourth time in Okrestina, her second time that year.

Like many Belarusians, Lisa is a survivor of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. When Reactor 4 of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine exploded on 26 April 1986, less than 10 miles from the Belarusian border, Lisa was only 8 months old. Nearly 70 percent of the radioactive fallout landed in Belarus. Though only 31 deaths have been officially linked to the explosion, thousands more people have likely died from radiation sickness and other diseases, including cancers, or continue to live with the consequences of the biggest nuclear disaster in history.

Lisa, who at the time of the Chernobyl disaster lived within its 25-mile radius, was exposed to significant radiation. Her childhood was spent in hospitals. As an adult, she has been dealing with ongoing health issues and has lost several loved ones to cancer. In early 2018, when Lisa found out about scammers who were getting rich by fundraising for sick children who didn’t actually exist, she set up a YouTube channel to expose them. But she says her zeal and frequent attempts to engage local policymakers and law enforcement in her fight made her a target of the police, who sought to suppress all activism and dissent before the election. Lisa suspects this – and not her alleged participation in the protests – was the real reason she was arrested on the day after the election, while she was out buying some batteries.

A policeman blocked her way as she tried to get closer to GUM, a department store in downtown Minsk. “We are protecting the country from dangerous elements trying to usurp the power,” he told her.

“I thought we only had one such element in the country,” Lisa replied.

When she tried to keep walking, a riot policeman referred to as Rambo by his colleagues, pulled her by her hair and threw her onto a passenger bus repurposed for use by the police. Lisa spent several hours on the floor at the back of the bus, first as a sole detainee surrounded by riot police, then with other arrestees. Lisa believes her captors were tipped off about who she was. At one point, a policeman ran onto the bus and grabbed her bag, screaming that there was a camera in it. The camera that Lisa always carried with her to film content for her YouTube channel was discovered and confiscated. Her mobile phone was unlocked. Like many other voters, Lisa had taken a picture of her ballot, for accountability. After the police saw the photos of her vote for Tsikhanouskaya and a caricature of the riot police, she was told she would never leave the bus.

She passed the time observing the police, who she says were on their phones checking Telegram channels or calling their mothers. Then, at about 10 p.m., a command came through, and the police got into formation before sprinting off to arrest protesters who were running north from Nyamiha. After midnight, Lisa and the other detainees were transferred to a police truck and taken to Okrestina.

As she and other women were rushed to the second floor, Lisa ran past naked men lined up against the wall, on their knees, with their heads to the blood-stained floor. “This can’t be real,” she thought.

The lights in the cell nauseated her. During her arrest, she had been hit on the head several times, and now she felt like her skull was splitting. One of her fellow inmates, an ER doctor, said she could be concussed. “It could be worse,” she thought as she saw an elderly mother of 11 and a woman who was recovering from a recent mastectomy being humiliated by a female guard. Another woman had a broken jaw. A woman in her early 40s and diabetic looked close to death.

’Conveyor-Belt Courts’

“There was no food, no water, and no information,” remembers Marina, another detainee from Cell 9. To bear the heat, women undressed to their underwear, while male guards entertained themselves by peeping at them through the porthole.

Marina, who is in her 30s, was worried sick about her two hungry cats, her elderly parents, and her husband, Alexey, who had been arrested with her. The night before, they had been dragged from their car, which was parked by the apartment building where they lived.

At least five other women in her cell had been arrested with their loved ones. Whenever they heard men screaming, they wailed in horror, convinced they had recognized the voices of their husbands, brothers, and sons.

Right behind their cell door in the hallway, so-called conveyor-belt courts began their sessions. Their cases were tried in secret, with judges delivering about 12 sentences an hour, giving each defendant trials that lasted between three and five minutes.

The detainees were not allowed to inform their families or contact lawyers. To their loved ones on the outside, the vast majority of those arrested August 9-12 simply disappeared.

