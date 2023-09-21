Much divides Polish society, yet with parliamentary elections coming up in October, the country remains united in its attitude toward sovereignty. From EUROPP.

When writing about Poland, commentators abroad usually focus on what divides the country politically. Liberal democrats fight populists, pro-Europeans fight nationalists and so on. But while such a focus aptly captures the current political scene in Poland, this approach is not fully comprehensive. Thus, in this article, I will focus instead on what is common to the two sides of the conflict – namely a nervous attitude toward sovereignty.

In a survey conducted after Russia invaded Ukraine, 84 percent of Polish respondents said they were afraid of the war spilling into Poland. “I think about it every day,” one man living on the Polish-Russian border told the press. “They could come any time. Kill us in our beds.”

More than a year has passed. Still, no word is more important in Poland today than “sovereignty.” Commonly understood as “security,” the term has become one of the most essential within the repertoire of Polish politicians. A CBOS public opinion survey, conducted in June 2023, shows that 73 percent of Poles believe the war in Ukraine threatens the security of their country.

In their own way, Poles are used to the war across the eastern border. On a daily basis, they are preoccupied with the European problem of high inflation, as well as the more local collapse of the health service. However, the threat to the state from Russia’s invasion invariably remains “in the back of their minds.” The issue of sovereignty therefore is crucial to the political agenda and looms ever larger in the election campaign.

Why Is Sovereignty so Important for Poles?

The need for industrial sovereignty, sanitary sovereignty, and migration sovereignty, among others, is now being discussed all over the world. Central and Eastern European states, including Poland, however, fear the loss of sovereignty in the most classic sense.

They are afraid of the state being completely wiped off the map or of a puppet state being established. For states such as Poland and Lithuania, these situations are not theoretical. On the contrary, regaining and losing an independent state are experiences of the last 300 years which have become enshrined within the collective identity. Each time, the collapse of the state has been associated with an outbreak of violence, usually war, the collapse of old forms of public life, emigration, confiscation of property, imprisonment, and terror.

Importantly, these collective fears based on real history are transmitted in the public and private spheres. They provide the framework through which present policies are assessed and the future is projected. The war in Ukraine is reviving trauma; however, in truth, the post-traumatic attitude around sovereignty has shaped domestic and foreign policy since independence in 1989.

For example, the two crucial geopolitical decisions Central and Eastern European states have made – joining NATO and the EU – were motivated not only by a desire to improve material well-being but also and overwhelmingly by a desire to escape historical traps. For Warsaw, Vilnius, Riga, and Tallinn, leaving Moscow’s sphere of influence is significant in the context of not decades, but centuries.

This brings us back to current politics. At the moment, we in Poland have two dominant political parties. Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s Law and Justice Party (comprising anti-liberal national populists) is in power. Civic Platform (pro- European liberal democrats) is in opposition. Aleks Szczerbiak provides an excellent, detailed description of the political scene in a recent blog.

The attitude toward sovereignty has become an ultimate criterion for judging a political opponent, or even for excluding him or her from politics as a “traitor.” The national populist government warns against losing sovereignty to the East, but also to the West. Rhetorically, Kaczynski’s party is thus able to equate Brussels or Berlin with Moscow – in a way that is astonishing to Western commentators, but convincing to its own electorate.

On the other hand, Donald Tusk’s main opposition party sees the threat to sovereignty mainly from the East. Civic Platform accuses Kaczynski’s party of ignorantly demonizing the West to the point of actually considering the country’s “Polexit” from the West. Implicitly, this means that Poland – oriented toward maximizing sovereignty in the classical sense – will find itself once again in a gray zone between East and West.

The leader of Poland’s Civic Platform opposition party, Donald Tusk, speaks with journalists aboard a bus heading to a campaign appearance on 20 September. Photo by Kacper Pempel via Reuters.

In practice, this would mean a return to Russia’s sphere of influence, for the “third way” between East and West means only the scenarios familiar to Ukraine, Belarus, and Moldova. This way of expressing post-traumatic sovereignty, as we can see, can take on governmental and oppositional, anti-EU and pro-EU faces.

Is There Life Beyond Polarization?

Two things can be said in conclusion. Although “post-traumatic sovereignty” may seem a rather abstract concept, for Eastern Europeans it is as real an experience as the current war in Ukraine.

First, it means an even bigger army. Among the first consequences for the future, it is worth noting that expenditure on armaments will increase regardless of whether Kaczynski’s party or Tusk’s party governs. This is because concerns about the security of the state are shared by citizens across party affiliations and “post- traumatic sovereignty” continually conjures up worst-case scenarios.

Currently, the sums projected for military spending are astronomical and expected to reach 4% of GDP. As The Economist wryly commented in a recent article, “no country in Europe, not even the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which all promise to up their military spending to 3% of GDP, has felt more threatened by Mr. Putin.”

Second, it means orientation toward the United States. Central and Eastern European countries are looking at the possibility of real support in the event of a threat of aggression. They recurrently equate NATO and the United States. In this sense, theirs are no different from the policies of Finland and Sweden, which immediately abandoned neutrality after the outbreak of full-scale war in Ukraine.

But for countries like Poland, maintaining a certain distance from Germany and France as the joint engine of the European Union is equally important. Economic issues within the EU are important, but as can be seen from the first reactions of Poles to the war (such as willingness to make sacrifices), they do not outweigh the basic problem of preserving sovereignty.

For without national sovereignty, there can be no economic success. We see this demonstrated not only by the tragic fate of Ukraine, but also by the last 30 years of prosperity associated with the abandonment of the centrally-controlled economy as imposed by Moscow.

…

Jaroslaw Kuisz is a writer and political analyst and the editor-in-chief of Kultura Liberalna. A senior fellow at the Zentrum Liberale Moderne in Berlin and a senior researcher attached to the Institut d’Histoire du Temps Present at the CNRS in Paris, he is the author of a new book, The New Politics of Poland.

This article originally appeared on the website of EUROPP – European Politics and Policy, a publication of the London School of Economics. Sign up to the EUROPP newsletter here. This article gives the views of the author, not the position of EUROPP or the London School of Economics.