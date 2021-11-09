One man’s account of violent pushbacks along the Bulgarian-Greek border.

Mahmoud last saw his home in Gaza on 28 May, after a fortnight of violence between Israeli forces and Palestinians. “I had my own business, but Israel bombed my shop. I just wanted to save my family and to save our lives,” says the 32-year-old.

Mahmoud, who prefers to be identified by only his first name to protect his identity, flew to Istanbul, from where he attempted twice to cross the border with Greece before managing to cross into Bulgaria in June. He intended to stay and seek reunification with his wife and children, whom he had left behind.

Instead, Mahmoud became one of hundreds of people the Border Violence Monitoring Network (BVMN) recorded as forced back from Bulgaria to Greece or Turkey that month. The BVMN is a network of NGOs in the Balkans and Greece that monitors human rights abuses at the EU’s external borders, including pushbacks – when migrants, in a violation of EU law, are apprehended and forced back to a neighboring country.

Human rights organizations have recorded pushbacks across the Balkans since 2015. According to BVMN’s research, based on interviews with migrants, the number of pushbacks began rising in early 2020 and since then has fluctuated from several hundred to around 1,500 a month.

Estimating how many people have been subjected to pushbacks is not simple, since national authorities do not admit to the practice. Other groups have recorded higher figures for individual countries.In Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee recorded more than 1,000 pushbacks along the Bulgarian border in the first eight months of 2021, affecting more than 13,000 people, compared to about 15,000 people in all of 2020.

In July 2021, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that a man had been forcibly returned to Turkey in violation of European rights law. The man’s lawyer said Bulgaria has a “longstanding practice of denying refugees protection from persecution and handing them straight back to their persecutors.”

The Bulgarian Interior Ministry, which did not respond to multiple requests for comment by Transitions, announced in July that authorities had returned 16,900 people to neighboring countries since the start of the year. In August, Bulgarian police said they were returning 100-200 irregular migrants – those who lack legal status in a transit or host country – to Turkey every day.

‘They Had Dogs’

Speaking to Transitions by telephone with the help of an interpreter, Mahmoud said he spent about a month in Bulgaria. When he arrived he had his fingerprints taken, was given some documents, and was told he had to quarantine. He says he was held in Busmantsi Detention Center, on the eastern outskirts of Sofia, for 20 days before being transferred to a refugee camp. “During the quarantine they didn’t give me my phone,” he says.“I couldn’t contact my family. My wife and my children didn’t know anything about me until I finished this period of quarantine.”

He says the authorities returned his phone and other belongings when he was transferred to the country’s largest refugee camp, in Harmanli, a small town in the southeast. During the day, the camp was open. Mahmoud would go with another a man, a Syrian, to buy food at a cafe or restaurant about a kilometer away. A few times, they went swimming in the nearby Maritsa river, or Evros, as it is known along the Greece-Turkey border.

A few days into his stay at Harmanli the two men were arrested by police, who were rounding up a group of migrants trying to cross the river, Mahmoud says. The men had left their belongings at the camp to go swimming and didn’t have the papers that certified they were staying in the camp. The police started to beat them, he says. “They had dogs, and they were hitting us with sticks, their hands, they were kicking, everything. I still have pain in my jaw because one of them slapped me so bad.”Mahmoud did not understand the language the police by the river spoke but believes they were Bulgarian.

Mahmoud and the Syrian man were put in a car with the rest of the group and driven for about two hours before the car stopped. “We arrived in hell. We didn’t know where it was,” he says. The migrants – two women, two children, and seven men including Mahmoud – were made to take their clothes off, he says.

“When I tried to talk to them in English, they threatened to release the dogs to bite me. Then they told us, ‘Bulgaria is a dangerous place, if you want a safe place, go this way.’ They meant towards Greece.” He realized they had been taken over the border and left somewhere in northern Greece.

When the group started walking away, the police shot in the air to frighten them, he says.

“When they released us they didn’t give us any food or water, just one or two bottles for the kids and they removed the sticker” from the bottles so they couldn’t be identified as being from Bulgaria, he says.

Reports of Rampant Violence

The use of canine units is not unusual in pushbacks along the Bulgarian border, according to Chloe Powers, field coordinator in the tri-border region of northern Greece for BVMN. There have been reports of Bulgarian authorities using dogs in pushbacks since 2016, Powers says.

Natalie Gruber, founder of Josoor, an Austrian NGO that works in conjunction with BVMN to track human rights abuses at Europe’s borders, says half of the testimonies she has taken from people involved in pushbacks on the Bulgarian border describe dog attacks. “We also have the injuries that prove that,” she says. “We take people to the hospital afterwards, and they clearly have dog bites.”

