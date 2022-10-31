The levels of solidarity across society have been astounding, but the reemergence of the privileged economic elites could threaten reconstruction. Or have they too learned their lesson?

I miss Kyiv and, in classic emigre fashion, I can’t but remember the good aspects of being there. I am not alone. I read every day of new admirers of Ukraine – people who want to resettle there, or to contribute to the country’s reconstruction, or who perceive it as a lost paradise, where people are fearless, resilient, and united.

I can’t help but be amazed at the way Ukraine is being portrayed in the media these last few months. Not only is Ukraine winning the “meme war,” but its people and its troops are praised as brave, generous, selfless, and ready to help one another. Residents of the liberated settlements meet soldiers with tears in their eyes and the little they have left. The Ukrainian internet has switched, en bloc, to the Ukrainian language. What could only be partly done in 30 years of language policy (fostered by events in 2004 and then 2014) has happened almost overnight.

For the first time I also have the impression that most of the political class, or at least those still in public view, have a high degree of agreement on what has to be done. Attacks on Russian troops advance harmoniously like symphonic concerts, de-mining proceeds quickly, and reconstruction, after Russian attacks, is done at light speed. And if that were not enough, every day I hear anecdotes demonstrating the solidarity and unity of the people, from those cooking night and day to simple gestures of kindness.

Volunteers in Chernivtsi cook hundreds of meals every day for internally displaced people and territorial defense members. Image from a video by Yak Ty?/YouTube.

Ukraine sounds like a sort of dreamland. People are not just going the extra mile, they are doing miracles, keeping a country running with a fraction of its energy supply, enduring dark and cold nights and constant air raid sirens.

Yet, digging a bit in my memory, I can recall images that make me at least wonder what’s going to happen once the country regains some sort of normality. Kyiv is still the place where my children were taught to avoid crossing the street if they saw a big SUV passing. SUV-driving in Ukraine is seemingly liberated from the road code, as when – to cite just one incident I saw – a mazhor (cool, rich man) in a super-expensive car caused a traffic jam on Bessarabka Square by parking his car in the middle of the road to chat with friends.

When we queued at the border during our escape at the beginning of the war, similar specimens appeared claiming they were above the law. Driving past the queue in their expensive cars, they showed no respect for others, be they young couples with infants or cars overstuffed with children and older people who had been waiting in line for days. All this to the embarrassment of the random police officer trapped between trying to keep some kind of order while facing dozens of “you do not know who I am” types.

Untying Knots and Clearing Bottlenecks

Rotten apples may only be a minority in society, but when they have most of the economic and political power their impact is significant. I can’t help asking myself where all these people will go. History is made of episodes, and the course of history can be changed by a single significant event like a war or a rebellion. Solidarity in Europe, and especially among Ukrainians, is at a stellar level. In the most optimistic forecast, the war has changed everyone, and oligarchs might understand that only solidarity and cohesion can help reconstruct a traumatized society. After all, I’ve also seen generosity from the rich these past few months. I remember reading of someone who abandoned their second car with a full tank and keys in it to allow at least one more family to escape. Or the light-speed fostering of children whose parents were killed as they fled their homes.

But how the economic elites will act remains an open question. Just think of the amount of aid and reconstruction money ready to be released into Ukraine. The EU has already committed millions of euros and more is coming. Even the most effective administration would face a few challenges in working out how to use this money effectively from day one. These amounts are unprecedented, and institutions and structures in the country will need a robust upgrade.

Money flowing to Ukraine will have to pass through institutions, people, and gatekeepers, as well as overcome red tape and procedures that will be launched for the first time. Bottlenecks will have to be dealt with. How many will be tempted to say to themselves, “I’ll slice off just a bit – after all it’s so much that nobody will notice if some is missing”?

Besides, it is definitely easier to be united when you are opposing a common and powerful enemy. But what will happen once political elites will have to work for the reconstruction of the country? The priority at the moment is shared by everyone: resist. But once reconstruction is at the top of the list and people will have different opinions on how to do that, will some individuals face accusations of being pro-Russian simply for having criticized one of the government’s policies?

Ukraine is not the first and won’t be the last country to face these challenges. Give men (or women) power and money and a percentage of them will take advantage of it, from Germany to Spain, from India to the United States. Will civic sense prevail? Or pride, and a desire to show the EU that “we are as European as you are” (or even more)?

Chances are that they will. After all, we do not need a perfect society or 100% social cohesion – if such a thing exists at all, anywhere. We need a reason to change and Ukrainian society has largely demonstrated the capacity to do that.

…

Abel Polese is a researcher, trainer, writer, manager, and fundraiser. He has worked on questions of development, (informal) governance, identity, the shadow economy, corruption, and reciprocity in the former USSR, Asia, and Latin America. He is the author of The SCOPUS Diaries and the (il)logics of Academic Survival: A Short Guide to Design Your Own Strategy and Survive Bibliometrics, Conferences, and Unreal Expectations in Academia.