Plus: Taliban covets Tajik & Uzbek helicopters, Slovak PM compares Putin to Hitler, France & US snub Azerbaijan, and more.

The Big Story: Battles in Kherson as Ukraine Seeks to Regain Occupied Areas

What happened: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Russian soldiers to flee for their lives and “go home” or surrender as Kyiv launched a major offensive to retake areas occupied during Moscow’s invasion, Britain’s The Times reports.

More context: Ukrainian troops broke through Russian lines in several occupied areas near the city of Kherson and retook four villages in the region, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych claimed yesterday, RFE/RL reports. The Kremlin acknowledged the offensive but claimed it had failed; today the battle has reached the streets of Kherson itself, according to local media cited by The Moscow Times.

Worth noting: The deputy head of the Russian-installed administration in the Kherson region, Alexei Kovalev, was shot to death at his home on Sunday, Russian authorities announced yesterday, in the latest attack on a pro-Russian official in occupied territory. Kovalev had survived a previous assassination attempt in June.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The UN Human Rights Committee asked Latvia not to destroy a Soviet monument one day after it was already demolished, BNN reports, citing LETA. Latvian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Diana Eglite said the request was received on 26 August; the monument was toppled – in a rather spectacular fashion – the day before.

During the annual commemoration of the Slovak National Uprising (SNP) – the anti-Nazi offensive that started in August 1944 – Prime Minister Eduard Heger compared Russian leader Vladimir Putin to Hitler, The Slovak Spectator reports, citing the TASR news agency. “Like the SNP participants who did not want to live in the world the Nazis were building, we do not want to live in a world the Russian president is striving for,” Heger said.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Russia to return control of the Crimean peninsula to Ukraine, bne Intellinews reports. Via a video address to a forum organized by Kyiv, Erdogan described Russia’s 2014 annexation of the region as “illegal,” adding “The return of Crimea to Ukraine … is essentially a requirement of international law.”

One month after an explosion at a Russian-controlled detention center in Ukraine killed over 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war, ex-inmates are describing the torture and abuse at the facility, The Moscow Times reports. Constant beatings, filthy conditions, lack of medical care, and overcrowding so severe that inmates had to sleep and stand in shifts led to the Olenivka site being described as a “Russian concentration camp.”

Central Asia

The United States has rejected a request by the Taliban regime to hand over helicopters located in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan that were once intended for the Afghan army, and is allowing the two countries to keep the aircraft, AeroTime Hub reports. The transfer of up to 16 helicopters to Afghanistan was canceled when the Taliban took power in August 2021; several of the helicopters which were undergoing repairs in Ukraine at the time were given to Kyiv this April after the Russian invasion.

Southeastern Europe

The European Commission has approved a request by Bulgaria to receive a second loan of coronavirus recovery funds totaling 460 million euros, according to The Sofia Globe. The Council of the EU still has to approve the funding. Along with Bulgaria, seven other EU nations – Belgium, Cyprus, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, and Malta – have requested additional support on top of the funds approved by the commission in 2020.

Amid the ongoing European Parliament hearings into hacking scandals, a collaborative investigation by several news organizations has uncovered the scale of global operations by an obscure surveillance firm based in Italy, EUobserver reports. The Tykelab company and its owner RCS Lab have been selling powerful surveillance tech and employing a range of tracking and hacking tools against targets in southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America, along with other countries including Romania and Kazakhstan.

Statues of Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin have been installed by Albania’s ruling Socialist Party as part of an “art installation” on the grounds of the Tirana villa where communist-era Prime Minister Mehmet Shehu once lived, BIRN reports.

The Caucasus

Azerbaijan criticized the United States and France for not participating in its recent state-sponsored conference in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Eurasianet writes. France, the U.S., and Russia are co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group created in the 1990s to manage a resolution to the Karabakh conflict; it is unclear if Russia attended the conference. Since Azerbaijan’s victory in the 2020 war with Armenia over the region, President Ilham Aliyev has called the Minsk Group irrelevant and “dead.”

Borderlands

The Turkish agency managing government advertising in the media has barred the independent newspaper Evrensel from receiving state ads, BIRN reports. Revenues from such ads are a main source of income for many small and independent media outlets. Evrensel’s managing editor Erdi Tutmez described the move as “an inexplicable and illegal decision.” Meanwhile, the Turkish pop star Gulsen was arrested last week for incitement “to hatred and animosity” after she referred to a graduate of a religious high school as a pervert. Gulsen testified that her comment was a “joke between colleagues” but apologized on social media to anyone who was offended by the remark.

