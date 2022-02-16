A comic about anxiety over the prospect of a full-scale war in Ukraine. From Zaborona.

For months now, Ukrainians have been living in fear of a large-scale escalation of hostilities by Russia. Media are full of analysts’ opinions, politicians voice warnings and ultimatums. The number of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine has barely changed since April, but the level of anxiety has increased dramatically. Here, illustrator Zhenya Oliynyk describes what it’s like to live in constant anticipation of an attack.

Zhenya Oliynyk is a Kyiv-based illustrator and former journalist whose work has appeared in The New Yorker, Berliner Zeitung, RFE/RL, and other publications. This feature originally appeared on the Ukrainian news site Zaborona and is republished thanks to a partnership with the Russian Language News Exchange.