Plus: Serbia boasts of cheap Russian gas, sketchy Kyrgyz deal with China, Belarusian dissidents get award, and more.

The Big Story: Police Investigating Security Chief of Eastern Ukraine After Firing by Zelensky

What happened: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the firing of Roman Dudin, the chief of the Security Service of Ukraine for the Kharkiv region, for “caring only about his own interests rather than working to defend the city from the first days of the full-scale war,” Ukrainska Pravda reported. Dudin has been handed over to law enforcement, according to the news outlet.

More context: Zelenskiy made the announcement during his first trip to eastern Ukraine since Moscow’s invasion started, as Russian forces continue to make steady gains around key cities in the Donbas region, The Moscow Times reports. In early April, Zelenskiy announced the firing of two other senior Ukrainian security officials, including one in the Kharkiv region, saying “I don’t have time to deal with all the traitors, but little by little they will all be punished,” according to the news website Italy24.

Worth noting: French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz talked to Russian leader Vladimir Putin via a telephone call over the weekend, France 24 reported. Macron and Scholz urged Putin to hold “serious direct negotiations” with Zelenskiy, while Putin warned that increasing arms supplies to Ukraine risks further destabilizing the situation.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

One of the suspects recently arrested in Latvia linked to the 2018 murder of corporate lawyer Martins Bunkus collected some 600,000 euros from the insolvent company that Bunkus was administering at the time of his death, Baltic News Network reports, citing LTV. Murder suspect Mihails Ulmans, a board member of Rego Trade, was awarded the money after court cases and rulings in his favor by the new insolvency administrator of the failing company. Ulmans was one of several suspects arrested last week in the case, which was linked to organized crime and seen as a setback to anti-corruption efforts in post-Soviet countries in the EU, Reuters reported at the time.

A local English-language media outlet in the Czech Republic apparently got punked into reporting fake news about anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Prague, Aktualny.cz reports. After the Prague Morning website posted a photo on social media last week of clothing stores in the capital with “Ukrainians not allowed to enter” signs in their windows, the shop owners denied posting any such thing and said the photos were manipulated to include the signs. Prague Morning has since deleted the post and apologized, adding “We received the pics this morning on Facebook from one of our readers, saying he took them yesterday afternoon and we trusted him.” The store owners are reportedly seeking legal advice about receiving compensation over the false report.

Southeastern Europe

Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic has called for a reopening of the investigation into the 2004 murder of journalist Dusko Jovanovic, BIRN reports. Though one person, Damir Mandic, is serving time in prison for the killing, Jovanovic’s family and their lawyers say Mandic did not act alone, and last year former Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic vowed to solve the killing. The European Commission also called for a judicial investigation into the case last year while noting that Montenegro has made only limited progress in addressing violence against journalists and media.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic went on Serbian television yesterday to gloat about his new energy contract with Russia, CNN reports. “This is hands down the cheapest price in all of Europe,” Vucic said. “What we agreed to, Putin and I, is very advantageous for Serbia.” Vucic has refused to explicitly condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; Serbia is one of the few countries not to join Western sanctions against Moscow; and Serbia’s national airline is one of the small number of European air carriers still flying to Russia, Euronews notes.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The Charlemagne Prize, the oldest and most famous award for contributions toward European unity, has gone to Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Belarusian, pro-democracy activists Veronica Tsepkalo and Maria Kalesnikava, Euronews reports. Kalesnikava is imprisoned in Belarus, while Tikhanovskaya and Tsepkalo live in exile. At the annual award ceremony in the city of Aachen last week, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said “We stand by your side … we hear you, and we have not forgotten you.”

Central Asia

Transparency is lacking in a new deal between Kyrgyzstan and China involving electric cars and a $200 million joint development fund, according to Eurasianet. The fund, which is slated to expand to $1 billion, is aimed at reinvigorating the Kyrgyz industrial sector via a factory for electric cars, with further proposals in fields such as renewable energy, online shopping, artificial intelligence, and military drones. However, little is known about the new Chinese company involved in the deal, which was only incorporated in March, has almost no public online profile, and in one business database is listed as a mining firm. When asked why the Chinese company was chosen, a spokesperson for the state agency Kyrgyzindustriya told Eurasianet “Just look up the company on the internet.”

Borderlands

A new law in Turkey for protecting women and medical workers against violence is seen as a response to past government failures, BIRN reports. The law classifies stalking of women as a crime for the first time while increasing prison sentences for several related crimes of violence against women and medical workers. Assaults on health workers – and the government’s inaction – has been linked to the ongoing increase in the number of doctors leaving the country. Though Turkey was the first country to ratify the Council of Europe’s Convention on Combating Violence Against Women, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered a withdrawal from the treaty last year.

