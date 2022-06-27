Looking for Transitions bank account information? Please find it here:
- In order to make a transfer to our USD bank account, cover transaction bank fee and make sure to quote your full name and “sub” when making a payment.
- Please be sure to notify us of the payment via subscriptions@tol.org.
- You can also email us via subscriptions@tol.org if you require an invoice, rate and bank details in EUR, CZK or have any questions about subscribing.
Bank: Raiffeisenbank a.s., Olbrachtova 2006/9, 14021 Prague 4, Czech Republic
Account name: Transitions
Account number: 10 2100 6123 / 5500
IBAN CZ64 5500 0000 0010 2100 6123
B.I.C.: RZBCCZPP (swift code)