As the women in Cell 9 tried to listen to what was happening on the other side of their cell door, Lisa, who was well-versed in fighting administrative charges, briefed her cellmates on what to expect from their few minutes in a hallway court. Step by step, she explained their rights, and what to look out for.

Then it was her turn. Lisa was presented with a protocol of detention she had to sign before seeing the judge. It said she was an unemployed man with a high school diploma arrested at an unsanctioned protest, while chanting extremist slogans like “Long live Belarus.” The time and location of her arrest also were wrong. Her “criminal behavior” had been witnessed by several policemen who had already signed the document. Lisa crossed out the inaccuracies and wrote her objections, ignoring threats from one of Okrestina’s commandants that she would be put in solitary confinement for doing so. Following her example, other women in her cell also refused to agree with the protocols.

By the end of 11 August, two days after the election, the number of inmates in Cell 9 — which was designed to house four people — had jumped to 53. Many of the newcomers had spent the previous night outdoors, freezing in their summer dresses in the mercurial Belarusian weather.

Lisa’s locker was now occupied by someone new – a young woman with dreadlocks and a large bump on her forehead. Lisa washed her underwear in the sink and then lay down under the table to sleep. But at about 4 a.m. on 12 August, her name was called. With her recently washed bra in her hand, she left the cell and was taken to the courtyard.

She waited there for an hour, witnessing male detainees being beaten by people in balaclavas. “After a while, I began to dissociate,” she says.

One of the policemen threatened to pay her a home visit. “Please come,” she replied, “I will bake you a pie.” And then she was released, without her passport, money, or keys to her apartment. “Hello world,” she whispered as she stepped onto the street.

Looking for Loved Ones

On the morning of 12 August, Viasna’s headquarters were abuzz. The landline and mobile phones kept ringing. After three days of protests, thousands of families all over the country were unable to locate their loved ones.

Dasha was one of five responders answering the calls and writing down the names of the missing. As she put down the phone after one call and briefly lifted her eyes from her notebook, she spotted a visitor to the office – an exhausted-looking woman in a long floral dress, holding a bra. It was Lisa, who explained that she had just been released from Okrestina.

Viasna’s founder, human rights lawyer Ales Bialiatski, asked Dasha to interview Lisa about her detention. “I got lucky [that] she was my first one,” says Dasha. She recorded Lisa’s story on an old mobile phone that kept running out of memory. “Her bravery and stoicism in the face of horror assured me that if she could handle it, I could too. For me, she is an example of human dignity.”

Documenting the Horrors

As thousands of others were released on 13-14 August 13, many turned to Viasna for help. The experts were left with little doubt.

“Very early on, we came to a conclusion that it was not just an infliction of injuries during arrest, some excessive force, or something of the kind – It was torture,” says Pavel Sapelko, an analyst with Viasna who fled Belarus for safety reasons several months after those events.

Viasna’s management soon realized they had to come up with a system for documenting torture with the purpose of presenting it as evidence in international and domestic courts. Their top priorities were finding safe locations to conduct interviews, training their teams, and ensuring secure storage of data. And they had to act fast, while the survivors’ minds and bodies still bore evidence of the crimes.

Several teams of documentalists, videographers, and psychologists interviewed people in four safe houses, while a mobile brigade visited victims who were either too badly injured or too afraid to leave their homes.

A pattern emerged. The overwhelming majority of people Dasha and the others talked to had no documents, such as detention protocols, copies of sentences, or warnings. Many never even had trials. A few could provide the reports from their forensic-medical examinations, which Dasha carefully scanned and stored. It seemed that all evidence that could be used to implicate the authorities in crimes against their own people had been intentionally withheld.

“We filmed everything,” Dasha says. “In many cases, it was obvious that a person had trouble walking or sitting. I would offer them pillows to sit on. One person couldn’t even sit on the pillow. He could only lean on the chair with one knee.”

Dasha worked two shifts a day, six or seven days a week, as a documentalist. She slept at work, as returning to her apartment was considered unsafe. Some days, she half expected that any interviewee could be an undercover police officer. In the first month, Dasha interviewed more than 100 survivors.

