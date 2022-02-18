Nostalgia for the decade of disco and heavy metal plays a role in Balkan identity.

Movie fans know about Quentin Tarantino’s obsession with the 1970s. His first films are set in this decade and feature its trademark music. In Reservoir Dogs, a radio host announces the “super sounds of the ’70s.”

The decade of disco and heavy metal can provide many clues, and not just about the evolution of music and independent film making. It can shed some light on Balkan politics.

Take the ongoing emotional exchanges between Bulgaria and North Macedonia over their common history. They argue ardently over when Macedonian national identity was born and whether it was born out of a Bulgarian one. This dispute has many undercurrents, but perhaps the least mentioned is one that’s deeply rooted in the 1970s.

Josip Broz Tito’s Yugoslavia was celebrating its golden years, with the People’s Republic of Macedonia as part of the federation. Yugoslavia tried to have the best of capitalism and communism. And it sought to stay out of the Cold War with the Non-Aligned Movement. The Kosovo mass protests had not yet come, along with nationalist outbreaks and calls for secession. The Croatian Spring had been suppressed. The rock scene was booming. The Sarajevo sound hit the airwaves. The standard of living was within a hair’s breadth of the West.

Bulgaria, a Soviet bloc hardliner, looked at the neighbors with envy. Yugoslavs were more open, more Western, and had irresistible soft power. They paraded around in Western jeans and sneakers and had access to good chewing gum and passports for visa-free travel. They listened to hard rock on the radio and watched American movies on television.

All that gave Yugoslavs license to look down their noses at Bulgaria. “We considered it a place to buy cheap sausage,” an ex-Yugoslav journalist once told me.

Now, imagine two brothers in Macedonia. One brother settles in Bulgaria; the other remains in his hometown and becomes a Yugoslav subject. Their children meet in the ’70s, when borders became more porous. Guess who is the poor relative.

The Yugoslav standard of living in the 1970s strengthened Macedonian identity. Today the roles have reversed. As an EU member, Bulgaria is more Western; its passports enable visa-free travel. Up to 120,000 citizens of North Macedonia have discovered Bulgarian origin, the declaration of which is a condition for Bulgarian citizenship. But memories from the ’70s remain vivid, and emotions run deep. The two brothers each have had their time of glory. Pride and prejudice reign.

Why do the ’70s shape these attitudes? The decade marked a turning point in urbanization, both in Bulgaria and Macedonia. People living in cities and towns outnumbered those in villages, a shift that helped bring about modern civil society. The crucial transformation can be felt today, even in curious details. Football fans, a quintessential civic phenomenon, still sing their anthems to the tunes of ’70s group Boney M.

Nostalgia toward communism also has some roots in this decade. Bulgaria’s Kozloduy nuclear power station was the first in the Balkans. It became operational in 1974, almost a decade ahead of nuclear plants in the mighty Yugoslav federation, and two decades before Romania’s. In 1979 Bulgaria was the sixth country to dispatch a cosmonaut into space, outrunning countries like the United Kingdom and France.

Along with urbanization, Bulgarian national pride is intertwined with heavy industry and industrialization. And since all of this is connected to the former Soviet Union, it cements Russophilia among wide swaths of Bulgarian society.

But all that said, neither the ’70s nor the rocky ’60s or even the techno 2000s determine destiny. I was born in the 1970s and have a soft spot for Tarantino, but I am not nostalgic for communism.

Boyko Vassilev is the moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.