Plus: Taxi driver EU protest, UAE loan for Serbia, Kazakh visit by China’s Xi, and more.

The Big Story: Ukraine Seeks to Control Retaken Territory as Zelenskiy Asks for More Weapons

What happened: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is urging the West to increase the pace of weapons deliveries as Ukraine’s troops try to secure control over a large area of northeastern territory recaptured from Russia, Reuters reports. Zelenskiy claimed yesterday that the amount of land retaken in recent days had increased to about 6,000 square kilometers.

More context: Ukraine’s ability to capitalize on its advances in the Kharkiv region remains unclear, with fighting continuing in towns that Ukraine implied were liberated and the prospects for maintaining control uncertain, according to a CNN report. The reports of Russian troops retreating in the area led to chaotic reactions among Kremlin propagandists, ranging from suggestions that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is being misled by his own advisers to calls for attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, Politico reports. Meanwhile, representatives from 18 municipal districts in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Kolpino called for Putin to resign, according to a petition with a list of signatures posted on Twitter yesterday.

Worth noting: Putin cited a Russian fairy tale as part of a recent threat to let Europe “freeze” by shutting down all forms of energy exports, CNBC reports. “We will not supply gas, oil, coal, heating oil – we will not supply anything,” Putin said last week at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. “As in the famous Russian fairy tale, we would let the wolf’s tail freeze,” he said.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Taxi drivers from over 20 European countries protested in Brussels last week to demand an EU investigation into allegedly improper lobbying by Uber, EUobserver reports. Media reports based on leaked files dated from 2013 to 2017 showed that Uber used access to politicians to bypass local laws, and that Uber staff referred to the company’s “other than legal status” or other avoidance of laws in countries such as the Czech Republic, Russia, Turkey, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, France, and Germany, according to The Guardian.

A new canal connecting Poland’s Gulf of Gdansk to the Vistula Lagoon will be opened this Saturday on the anniversary of the Soviet attack on the country in 1939 and is partly designed to counteract Russia’s influence in the region, Euractiv reports. The Vistula Spit canal will give ships better access to ports in the lagoon, which borders Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave, while opening new development opportunities, according to a government statement.

The positive effects from last week’s agreements on EU energy measures should come by January, and Czech moves to help consumers will take effect before the heating season, Trade Minister Jozef Sikela told CNN Prima News over the weekend, Czech Radio reports. Details of the EU plan to use oil and gas company windfall profits, and the Czech national plan to help consumers, are expected this week.

The Caucasus

The Kremlin says a ceasefire it brokered between Armenia and Azerbaijan brought an end to intense fighting overnight, The Moscow Times reports. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of targeting at least a half-dozen towns and villages on its territory and said the clashes left 49 Armenian soldiers dead. The two sides’ defense ministers have agreed on “joint steps to stabilize the situation,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said, according to the report.

Ruling Georgian Dream party members in parliament have proposed amendments to the country’s media law to ban content containing hate speech or calls to terrorism, according to Agenda.ge.

Southeastern Europe

The United Arab Emirates is giving a new $1 billion loan at a low interest rate to Serbia to cover payment of past loans, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced over the weekend, Euractiv reports. According to economist Goran Radosavljevic from Belgrade’s FEFA university, the loan is far from enough to pay off Serbia’s budget deficit and past loans, and slow GDP growth could result in even higher public debt which could then lead to the need for more loans at higher interest rates, according to Serbian Monitor.

Central Asia

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s first international trip since the coronavirus pandemic will be to Kazakhstan tomorrow, The Astana Times reports. After the Kazakh visit, the Chinese leader is scheduled to go to Uzbekistan for the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Eastern Europe and Russia