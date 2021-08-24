Plus, anti-migrant measures in Poland, storks in Bulgaria, and more.

The Big Story: International Summit Reaffirms Crimea’s European Goals

What happened: Speaking at the opening of the Crimean Platform summit yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised to “do everything possible to return Crimea, so that Crimea, together with Ukraine, becomes part of Europe,” according to AP. “We will use all possible political, legal and first and foremost diplomatic means” to achieve that goal, Zelenskiy said, adding that Kyiv needs “effective support at the international level.”

More context: The summit included officials from 46 countries and international organizations, including the United States and the EU. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the summit an “anti-Russian event.”

Worth noting: European Council President Charles Michel said his presence at the summit reaffirms “the EU’s unwavering stance: we do not and will not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by Russia,” Euronews reports. Michel added that EU countries will “continue to staunchly enforce our non-recognition policy. And we will stand tall against any violations of international law.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Faced with a surge in illegal migrants, Poland is mulling legislative changes that could criminalize illegal border crossings and make it harder to apply for asylum, Euronews reports. However, not allowing asylum seekers to claim international protection in Poland is against the law and is at odds with the Geneva Convention on refugees, said Marcin Sosniak from the Polish Ombudsman’s office. “It is also contrary to EU regulations, which say that every foreigner is to have effective access to the refugee procedure, and even the Polish constitution, which allows foreigners the opportunity to apply for international protection in Poland,” Sosniak added. At the border with Belarus, Poland has started building a barbed wire fence and has legalized pushbacks (returning migrants back across the border against their will).

The number of young Czechs interested in healthcare-related careers has increased exponentially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Deutsche Welle reports. A shift in public awareness is one of the explanations for the trend, which saw a 50% increase in the number of Czechs taking entrance exams for healthcare training programs since the past year. “The coronavirus pandemic is largely responsible for the increased standing of medical professions,” said Karel Cvachovec, dean of faculty for health sciences at Technical University Liberec. “People realized, almost in real-time, just how indispensable such professions are and that those with such training would always be able to find a job.”

Southeastern Europe

Despite some progress, the LGBT community still doesn’t have enough visibility or equal rights in Romania, AP reports. Bucharest hosted a Pride parade earlier this month, and this year marks two decades since the abolishment of Article 200, which stipulated jail sentences for homosexuality. Still, some people in the conservative country, where the Orthodox Church wields considerable influence, speak out against the social acceptance of LGBT rights. “We live in a society that is ever more polarized, in which the opportunities for real dialogue, for education or learning are very hard to create,” says Teodora Ion-Rotaru, the executive director of the Accept Association which organizes Bucharest’s annual Pride festival.

A Bulgarian zoo is rescuing and giving shelter to elderly storks that can no longer fly, TheMayor.EU reports. Located in the northeast near the Black Sea coast, the Zoo Center Dobrich announced it had recently rescued four elderly storks that would have been unable to fly to Africa once the cold weather set in. The zoo’s director, Hristian Hristov, said that one of the storks suffered an electric shock that left it partially paralyzed, while the other three cannot fly due to their age. The rescue operations were difficult since the storks can still run. The zoo received reports about two more storks that will need to be rescued in the near future, Hristov said. The storks were eating the salami and frankfurters offered to them, which means the birds must be in bad condition, he said.

Stork nest in a clock tower in the Bulgarian village of Vrachesh. Photo by Dimitar Boevski via Wikimedia Commons.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Lawyers in Belarus are being disbarred and prosecuted for publicly supporting the opposition, Reuters reports. Seven lawyers interviewed by Reuters say their licenses were removed after defending protesters, speaking out against authorities or resisting what they said was pressure on their profession. At least 23 Belarusian lawyers have been disbarred since last summer’s disputed presidential election, according to the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), a Paris-based non-governmental organization. While Belarus has used retaliatory measures against lawyers in the past, the FIDH said the current situation is different because of “the scale of repression,” which now includes criminal prosecution.

The reform of the judiciary is the foremost priority of the parliament elected last month in Moldova, Justice Minister Sergiu Litvinenco told BIRN. One of the goals is to remove General Prosecutor Aleksandr Stoianoglo, who has failed to resolve any significant corruption cases since being elected in November 2019. The ministry also aims to create a better legal framework for confiscating illegal fortunes as well as for appointing and retaining judges and prosecutors. “It will not be easy to do reforms because, first of all, the system and the country are crushed by corruption,” Litvinenco said, adding that his ministry is also faced with “attempts to preserve the current status quo from the judiciary, institutions, and from people in this system.”

The Caucasus

There were 3,773 deaths of Armenians in last fall’s brief war with Azerbaijan, according to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RFE/RL reports. This is the first official death toll for the Armenian side since the conflict. The whereabouts of 243 soldiers remains unknown and prisoners have not yet returned home, Pashinyan told the Armenian parliament today. Pashinyan also said that thousands were displaced as a result of the fighting, causing “extraordinary” socio-economic damage as part of the “severe consequences” of the war. Azerbaijan reported 2,783 deaths on its side.

