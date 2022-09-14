Plus: Teacher strikes, Covid spikes, another Russian energy boss dies, and more.

The Big Story: Unclear if Ukraine Victories Are Turning Point in War, Biden Says

What happened: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a surprise visit to Izyum today to watch the raising of the Ukrainian flag over the northeastern city recently recaptured from Russian forces, AP reports. Ukraine also claimed further victories against Russian forces in the south as part of retaking an additional 20 Ukrainian towns and villages over the past 24 hours, and 8,000 square kilometers so far this month, the BBC and The New York Times report. Zelenskiy compared Izyum’s devastation to that of Bucha, a neighborhood near Kyiv where Russian forces committed mass atrocities before retreating in March.

Related: It is not possible to tell if the war is at a turning point, U.S. President Joe Biden said yesterday, as the White House announced that a new military aid package for Ukraine is likely in “coming days,” Reuters reports.

Worth noting: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Russian leader Vladimir Putin to withdraw all troops from Ukraine during a call yesterday, according to Politico. Meanwhile, two main members of the German Left Party quit after their former party leader blamed the energy crisis on the West’s “economic war” against Russia and called for an end to sanctions against Moscow in a parliamentary speech, Euractiv reports.

News from the Regions

The Caucasus

Fighting continued today between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh despite Moscow’s brokering of a ceasefire yesterday, The Moscow Times reports. Almost 100 troops have been killed in the largest escalation of the long-running conflict since the end of the 2020 war. The Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russian-led military alliance of ex-Soviet republics, has been deployed to Armenia to intervene in the renewed conflict, which is seen as part of Moscow’s growing inability to manage its sphere of influence as the war on Ukraine drags on. The new fighting also complicates the EU’s plans to obtain natural gas from Azerbaijan, Politico notes.

Central Asia

In more trouble within Russia’s sphere of influence, fighting also erupted today on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, one day after Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov attended the opening of a base for deploying newly acquired Turkish military drones, Eurasianet reports. Both countries acknowledge the border clash; medical workers said at least one Tajik border guard was killed and another five were wounded, according to a Tajik news outlet cited by Eurasianet.

Pope Francis arrived in Kazakhstan yesterday for a three-day visit to attend the country’s triennial interfaith congress, ABC reports. The pope has no plans to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who is expected to arrive in Kazakhstan today but not to attend the conference. Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill, whom the pope has criticized over the patriarch’s support for Putin and the war on Ukraine, canceled his participation weeks ago.

Central Europe and the Baltics

EuroPride LGBTQ events in Belgrade this week are so far proceeding as planned, though whether the big parade scheduled for Saturday will be allowed is unclear, Euractiv reports. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic now says the Interior Ministry will decide whether to ban the parade sometime this week.

Representatives from the Czech Republic will appear at the UN Human Rights Office roundtable meeting in Geneva tomorrow to discuss compensation for victims of forced sterilization, Romea.cz reports.

Unions in Latvia are planning a teachers’ strike to start on Monday if demands for more equitable workloads are not met, BNN reports.

Southeastern Europe

A teachers’ strike in Kosovo affecting over 300,000 students has delayed the start of the school year for two weeks, BIRN reports. Talks between unions and the government over pay increases for teachers have so failed to produce results.

Romania and France have signed an agreement to streamline grain shipments from Ukraine to developing countries, especially those located in the Mediterranean area, Romania Insider reports, citing News.ro. The French government will fund development to increase the capacity of the Sulina canal and ports in Romania.

As COVID-19 continues to rage through parts of Europe, Bulgarian officials reported 3,467 new cases and 33 deaths last week, with 627 coronavirus patients in the hospital including 35 in intensive care, The Sofia Globe reports. Slovenian authorities reported weekly totals of 1,181 new cases – a 36% weekly increase – and five deaths last weekend, with 82 patients hospitalized including seven in intensive care, The Slovenia Times reports. Some 3,027 daily new cases were reported in Czechia for yesterday, the second day in a row with over 3,000 per day, with close to 800 patients in hospitals and about 30 in critical condition, according to Czech Radio.

Eastern Europe and Russia

If Russia’s Gazprom shuts down supplies to Moldova in October, the country could get its gas from Romania , Moldovan President Maia Sandu said yesterday, Romanian Insider reports, citing local media. Moldovagaz’s long-term contract signed with Gazprom last year is in jeopardy because Moldova failed to conduct a required audit on debts between the two parties.





shuts down supplies to in October, the country could get its gas from , Moldovan President Maia Sandu said yesterday, Romanian Insider reports, citing local media. Moldovagaz’s long-term contract signed with Gazprom last year is in jeopardy because Moldova failed to conduct a required audit on debts between the two parties. Another Russian energy executive has died a mysterious death, this time soon after attending a conference with Putin, Business Insider reports, citing local media. After reportedly falling overboard off his boat on 10 September, Ivan Pechorin was found dead on Monday, washed up around 100 miles from Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East. Pechorin’s death came after he appeared on a panel at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok where Putin gave the keynote speech.

