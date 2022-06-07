Plus: Bulgaria evicts refugees, sellout performance in Kyiv, Baku residents fuming over Formula One, and more.

The Big Story: Ukraine-Hungary Relations Sour Even Further

What happened: The already troubled relationship between Ukraine and Hungary has taken another turn for the worse, Euractiv and Telex.hu report. The latest dispute began on Saturday after Hungary’s parliamentary speaker Laszlo Kover told Hir TV that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has “a personal, mental problem,” apparently over comments Zelenskiy had directed toward Hungary and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

More context: Ukraine and Hungary had been at odds well before the Russian invasion as Budapest has repeatedly accused Ukrainian authorities of suppressing the rights of ethnic Hungarians, while Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s successive governments have been working to expand their influence over ethnic Hungarian communities abroad for years. More recently, Orban earned the ire of Kyiv for refusing to support tougher sanctions against Russia and preventing military equipment from passing through Hungary to Ukraine.

Worth noting: Ukrainian officials struck back at Kover, with Mikhail Podoljak, a presidential adviser, tweeting that “The only ‘problematic’ country in the European family, Mr. Laszlo Kover, is Hungary, which prevents any reaction to Russia’s horrors in Ukraine.” Continuing the back and forth, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stood by Kover in a Facebook post yesterday, as Euractiv notes. “Ukrainian politicians are constantly speaking about Hungary in unacceptable tones, provoking us, telling lies and trying to smear us. They have not once spoken in a tone of thanks,” Szijjarto wrote.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Human Rights Watch (HRW) reiterated calls today for Poland to change its strategies for dealing with migrants and asylum seekers at its border with Belarus. “It’s unacceptable that an EU country is forcing people, many fleeing war and oppression, back into what can only be described as hellish conditions in Belarus,” said Lydia Gall, HRW senior Europe and Central Asia researcher. The group said one person had drowned and another disappeared during pushbacks in March. Western governments and activist organizations have accused the hardline regime in Minsk of funneling migrants, mostly from the Middle East, to the Polish border in retaliation for sanctions that followed the crackdown on dissent after the disputed 2020 presidential election.

Latvia has granted a broadcast license to Russian TV channel Dozhd, according to The Moscow Times, citing the Baltic news outlet Delfi. The popular independent news outlet ceased operations in March after the authorities applied pressure over its coverage of the war in Ukraine. Latvia’s media regulator also banned 80 Russian TV channels still accessible in the country, adding to a list that had included Russian state-sponsored channels since the end of February.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Theater on Podil, a well-known cultural institution in the heart of Kyiv’s tourist district, opened its doors on Sunday for the first time since the Russian invasion started three months ago, The Associated Press reports. The performance was sold out. “You continue living, although you don’t forget that there is the war. The main question is how actors can be helpful,” actor Kostya Tomlyak told AP. Founded in 1987, the theater generated much controversy with its modernist design after revealing a new facade in 2016.

Southeastern Europe

Accusing Ukrainian refugees of living in “luxury,” Bulgarian authorities are evicting the refugees from subsidized hotels on the coast and telling them to fend for themselves, RFE/RL reports. “For three months, we have given unprecedented support in some of the best hotels … The Bulgarian state cannot continue to support such a luxury stay,” Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said last week. Ukrainian refugees “in real need, who have nowhere to go” will be accommodated at “buffer centers,” Deputy Prime Minister Kalina Konstantinova said. The relocation plans have been marred by a lack of official communication, RFE/RL says.

If Kosovo adopts major reforms, the country could potentially reach the living standards of some of the EU’s Baltic and Central European countries within 20 years, Emerging Europe reports, citing a new World Bank report. Among other areas, the bank called for reforms to boost company and farm productivity, increase exports and private investment, and raise the level of human capital. Major obstacles remain, however, including the lack of jobs, low participation of women in the labor market, and a private sector filled with unsuccessful small businesses.

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik said on Monday that the war in Ukraine had merely put his plans to pull out of Bosnia’s national institutions on hold and not derailed them, Reuters writes. In December, the parliament of Republika Srpska, Bosnia’s Serb-majority entity, voted to cut ties with Bosnia’s military, judiciary, and tax system, a move that many fear would be a major step toward secession. Dodik also took the occasion to decry sanctions against Russia over its invasion, saying Bosnia should “maintain neutrality.”

The Caucasus and Central Asia

Many in Azerbaijan’s capital are irate over the shutdown of traffic in downtown Baku ahead of the upcoming Formula One race, JamNews reports, citing numerous comments on social media about the running of the fifth Formula One race in Azerbaijan on 10-12 June. “The country’s image is formed not by any competition, but by the freedom, comfort, and well-being of its citizens,” read one typical remark. As JamNews notes, the Baku race, like the famous Monaco Grand Prix, is one of only a handful of Formula One races that take place on city streets instead of specially built tracks, but where Monaco has a comparatively tiny population, more than 2 million people live in Baku.

Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission announced yesterday that around 77% of voters had supported a referendum held on Sunday that would significantly weaken the possible influence of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev and his family, Al Jazeera writes. The approved constitutional amendments, proposed by current President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, remove Nazarbayev’s status as “national leader” and ban relatives of the president from holding government positions. Overall, the amendments are meant to lessen the power of the president – spreading power among other branches of government, including parliament – and strengthen civil liberties and public participation. An analysis in Eurasianet, however, questioned whether the majority of voters clearly understood the referendum and how the government had managed such a large turnout. Many also wonder if the purported democratic reforms would have ever surfaced without the violent unrest of January that saw hundreds killed.

…