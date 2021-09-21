Plus, Hungary to pay back taxpayers, Iran at odds with Azerbaijan and Turkey, and more.

The Big Story: European Court Fines Poland for Refusal to Shut Down Mine on Border

What happened: Polish authorities vowed to keep the Turow coal mine operating despite a 500,000-euro daily fine for its operation that the European Court of Justice announced yesterday, The Guardian reports. A Polish government spokesperson called the fine “disproportionate to the situation” and “not justified by facts,” adding “it undermines the ongoing process of reaching an amicable settlement.”

More context: Polish and Czech officials held talks earlier this year to solve a long-standing dispute over the mine near the borders of Czechia and Germany. The Czechs say it is an environmental hazard that drains groundwater from the area, while the Poles say the coal is needed for an adjacent power plant.

Worth noting: In June, the European Court of Justice said the Czechia requested Poland be fined 5 million euros ($6 million) for each day it operates the lignite mine, which the court ordered shut temporarily in May.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Polish officials announced yesterday that three people have died after crossing into Poland from Belarus, Reuters reports. Another person was found dead on the Belarusian side of the border with Poland, identified by the Belarusian border service as “a woman of non-Slavic appearance.” Polish border guard chief Tomasz Praga said there are many cases of people suffering from hypothermia or exhaustion after arriving from Belarus. Earlier this month, Polish lawmakers approved a state of emergency declared by President Andrzej Duda over the migrant standoff with Belarus.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced a generous fiscal package ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections in Hungary, Reuters reports, including refunds of income tax totaling $2 billion to families in early 2022 and a large increase in the minimum wage. Speaking at the opening session of parliament on Monday, Orban said the sharp economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic offered enough room in the budget for such measures. He also said the economy was forecast to grow more than 5.5% this year and that there was already a shortage of labor.

Southeastern Europe

Two journalists and an environmental activist working on a documentary about illegal deforestation in Romania were attacked last week, Romania-Insider.com reports. The incident took place in a forest located in Suceava county in the northeast. According to Greenpeace, director and journalist Mihai Dragolea, his colleague Radu Constantin Mocanu, and environmental activist Tiberiu Bosutar were taken to the hospital after the attack. Dragolea told Romanian media they had been attacked by a group of around 20 “extremely aggressive” people who destroyed their equipment and recordings, and threatened to kill them. Some of the attackers were later apprehended by Romanian police.

Authorities in Serb-majority northern Kosovo deployed police units yesterday after hundreds of people blocked roads to protest a decision requiring them to use Kosovo vehicle license plates instead of Serbian ones, BIRN reports. Pristina’s decision is a reciprocal measure; for two decades people driving cars with Kosovo plates have been forced to remove them when entering Serbia and replace them with temporary Serbian ones. Kosovo also imposed an insurance fee at the border yesterday in another reciprocal move.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Prominent members of the Russian opposition cried foul yesterday after final results in the election held last week for the lower house of parliament showed a clear victory for United Russia, The Moscow Times reports. Candidates endorsed by the ruling party won in all of Moscow’s 15 districts, and online voting played a decisive role in the final result in the Russian capital, where 2 million votes were cast online. The party won almost 50% of votes nationwide, followed by the Communist Party with almost 19%. Although their share of votes was their largest in the past two decades, the communists disputed the results, which Communist candidate Mikhail Lobanov called “totally implausible.”

The worsening coronavirus situation has led to an extension of the state of emergency in Ukraine until the end of the year, RFE/RL reports. Authorities in Kyiv yesterday announced the introduction of a so-called “yellow” epidemic level, starting Wednesday, which limits the number of people who can be at public venues or attend mass events and also mandates mask-wearing and social distancing. The number of confirmed new cases of COVID-19 increased by 68% last week while hospitalizations rose by 51%. Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that, while the medical system is ready to face a new wave of the pandemic, “the best way to save your life and health is to get vaccinated at the first opportunity available.”

The Caucasus

Military games conducted by Turkey, Azerbaijan and Pakistan — the self-styled “three brothers” — sparked indignation in Tehran, bne IntelliNews reports. In response, Iran reportedly moved infantry divisions and rocket artillery to its border with Azerbaijan in the northwest. The relationship between Baku and Tehran has been tense since Azerbaijan imposed a $130 road “tax” on Iranian truckers transporting goods such as oil and gasoline to ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory claimed by both Azerbaijan and Armenia. Iranian authorities were also riled by Turkey’s participation last week alongside Azerbaijani forces in submarine and defense-group military exercises in the Caspian Sea.

Central Asia