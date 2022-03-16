Plus, Bosnian Serb leader denies separatist plans, Georgia tries to explain, and more

The Big Story: Zelenskiy Makes Direct Appeal to U.S. Congress

What happened: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy seems to be giving up on NATO membership, the Guardian reports today. “For years we heard about the apparently open door [of NATO],” Zelenskiy said, “but have already also heard that we will not enter there, and these are truths and must be acknowledged.” For Ukraine to abandon NATO aspirations would be a major concession to Russia; current negotiations between the two countries “already sound more realistic,” Zelenskiy said, though Russian proposals for Ukraine to become a Swiss-style neutral nation were rejected, RTE reports.

Zelenskiy spoke to the U.S. Congress today via video from Kyiv, citing Pearl Harbor and the 11 September terror attacks as he pleaded for more help in the war, Reuters reports.

More context: The city of Mariupol now houses mass graves, where the victims of the Russian siege have hurriedly been buried. The bombardment of the city has left the population without food, electricity, running water, or a way to flee, AP reports. Russian forces have attacked previous civilian evacuation corridors, though a convoy of about 4,000 cars carrying civilians was able to exit the city yesterday.

Worth noting: The Council of Europe has kicked out Russia as a member nation in a resolution stating that “In the common European home, there is no place for an aggressor,” bne Intellinews reports. Moscow had already declared its intention to quit the council; a statement from Amnesty International said “Russia’s preemptive decision to leave Europe’s principal guardian of human rights and the rule of law and denounce the European Convention on Human Rights is a tragedy for the victims of the Kremlin’s human rights abuses.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Over 160,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russian attacks have applied for long-term visas in the Czech Republic , CNN reported yesterday. The per-day average for registrations was 12,428 last week, with 86,966 new arrivals, the Czech Interior Ministry said. However, the number of refugees in the country is most likely considerably higher given that Ukrainians have not been required to obtain visas for entry to the Czech Republic during the crisis. Czech authorities announced earlier this week that refugee assistance efforts were at full capacity and said that the government was officially invoking the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for coordinating humanitarian assistance in the event of disasters that exceed the capabilities of individual countries.





Southeastern Europe

After being called out for his Kremlin ties by the European Parliament yesterday, Milorad Dodik – the Serb member of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina – backtracked on his past rhetoric about splitting up the country, according to bne Intellinews. Parliamentarians asked Dodik about his recent talks in Turkey with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov , and if Banja Luka – the administrative center of Republika Srpska, Bosnia’s Serb-majority entity – was destined to become a Russia-backed separatist republic like the ones in eastern Ukraine. The parliament also asked the speaker of Bosnia’s House of Peoples, Dragan Covic , to distance himself from Dodik for not condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine. Dodik told the parliament that he is not trying to break up Bosnia, according to bne Intellinews.





Eastern Europe and Russia

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, currently in a British prison, lost his latest appeal to the UK’s highest court against extradition to the United States over charges of spying for Russia, the Guardian reports. Assange’s lawyers, however, still have multiple avenues to prevent the extradition. Their client served as a conduit for emails hacked by Russia’s military intelligence agency, which were used in a campaign to sway the U.S. presidential election in 2016, and he allegedly solicited the stolen correspondence, The Atlantic noted. The rejection of his appeal “is a blow to Julian Assange and to justice,” Amnesty International said in a statement.

Central Asia

The nephew of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has been arrested, Eurasianet reported. Kairat Satybaldy’s detention was announced last weekend in an investigation of “crimes undermining the security of the state,” authorities announced. The state anti-corruption agency arrested Satybaldy over alleged embezzlement from Kazakhtelecom, the state-controlled telecoms operator, though the arrest report suggests the detention has some connection to the riots throughout Kazakhstan in January. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has made numerous moves to undermine the power of the Nazarbayevs, but this is the first known detention of a member of the former ruling family.

The Caucasus