Some of the stories still haunt her. There was the 45-year-old blue-collar worker spent less than an hour in Okrestina courtyard but had to be hospitalized after witnessing guards beating a pregnant woman. An IT specialist eventually revealed that he had been raped in Okrestina. A young biracial man was scalped while his locks were cut off.

“I think it would have been easier for the police if they had just killed them all,” she says. “And perhaps they would have, but something prevented them. If all these victims were killed, these crimes would be forgotten. But now there are thousands of living, walking reminders of these atrocities.”

On 8 October 2020, lawyer Bialiatski told Dasha that she had to leave the country immediately. The police were inquiring about her whereabouts. By then, nobody at the organization was safe.

“I realized that my personal safety was not just my business anymore. I was responsible for the safety of our organization and hundreds of people who I got in contact with, including those whose stories I had documented,” she says.

Dasha left Belarus on 12 October 2020.

In the next few months, seven Viasna members were arrested, including leaders Bialiatski and Valiantsin Stefanovich. Several more staffers left the country. Those who remain in Belarus continue to document human rights abuses.

The Pursuit of Justice

According to the 2020 OSCE report, the allegations of torture and other major human rights abuses in Belarus were “massive and systematic and proven beyond doubt.” But it is possible that no one will be held to account.

Lithuania and Germany have begun preliminary inquiries into the abuses committed in Belarus under universal jurisdiction – a legal mechanism that allows states to prosecute crimes regardless of where they are committed. In addition, two criminal complaints for crimes against humanity have been filed in Germany against members of the Belarusian security forces. At least one criminal case has also been initiated in Poland regarding the detention and torture of Polish citizens during the post-election crackdown.

But obstacles to accountability are many. One is that universal jurisdiction does not allow the prosecution of a sitting president.

It also is unlikely that Belarusian authorities will appear in front of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague anytime soon. Belarus has not signed the Rome Statute, the ICC’s founding document. This means that its jurisdiction can only be triggered by a UN Security Council referral, and Russia and China would almost certainly use their veto power to oppose this.

Nevertheless, in May 2021, a network of human rights lawyers and organizations submitted a case against the Lukashenka regime to the ICC, for the crime against humanity of forced deportation and persecution.

The lawyers argued that thousands of civilians who have fled to Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, and Ukraine since August 2020 were forcibly displaced. Since all these countries are either member states or fall under the jurisdiction of the ICC, Belarusian authorities may be indicted for these cross-border crimes.

“Voters were either expelled or fled because of coercion and violence,” explains Alexander Prezanti, one of the lawyers who worked on this case.

Whether the ICC prosecutor will open an investigation remains uncertain and even if it does, progress can be slow.

While legal accountability may take years, the European Union and the United States have imposed sanctions on Lukashenka and his associates. But some experts warn that sanctions are actually hurting universal jurisdiction, as the only way to arrest the perpetrators for now is outside of Belarus. “If you ban them and they cannot travel, how can you make an arrest?” asks Yaroslavna Sychenkova, a legal adviser at the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights.

Still, accountability, even if symbolic, is important for the survivors: “It means that all of us who suffered didn’t suffer for nothing,” says Marina.

Nina and Alex: Fleeing Belarus

In the weeks after the election, while Alex was still in hospital, Nina’s father, a former policeman, urged her to secure Schengen visas for her and Alex. He was certain the authorities would seek to destroy the evidence of their crimes by putting their victims behind bars. Nina thought he was being alarmist but followed his advice.

Alex was released from the hospital on 5 September, his foot still in a metal cage. Two days later, on the day they planned to leave Belarus, they woke to the sound of police banging on their door.

The couple was taken to a precinct for questioning. During a search of their apartment, the police found “incriminating evidence” – a white bracelet and a small white-red-white flag. Nina was arrested and taken to Okrestina.

Alex was not arrested. He believes he was spared because his injury made it difficult to transport him. Encouraged by Nina’s father, he left the country the next day.