Powers and Gruber have heard testimonies of severe beatings, sexual violence, Muslim women being forced to remove their headscarves, and Islamophobic hate speech. Fewer than 9 percent of the pushbacks recorded on BVMN’s database do not involve violence, while 72 percent mention beatings. Countries such as Croatia and Greece have received greater attention for their use of violent tactics in pushbacks, but Powers says similar tactics are used throughout the region.

Gruber says she thinks pushbacks in Bulgaria are less publicized because the country lacks “an active civil society” able to monitor what is happening at the borders. “The tri-border area on the Greek side is a highly militarized zone, which is why there’s no civil society that has the possibility to directly observe what’s happening at the border between Greece and Bulgaria.”

Josoor has been taking testimonies from people pushed back from Bulgaria for more than a year. Half are from people initially sent back from Bulgaria to Greece and then to Turkey, in what is known as a chain pushback. “There’s a huge tactical effort from the Bulgarian police to not push people back directly to Turkey but to Greece, from where they are then inevitably being pushed back to Turkey,” Gruber says. She thinks that is by arrangement.

Greece has faced accusations of large-scale pushbacks to Turkey since April 2020. The BVMN has recorded more than 6,000 asylum seekers it believes were involved in pushbacks from Greece’s shores since January 2020. In June 2021, more than 840 people are thought to have been pushed from Greece to Turkey over the Evros river, Mahmoud among them.

After his group was left at the Greek border, Mahmoud says, they walked for two days before coming across a village. He thinks one of the locals called the police, because they soon were apprehended by two plainclothes police officers, who confirmed the migrants were in Greece and took them to a detention center.

“First, they asked us to take off our clothes again; we were naked,” Mahmoud says. “There was a woman and a man wearing police uniform. They were hitting us with sticks.” He says he was then held in a cell with about 100 people for 12 hours, with no food, water, or toilet. It was night by the time they were fetched by four masked people – Mahmoud doesn’t know if they were soldiers or policemen – and driven to the Evros. They were then taken to Turkey, he says, in inflatable boats.

In October, the Greek minister for migration and asylum, Notis Mitarachi, said the Greek judiciary would investigate claims that Greek officials were illegally pushing back migrants at the border, after the EU called for an investigation into the matter following reports in the German news outlet Der Spiegel.

Various Greek government officials have alluded to deportations, most recently in October when Interior Minister Makis Voridis told Greek news site iEidiseis that “the islands have been almost emptied of illegal immigrants; flows have been virtually zero; deportations are taking place.”

Who Is Accountable?

While rights groups are documenting the pushbacks and trying to raise awareness of the issue, Powers says they also grapple with the question of accountability. Frontex, the EU agency which helps EU countries manage their external borders, has operations in Bulgaria and Greece. In January 2021, the EU’s anti-fraud office OLAF confirmed it had opened an investigation into Frontex following accusations of complicity in pushbacks. The accusations stem from a joint investigation carried out by Lighthouse Reports, Bellingcat, Der Spiegel, ARD, and TV Asahi, which shared video footage of a Frontex ship creating waves to block the path of a dinghy in the Aegean Sea.

Powers says BVMN has not obtained any visual evidence of Frontex being involved in the pushbacks they have recorded, although many of the testimonies mention officers speaking languages “at borders where you wouldn’t expect people to speak those languages,” suggesting the presence of international border force.

Josoor received confirmation from Swiss authorities – after submitting a freedom of information request – that Switzerland has troops deployed in Bulgaria on Frontex missions, and that some have canine units.

Powers says that regardless of whether Frontex is directly involved in pushbacks, its operations pose a broader question. “Frontex is stationed along a lot of these borders where pushbacks at the hands of national authorities are for sure happening. If their mandate is to protect … human rights, or whatever it is on paper, by virtue of being at these borders while these abuses are happening, there’s something wrong there.”

In response to a request for comment, the Frontex press office told Transitions in an email that Frontex has no mandate on the internal EU border between Greece and Bulgaria and therefore has “no information available on recorded incidents.” In a second email the press office said “staff and officers have an obligation to report any suspected violations of fundamental rights within the Agency’s operational areas” but that the organization holds no power to investigate the actions of national authorities.

In July, however, the Greek left-wing paper Avgi claimed that Frontex recorded an incident in which 75 people were found beaten, having been pushed over the border from Bulgaria to Greece.

Despite the obstacles that asylum seekers face, pushbacks do not deter them. “There’s still people coming; there’s still people trying to leave,” says Powers. “I think it just pushes people to take different routes, and often actually more and more risky routes.”

In Turkey, Mahmoud was finally able to contact his family, who sent him some money. He says he now lives in a flat with other refugees. “I have no passport. I have nothing. I don’t know what to do.” He warns others not to take the journey he has. He no longer believes in human rights, he says, or the European Union.

“I just wanted to save my family and to save our lives. I am hopeless now.”

Beatrice Tridimas is a London-based freelance writer and graduate of City, University of London Journalism School.