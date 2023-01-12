Are Serbia’s Russia-friendly extreme nationalists autonomous actors or mere pawns in the hand of Aleksandar Vucic? From Istinomer.

When the Serbian “People’s Patrols” and other far-rightists clashed with police on the Serbian-Kosovan border last month, the group’s leader sported a cap with the logo of the Wagner Group, the Russian private mercenaries whose guest he had recently been.

Not even this pushed the authorities to talk about the links between the controversial Russian mercenary group and the People’s Patrols, whose leader Damnjan Knezevic called on the “Serbian brothers” to set off and “liberate Jarinje.” The lack of reaction from the state only confirms that Serbia is an instrument of Russian foreign policy in the Balkans, according to one Serbian security analyst.

A second observer of the Serbian right, though, argues that Knezevic’s people and most other extremist groups are firmly under the thumb of President Aleksandar Vucic and serve as tools to manipulate Western public opinion.

Serbian-Russian Brotherhood

As an illegal migrant “hunter” and, since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, a co-organizer of numerous Belgrade rallies in support of the Russian invasion, Damnjan Knezevic has become a most welcome guest in Russia. In May, he was in Moscow, where, as reported by srbin.info, he caught the attention of leading Russian media, including the state-run broadcaster Russia Today (RT).

Knezevic also appeared in an RT documentary about Kosovo, in which the Russian ambassador to Serbia and other Serbian right-wingers also spoke.

The main message of the film is that war is the only real solution, i.e. that it is time to solve the Kosovo issue in the same way that Russia took back Crimea.

A sign for the “Russian-Serbian Center” in the new Wagner Center building in St. Petersburg. Photo via Wagner Center’s Telegram page.

“If our people in Kosovo and Metohija become more threatened, of course we will form up and gather volunteers, and we will go down there. Many war veterans have sided with us, many people who went through Syria, Ukraine, and Kosovo in 1999,” Knezevic states in the film.

In November, Knezevic was invited to visit the newly opened military technology center of the Wagner Group, the private military company owned by Kremlin intimate Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose mercenaries have been accused of atrocities in conflict zones around the world and are active in the fighting in Ukraine. Knezevic visited the new glass-walled building in St. Petersburg in the company of Aleksandar Lisov, head of the Russian-Serbian Center Orlovi (Eagles).

At the time, their visit went almost unnoticed in the Serbian media. Until early December, when some outlets announced that Wagner would open another center, this time in Serbia itself. This report was based on a statement on the Wagner Center’s Telegram channel, which, however, said that it had welcomed the Orlovi as tenants of the St. Petersburg facility, describing the Eagles as an organization engaged in “informational confrontation with Russian liberals who have gone to Serbia and are trying to carry out anti-Russian activities there with the aim of discrediting Russia and worsening relations between the Russian and Serbian peoples.”

Lisov and Knezevic each dismissed the claim that Wagner had opened a center in Serbia. Knezevic did not rule out that Serbians might ask Russia for help, saying that the situation in Kosovo could escalate at any time, that Serbia’s army was unprepared, and that his mission was to make the ties with the “Russian brother” even stronger in the upcoming period and that “in case of need we would receive adequate help.”

“It is no secret at all that Russia wants to help us and provide us with concrete support, but is asking us for patience because they cannot help us as much as they would like to. That is what I was literally told … until the moment when the main part of the military operation [in Ukraine] is over,” Knezevic elaborated.

The next day, standing in front of a police cordon as Serbian nationalists massed at the Jarinje border crossing, Knezevic in his Wagner cap made similar comments, saying, “currently, war is not convenient for us” and “If Serbian blood is shed, we’ll be in Kosovo.”

Open Cooperation on the Far Right

Although Wagner keeps most of its activities in the dark, its ties to the Serbian far right wing are no secret. Definitely not on Telegram, the right-wingers’ favorite social media channel, where Wagner shared a video from a demonstration held in Belgrade on 12 December in support of Serbs who set up barricades in the north of Kosovo following the arrest of Dejan Pantic, a former Kosovo police officer suspected of what Kosovo police term a “terrorist attack” on an electoral commission office.

Another Russian extremist friendly towards Knezevic’s group, Andrei Rodionov, wrote on Telegram that “the Russians will come to the aid of their Serbian brothers” at the moment when “the time really comes for the Serbs to take back their holy land of Kosovo and Metohija.”

The aim, says Predrag Petrovic of the Belgrade Center for Security Policy, is “to send a message that certain far-right organizations have very good contacts in Moscow, even with organizations that can be called militaristic and paramilitary formations such as the Russian Imperial Movement and the Wagner Group.”

Since Russia unleashed its assault on Ukraine, Petrovic says, certain Serbian far-right groups have been openly traveling to Russia more often. One of these, Serbian Action, was a guest in St. Petersburg last spring of the Russian Imperial Legion, the paramilitary arm of the Russian Imperial Movement, an organization the United States designated as a global terrorist threat in 2020.

The ultimate goal of these Serbian extreme nationalists, Petrovic told Istinomer, is to exert pressure on the Serbian government to resolve the status of Kosovo, the former Serbian province that broke away to become independent 15 years ago.

“It is obvious that this pressure relates to new armed conflict under the auspices of Russia, with the aim of taking back Kosovo,” he stated.

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner private military company used to shun publicity. Lately the controversial paramilitary force has sought to clean up its image, culminating in the opening of its gleaming new center last November. Photo by Igor Russak via CTK/Reuters.

A Show for the West

Asked why it seems that in the eyes of the Serbian state, contacts between Serbian and Russian extremists do not represent a potential threat, Petrovic suggested this was a well thought out position.

The Serbian government “skillfully manipulates far-right-wing organizations,” he said.

“Precisely by giving them the space to operate unhindered in Serbia, [the authorities] are tryingto tell Western countries that this authentic Russian influence in Serbia is quite strong and that Serbia’s hands are tied should a stronger distancing from Russia be needed,” Petrovic concluded.

Jovo Bakic, asociologist who studies European far-right movements, has no doubt about who controls such groups in Serbia. He argues that with the exception of Serbian Action, Aleksandar Vucic pulls the strings.

He views last month’s demonstration by Knezevic’s People’s Patrols in Jarinje in this light.

“It was an attempt to send a message that there is a connection between the Serbian and Russian far right, that the EU and the USA should take it into serious consideration, because the Serbian regime is having a hard time as it is under pressure from nationalists,” Bakic believes.

The incident in Jarinje “could not have happened without Vucic’s blessing” and underlines that Serbs live under an authoritarian system, he continued.

“Knezevic is a marionette that [Vucic] manipulates when he needs to, he is only there to throw smoke bombs,” he said.

What happened in Jarinje, Bakic added, “was a show for the Western public, but also for Russia. And the regime is sending signals to Russia – ‘In this way, we are siding with you.’ ”

This article by Mihaela Sljukic Bandovic originally ran in longer form on the Serbian news and fact-checking site Istinomer (Truth-o-Meter). Republished with permission.