Nina was released on 10 September 2020 but facing four criminal charges (one of which was later dropped) and the prospect of an eight-year prison sentence, she decided to not wait for her day in court.

The next day, her parents drove her to Warsaw, where she was reunited with Alex. She isn’t sure if she’ll ever be able to go back.

“I thought there would be a moment when this is all over, and we will be able to forget about it and move on,” she says. “But it’s not possible. It is getting better, but he will always be in pain, with every step he takes.”

Ordered to Run

On 12 August 2020, Max was sentenced to 15 days in jail but was released at dawn the following day. Before he was let go, he was ordered to line up in the courtyard with other men, facing the wall. In the light of the lamp posts, he could see the shadows of the guards moving closer. He tried not to scream as they beat him on his thighs and buttocks with a baton.

“Will you go back to protest?” a guard roared. “No, I won’t,” Max replied, receiving a new blow in the same spot. “Will you go back to protests?” repeated the guard. “I won’t!” Max shouted as loudly as he could. “Cut your hair short, or we will!” the guard ordered. “Yes, sir!” Max responded.

The beating stopped, and the guard moved on to the next victim. Finally, Max and the others were ordered to run as fast as they could through the courtyard and out of the gates.

On 9 September 2020, to mark the one-month anniversary of his arrest, Max cut off his long hair to make the point that only he can make decisions about his appearance. After this, the police have not bothered him much, but he is haunted by nightmares in which they are pursuing him.

He dropped out of college during his final year and in May 2021 spent eight days in a psychiatric hospital. He did this to avoid mandatory military service, he says.

After Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February of this year, Max received an order to report to the army draft center. He left Belarus the first week of March.

Haunted by Nightmares

Many women from Cell 9 were released without trial. But they quickly learned their freedom could be easily revoked. At the end of July 2021, Marina was arrested again on suspicion of being a party to a terrorist plot. She was sent back to Okrestina, this time for 15 days. After her release, she and her husband fled Belarus, first to Ukraine and then, a couple of weeks before the war started, for Poland. These days, Marina volunteers in Przemysl and Krakow, helping Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.

Lisa has had two trials in Belarus, neither of which she attended because of lack of notice.

Like more than 4,600 other victims of torture and police brutality, she filed a complaint with the Belarusian Investigative Committee. In August 2021, the committee concluded that the physical force used after the elections was in accordance with Belarusian law.

Lisa continues to appeal the decision to not investigate her complaint. She suspects she might be arrested any day and says she is frequently harassed by policemen who openly threaten her. The door of her apartment has been vandalized three times, and her personal information has been posted on websites advertising sexual services. Still, she is refusing to give in to fear: “Why should I be afraid? I didn’t do anything wrong,” she says. “They are the ones who should be afraid.”

Like Max, though, she is haunted by a recurring nightmare. She dreams that she leaves her home and walks past trees heavy with the dead swaying on the branches. She asks a policeman about them. He answers: “Oh those are just the freedom fighters.”

*Names have been changed, and only first names used, to protect people’s identities. This reporting was supported by the International Women’s Media Foundation’s Howard G. Buffett Fund for Women Journalists and Journalismfund.eu.

Olga Loginova is a fellow at Columbia Journalism Investigations, where she reports on U.S. communities experiencing extreme climate change. She is a former staff journalist at Voice of America, a visual journalist, and a recipient of the journalistic excellence award at RFE/RL. Her recent documentaries include “COVID-19 Diaries” for VICE News, and “Bratva MC, Brooklyn, NY” for Eurasianet. She has covered the COVID-19 and political crises in Belarus for VICE News and Brazil’s Globo.

Ottavia Spaggiari is an investigative journalist whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The New Yorker, Slate, The New Humanitarian and others. She has been fellow at Columbia Journalism School’s Global Migration Project and a recipient of the Investigative Journalism for Europe grant. She has covered topics including migration, gender-based violence, and police brutality. Her feature on human trafficking in Italy was runner-up at the 2021 European Press Prize in the “distinguished reporting” category.