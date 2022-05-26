Plus: Hungary to seize profits, U.S. warns Turkey, Prince Charles in Romania, and more.

The Big Story: Ukrainian President Likens Calls for Concessions to Appeasement of Nazis

What happened: After former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger suggested at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Ukraine should let Russia keep control of Crimea, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy compared the idea to the 1938 Munich Agreement that gave Nazi Germany control of then-Czechoslovakia, Reuters reports. “You get the impression that Mr. Kissinger doesn’t have 2022 on his calendar, but 1938, and that he thinks he is talking to an audience not in Davos but in Munich back then,” Zelenskiy said yesterday.

More context: Zelenskiy also criticized editorials in newspapers such as The New York Times, Al Jazeera reports, that called for Ukraine to be realistic about ways to end the war with Russia. “Editorials have also emerged in some Western media saying that Ukraine must accept so-called difficult compromises by ceding its territory in exchange for peace. Perhaps, The New York Times wrote something similar in 1938,” said Zelenskiy. In an angry video post, Zelenskiy adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said “Our children are dying, soldiers are being blown apart by shells, and they tell us to sacrifice territory. Get lost. It’s never going to happen.”

Worth noting: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also reacted to Kissinger’s comments, saying today Moscow expected Kyiv to meet its demands to cede Crimea to Russia and recognize parts of eastern Ukraine as independent states, France 24 reports. Russian forces pounded the Donbas region in the east with heavy bombardment in a continued bid to seize the area. Russian missiles also hit Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, killing four civilians, the regional governor said today. Over 20,000 civilians are feared to have been killed in the Russian takeover of Mariupol, which left the port city a “smoking ruin,” CBC reported.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Racism against Ukrainian refugees of Roma ethnicity has been highlighted in new reports this week. The Guardian and Czech Radio report racist discrimination in the Czech Republic and Germany, which is forcing many refugees to be homeless, while a new Human Rights Watch report describes similar racist treatment of Romani refugees in Moldova. In the Czech Republic, authorities claim the Roma’s dual Ukrainian-Hungarian citizenship doesn’t qualify them for special temporary protection because Hungary is in the EU. However, “non-Roma refugees are not checked on dual citizenship … This is exclusively, or almost exclusively, directed at Roma refugees,” Martin Rozumek, head of the non-profit Organization for Aid to Refugees, told Czech Radio.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced a plan yesterday to seize “extra profits” from financial institutions and companies such as banks, insurers, retailers, telecoms, and airlines, Hungary Today reports. Orban’s video announcement last night immediately caused stocks in Hungarian financial institutions to plummet today while the forint plunged to a near-record low against the euro, BNN Bloomberg reports. The plan, which comes one day after Orban declared a new state of emergency over economic issues stemming from the war in Ukraine, would impose windfall profit taxes to increase the size of the government budget.

As part of a call for new restrictions on press freedoms, former Slovak Prime Minister and current Finance Minister Igor Matovic has accused journalists of hiding behind the memory of journalist Jan Kuciak, whose murder in 2018 led to a massive political scandal, according to Euractiv and The Slovak Spectator. In comments directed at the editor in chief of the Aktuality.sk news outlet, Matovic said “You regularly hide behind Jan Kuciak … you cannot hold a candle to him. You are a disgrace.” Matovic has proposed a new law that would use a quota system based on election results that would dictate whom journalists could invite as guests on television programs. In a radio interview Monday, Matovic said “Journalists are attacking me because I am not LGBTI.”

Southeastern Europe

Police in Albania forced a journalist to delete his photos of football (soccer) hooliganism because the images would make the country look bad, BIRN reports. Reporter Gent Shkullaku was covering a clash between Dutch fans and police on Tuesday evening “when police officers stopped me, saying it wasn’t allowed because it would damage the image of the country,” Shkullaku said. Albania fared poorly in the latest Media Freedom Index of Reporters Without Borders, BIRN notes, partly due to police violence against journalists covering protests.

Kosovo-born New Yorker Mirsad Kandic was found guilty of supporting the ISIS terrorist group by a U.S. federal jury this week, according to Reuters and BIRN. Kandic faces a possible life sentence for joining ISIS in Syria, recruiting other fighters, and providing weapons and strategic information to ISIS from 2013 until June 2017, when Kandic was arrested in Bosnia and extradited to the United States, the U.S. Justice Department announced yesterday.

Britain’s Prince Charles visited a Romanian center for Ukrainian refugees in northern Bucharest yesterday, Romania Insider reports. The heir apparent to the British throne also met with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to discuss refugee support efforts, security issues, and renewable energy, according to authorities.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russian authorities tried to get the mothers of sailors who died in the sinking of the Moskva to sign documents saying their sons died as the result of an accident, not military action, Novaya Gazeta reports. Though Moscow still claims the missile cruiser sank after an accidental fire on board, U.S. officials have acknowledged helping Ukraine target the strikes that Kyiv says sunk the ship. Parents of the conscripts who died plan to file a lawsuit against the Russian Defense Ministry to find out the truth, Novaya Gazeta writes.

The Caucasus

The new leader of Georgia’s Russian-controlled region of South Ossetia is backing away from the previous leader’s call for a referendum on becoming an official part of Russia, Eurasianet reports. Alan Gagloev did not mention any referendum on joining Russia during his inaugural speech on Tuesday. Even Moscow is not hot on the idea; Kremlin spokesman Dmitriy Peskov said Tuesday that “No steps are being taken or planned by the Russian side connected with” such a referendum, according to Russian media cited by Eurasianet.

Borderlands

The U.S. State Department has warned Turkey not to put U.S. NATO troops at risk by launching military attacks along its southern border with Syria, AFP reports. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced plans earlier this week for new military operations against Kurdish People’s Defense Units to create a security zone along the border, according to AFP. Turkey has conducted three military attacks in Syria since 2016 targeting Syrian Kurdish soldiers who have fought alongside U.S. forces in the struggle against the ISIS terrorist group.

…