Strengthening the capacity of journalists and election monitors in Serbia to confront disinformation and propaganda Donor: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic

Fake News Exposed (Phase 3): Strengthening the capacity of journalists and election monitors in Serbia to confront disinformation and propaganda

Overall Objective:

The overall objective of the project is to build local capacity in Serbia to combat propaganda and disinformation.

Partners:

CRTA

The aim of the project is to improve the level of trust in the Serbian information space through activities aimed at debunking disinformation and propaganda,strengthening accountability of public officials and increasing scrutiny of electoral processes.

The project seeks to allow citizens to engage with issues of public interest and make better-informed decisions.

The action targets journalists and election observers.

Activities

Include training workshops;

Online courses production;

Extensive editorial work.;

The editorial activity supports the CRTA publication Istinomer (istinomer.rs),which produces content to debunk falsehoods circulating in Serbia’s information space.

Part of the content will be adapted for publication in English in the Transitions magazine.

The teams of election observers that CRTA has built to bring about greater accountability of the election process will receive training in key aspects of media literacy and fact checking.

