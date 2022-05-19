Project description:

The project will help media workers at risk to develop analytical, data, and solutions projects by covering author fees and offering mentor support by reputable media in the European Union. Media workers at risk face complete loss of income, their upcoming challenge is to remain afloat while restructuring their work and revenue streams. Data and solutions reporting are popular with audiences, and media that feature those stories should increase their audience share and thus improve revenue opportunities. Covering author fees will help media workers to remain in the profession. This project will result in production of six articles on the situation in the target region published in V4 media, one report on target region media landscape, eight solutions and four data projects.

Donor: The International Visegrad Fund

Web: https://www.visegradfund.org/

Project partners:

Center for Independent Journalism (CIJ) (https://cij.hu/en)

Linking Media