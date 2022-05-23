Real progress will remain illusory if there’s no consensus on terms.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has ignited yet again the vibrant debate about disinformation and propaganda. The demand is increasing for research on these issues and new methods for tackling them.

One example: a few months ago here in the Czech Republic, the internet domain provider CZ.NIC, in an unprecedented move, decided to temporarily block several websites spreading pro-Russian propaganda and conspiracy theories.

The decision remains controversial since CZ.NIC — even though it consulted its list with state security agencies — did not provide clear criteria for selecting the blocked websites. This shortcoming in defining what exactly makes a site “blockable” is symbolic for the entire Czech debate about disinformation. While words such as “disinformation,” “spreaders of disinformation,” or “disinformation websites” have become part of the common vernacular, any consensus about their true meaning is absent. An exploration into the usage of these terms in the media clearly demonstrates the dangers arising from such vagueries.

The term “disinformation” is associated with strong emotions such as fear, anxiety, and insecurity, and at the same time, its relative novelty — the term was hardly used just a few years back — has the potential to attract the attention and curiosity of media consumers. That might explain why journalists overuse it, regardless of the appropriateness of the context and that “old” terms such as slander, gossip, or lies could suffice.

As a result, we in the Czech Republic have had a chance to read horoscopes warning about disinformation in the workplace, or a sexologist’s comments lamenting disinformation complicating the love life of the young generation. In this situation, “disinformation” can mean everything and, at the same time, mean nothing. That makes it hard to have a meaningful debate about how to fight it on a national or societal level.

The lack of an established definition can lead to an even greater problem: Anybody who feels threatened by a certain statement can discredit its validity by dismissing it as disinformation. This tactic has started to be used not only by politicians — sometimes as a tool to smear the media — but also by others from different social backgrounds, from the CEO of a coal plant to a circus impresario.

In general, though most of the Czech population feels threatened by disinformation, individuals’ interpretation of its sources and the motivations of those spreading it differ significantly. While for some the problem is the biased reporting of mainstream media, others perceive it as resulting from political correctness. Even if it might seem that everybody is talking about the same thing, that is often not the case.

Researchers, activists, and journalists interested in the issue of disinformation and propaganda should be aware how their favorite topic can take on a life of its own in the public discourse. It’s important for pragmatic reasons, since they are likely to have to face a challenge when trying to communicate their thoughts and findings to the broader public. Even more so since, as suggested above, the wrong use of the terms might be detrimental to their attempts to achieve desired policy changes.

While in past years it was crucial for us as a community to make sure that there would be a public discussion about the subject, nowadays our task is to make sure that this discussion is precise, specific, and oriented towards solutions to the problem. That means calling out misleading or inappropriate use of terms.

This criticism should be accompanied by introducing clear definitions that will be used consistently within the research field. However, that would first require a more intensive and open terminological and methodological debate among researchers themselves — something not happening today. Only then can following attempts enlighten policymakers, journalists, and the general public, a process that could eventually result in the codification of terms in official documents and legal norms.

There is no time to waste. The public debate clearly needs such interventions – especially now, when the war in Ukraine will provide further incentive for finding remedies to the spread of disinformation. That might, however, prove to be rather difficult without a clear consensus on what this problem actually is.

…

Jonas Syrovatka is a senior fellow at the Prague Security Studies Institute, a Czech think tank, who has conducted research in the areas of disinformation, information operations, and propaganda since 2016. The opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the views of Transitions.