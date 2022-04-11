Plus: New forests in Turkey, Austrian chancellor faces Putin, segregation for Romani refugees, and more.

The Big Story: Zelenskiy Defiant as Russia Appoints New Military Leader

What happened: Eastern Ukraine appears to be on the brink of a major battle as Moscow has amassed troops along the eastern front and Ukrainian troops have repulsed several Russian assaults, DW reports. Russia recently recalled its troops from around the capital of Kyiv and refocused the attack on the east. “We are ready,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said yesterday, according to CNN.

More context: A Russian military barrage on the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine killed at least 11 people on Sunday, including a child, and injured 14, the regional governor said, The New York Times writes. Amid continuing revelations about Russian atrocities in Bucha near Kyiv, survivors say the invading army turned to massacres and revenge when its attempt to take Kyiv failed.

Worth noting: Russia has reshuffled the military leadership of the war on Ukraine, putting in charge a general known as the “butcher of Syria,” according to The Independent. Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, known for his ruthless tactics as the southern military command chief in Syria, has been placed in charge of operations in Ukraine to improve command and control of the Russian invasion.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

An activist is on trial in Poland and faces three years in prison for assisting an abortion, BIRN reports. In the first such case since the government’s virtual ban on abortion in 2021, the trial of Justyna Wydrzynska of the Polish women’s group Abortion Dream Team, began on Friday in Warsaw. The trial of the 47-year-old mother of three is “understood by many to be a political one, pursued by hardline Prosecutor General (and Minister of Justice) Zbigniew Ziobro in order to make an example out of the activist,” BIRN notes.

Romani war refugees from Ukraine are being segregated into a separate area in a refugee center in the Czech Republic after a regional governor accused them of stealing, despite no police reports of theft, Romea reports. Roma at a reception center in the city of Ostrava were also not allowed to leave without an escort. The Fire and Rescue Service of the Moravian-Silesian Region, which runs the center, denied systematic discrimination but admitted that one group of Roma had been treated differently due to alleged thefts, though local police said they have received no such reports from the center. The governor of the region, Ivo Vondrak, said last week that the Roma are “destroying our residential hotels … and have no problem stealing.”

Southeastern Europe

Victims of war crimes are still waiting for justice decades after they were imprisoned and tortured at the Lora Naval Military Base in Split during the 1991-95 war in Croatia, BIRN reports. The prison originally belonged to the Yugoslav National Army but was taken over by the Croatian army when the war started in 1991; many of the over 1,000 prisoners, mainly ethnic Serb civilians and soldiers from Croatia but also from Bosnia and Herzegovina, were tortured. A county court in the city of Split recently sentenced former prison commander Tomislav Duic to eight and a half years, while prison guard Emilio Bungur got four years and 10 months, but appeals could delay the final verdict for years, BIRN notes.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is traveling to Moscow today for face-to-face talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the first such meeting by a European leader since Russia invaded Ukraine, Euronews reports. Austria is not a NATO member, has sent no weapons to Ukraine, and has been officially neutral since 1955, though “We are not neutral when it comes to naming crimes and discussing them,” Nehammer said at a weekend press conference with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy in Kyiv. Speaking today, Nehammer said “it makes a difference to be face to face and tell him what the reality is: that this president has de facto lost the war morally,” according to Reuters.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen put Ukraine on the fast track to EU membership on Friday during her visit to Kyiv, according to DW. After visiting the scene of the civilian massacres in Bucha, Von der Leyen presented Zelenskiy with documents to be filled out and delivered to the council, saying the timeline for this step “will not be, as usual, a matter of years, but rather a matter of weeks.” She added: “Russia will descend [into] economic, financial, and technological decay while Ukraine is marching towards a European future.”

Central Asia

Russians and Belarusians are avoiding sanctions by opening bank accounts in Kazakhstan, Eurasianet reports. Barred from the global banking system, almost 12,000 individuals have opened accounts in Kazakh banks since Russia invaded Ukraine, Kazakhstan’s financial regulator said on Friday, an 8% increase in the overall number of bank accounts. Meanwhile, special travel packages are being offered for Russians to travel to Uzbekistan solely for the purpose of opening bank accounts, the report notes.

Also in Uzbekistan, a former prisoner of conscience is on trial in connection with his brother’s teahouse discussion of Islam, Forum 18 reports. Oybek Khamidov’s younger brother fled the country last year after being detained for five days after a police informer reported on him. Police told the elder Khamidov that if he did not help find his brother, he would be put on criminal trial, Forum 18 says. Arrested on 17 January over accusations of sharing illegal religious materials and storing extremist sermons on his mobile phone, Khamidov’s trial began on 28 March and resumes tomorrow.

Borderlands

A decades-long project by a retired forestry service chief in Turkey turned 10,000 hectares of barren land into a thriving forest, My Modern Met reports. Hikmet Kaya, 78, started the project on his own initiative in the late 1970s, planting 30 million saplings with the help of his team and local residents in the Boyabat district in the Sinop province on the Black Sea. The success of the private project is a welcome exception to Turkey’s deforestation problem, which has seen a 5.4% decrease in tree cover in the last 20 years. “We did a good job,” Kaya said in a Euronews report. “This work includes sacrifice, effort, love [for] your nation, your country, and your work. Beyond all, it is love of humanity.”

