Plus, more money for films shot in Czechia, legal tit-for-tat between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and more.

The Big Story: Critics Slam Recent Polls in Russia Over Widespread Irregularities

What happened: The United States’ mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) criticized the electoral process in the recent Russian State Duma ballot, RFE/RL reports. Speaking yesterday at the OSCE Permanent Council, acting U.S. political counselor Andrew Shepard said Russia’s recent elections took place under conditions “not conducive to free or fair” voting, and labeled Moscow’s claims of outside interference as “baseless allegations” to distract from a flawed process.

More context: Several analyses conducted by independent statisticians suggested that as many as half of the votes cast in the election were fraudulent, according to The Moscow Times. Russian physicist Sergei Shpilkin, well-known for his post-election data analysis of possible fraud, estimated earlier this week that genuine support for the ruling United Russia party was around 31-33%, in contrast to the official results showing the party received around 50% of the vote. Shpilkin’s calculations suggested that around 14 million of United Russia’s official votes were fraudulent.

Worth noting: Imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny criticized tech giants Google and Apple for removing his Smart Voting app, which suggested alternatives to ruling party candidates, on the eve of the election, Al Jazeera reports. He also singled out other social media. “The giants Apple and Google have complied with the Kremlin’s demands and removed our app from their stores. My beloved YouTube has deleted our video, and the Telegram messenger has blocked our bot,” Navalny said in a post on social networks relayed through his lawyers.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The commanding general of the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa said that Washington and its allies are paying close attention to joint Russian and Belarusian war games, Reuters reports. During a visit to Vilnius yesterday, General Christopher Cavoli said the United States and Lithuania would work to preserve the continent’s peace “no matter who positions what, where.” During his visit, Cavoli also spoke with Lithuanian General Valdemaras Rupsys; Rupsys said they discussed “the security situation in the region, U.S. forces presence in Lithuania, common exercises and common actions in case of a crisis or war.”

Already a popular shooting location, the Czech Republic is now offering additional government incentives for foreign films, Expats.cz reports. Czech Culture Minister Lubomír Zaoralek negotiated an increase of 300 million CZK ($13.87 million) in funds for film industry incentives last July, saying it would help attract film projects worth 2 billion CZK to the Czech Republic. Generous incentives paid off in 2019 when they led to 9 million CZK coming into the country. The coronavirus pandemic has affected the release date of many films and has also accelerated an existing trend of television series and movies that are chiefly distributed online via streaming platforms.

Southeastern Europe

The Croatian police broke up a migrant smuggling ring responsible for bringing more than 100 migrants from Bosnia into Croatia and then toward Western Europe, AP reports. Nine suspected members — eight Croatian nationals and a Serb — have been charged, according to a police statement released yesterday. Seven of the suspects have been arrested and two remain at large. Also, nearly 80,000 euros ($93,000) in cash was confiscated by Croatian police in cooperation with their Bosnian counterparts while searching various locations and cars linked to the suspects.

A fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, catalyzed by low vaccination rates, is putting a strain on the Romanian medical system, Reuters reports. While the vaccination rate for the EU stands at 72%, Romania’s is only 34% due to a lack of vaccination infrastructure in rural areas, mistrust in the authorities, and disinformation about the vaccine. In addition, around 40% of medical workers and school staff were not vaccinated as of September, which raises the possibility of a switch to online learning for the school year that has just started. Daily infection rates in Romania are currently close to over 10,000 a day, and public health officials estimate that they could reach 15,000-20,000 new daily cases in October.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka said yesterday that some employees at state-run factories were secretly working for the West against his government, Reuters reports. Human rights activists from the Viasna 96 organization reported the detention of 14 workers from a fertilizer plant, and said they were being held at a pretrial detention center run by the KGB security police. Lukashenka said the alleged spies are “people who deliberately harm our economy, as well as our state, for money from Western special services.” While not mentioning the plant or any specifics, Lukashenka said he had “information that a few scoundrels are still there in some places” and that they are passing on information to the West about Belarusian attempts to circumvent international sanctions.

The Caucasus

Azerbaijan filed a case yesterday at the International Court of Justice accusing its neighbor and foe Armenia of ethnic cleansing, AP reports. Last week, Yerevan likewise filed a case against Baku with the same UN top court, accusing Azerbaijan of a “state-sponsored policy of Armenian hatred.” Both cases are tied to a decades-long conflict over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, which flared up last fall. Azerbaijan wrote in its filing that “Armenia once again targeted Azerbaijanis for brutal treatment motivated by ethnic hatred” and asked the court to impose urgent “provisional measures” aimed at compelling Armenia to “protect Azerbaijanis from the irreparable harm caused by Armenia’s ongoing conduct.”

Georgia is increasingly becoming a new home for Russian dissidents fleeing persecution, The Moscow Times reports. Many left Russia due to a crackdown on the opposition in the months leading up to parliamentary elections held earlier this month. While the Baltic countries were initially the destination of choice, the relative lack of coronavirus-related travel restrictions made Georgia increasingly popular. Many of those escaping to the Caucasus country are journalists and artists.“There is a diverse Russian-speaking community here with a common attitude toward the authorities back home,” said Alina Muzychenko, the co-founder of the fashion label and political art collective Kultrab.

Central Asia