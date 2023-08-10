Amid scorching temperatures and official predictions of a summer slowdown, anti-violence demonstrations in Belgrade and other Serbian towns roll on.

Three months have now passed since a 13-year-old boy shot dead nine fellow students and a security guard at a Belgrade school. That tragedy was followed the next day by a shooting spree in two nearby towns that left nine dead and nearly a dozen people injured. Since then, the initial shock and grief has evolved into focused anger against the government, expressed in dozens of protests in more than 30 cities and towns.

Although the demonstrations can’t match the enormous gatherings in Belgrade soon after the shootings, when protesters blocked major roads and bridges, thousands of people continue to demonstrate at regular gatherings, calling on the authorities to take responsibility for what they see as the result of a long-standing social climate in which violence has become acceptable.

Several analysts judge that the protests may regain their big numbers once the summer holidays end, with the downfall of long-serving President Aleksandar Vucic not out of the question. The sole official inquiry into the shootings, however, was suspended in July only days after its opening session.

The government initially labeled the protesters “hyenas” and “vultures” taking advantage of the tragedies, but as the rallies gained momentum, Vucic and other high officials were forced to address their grievances, if only to reject them.

The Power of the Powerless?

Unlike previous protests against what many see as the authoritarian government of the Serbian Progressive Party and its leader, Vucic, the ongoing wave of dissent stands apart from everyday party politics. Protesters’ fury is aimed mostly at certain media outlets, expressing a widely held view that the authorities are directly responsible for a media landscape that promotes violence and creates divisions in society.

The May shootings represented “the most terrible example of the violence that has surrounded us in recent years,” announced Stand Up Against Violence, a coalition of civic and media organizations that coordinates the protest marches and demonstrations.

Controversial security chief Aleksandar Vulin. Serbian government photo.

In a June statement, the coalition called for “urgent and radical changes of the security system,” referencing what it called the lack of a police response to human rights violations, unsolved murders, and “the established links of parts of the government with organized crime.”

One of the protesters’ main demands is the dismissal of members of the media regulatory body for failing to sanction nationwide TV stations that allegedly promote violence, aggression, and immorality. Protesters are also calling for the sacking of the management of public broadcasterRTS, closing down tabloids close to the government for promoting violence and violations of journalistic ethics, and suspending the broadcast licenses of the popular stations TV Happy and TV Pink.

The unnamed but easily identifiable primary target of these allegations is Vucic, long the subject of speculation about his supposed control of the country’s major broadcasters and the tabloid press. Pro-regime papers and national television channels owned by individuals close to the ruling party have been used for years to target political opponents and critics of the government.

A Fifth Column?

None of the protesters’ demands have been met, nor are there any indications that they will be. Both Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic insist that the protests are politically motivated, part of the pro-Western opposition’s agenda to destabilize and change the government on the streets. In his first reaction to the demonstrations, the president declared, “They are not trying to bring down Serbia from outside because of Vucic, but Vucic because of Serbia. It is important for them that Serbia is as weak as possible.” Later, he stated that “sister security services” from the east had warned of the possibility of “color revolutions,” later claiming he had evidence that “some German foundations” were financing the protests. Vucic was referencing the series of nonviolent protests and accompanying (attempted or successful) changes of government that have taken place in post-Soviet states since the 2000s.

Bratislav Gasic. Serbian government photo.

The coalition against violence has also demanded the resignations of two of the country’s most powerful – and controversy-stoking – politicians: Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic and Security Information Agency head Aleksandar Vulin, who have rotated through several top positions in Vucic’s governments over the years. The coalition holds them directly responsible for the deteriorating security environment and inadequate response to the two mass shootings. For years, government critics have charged the country’s law enforcement agencies with failing to investigate or establish accountability for numerous scandals tied to the Progressive Party, from not identifying the masked individuals who unlawfully demolished several buildings in the Belgrade district of Savamala in 2016 to not probing the possible links between government officials and accused crime boss Veljko Belivuk, who told a court hearing in his trial for murder that his group provided various services for the state.

Gasic himself, along with other high-ranking police and security officials, also faces serious allegations of links to other criminal groups. A police inspector called as a witness told a court in June of Gasic’s alleged links with a large-scale marijuana grower. And in July, the United States imposed sanctions on Vulin over suspicions of his involvement in international organized crime and the drug trade, ties with Russia, and abuse of public office.

Vucic, not for the first time, rejected the protesters’ criticism of members of the government. “I won’t give up Gasic,” he said in June, and when parliament debated a vote of no confidence in Gasic, Brnabic mooted the possibility of the government’s resignation and early elections, but insisted she would not allow her team to be chosen on the streets.

Lawmakers Open, Then Suspend Shooting Probe

Parliament, where the Progressive Party and allied parties hold 151 of the 250 seats, seemed to take serious notice of the public mood when, acting on an opposition deputy’s proposal, it voted to set up a committee tasked with examining the circumstances of the two May shootings. Then, just three days after its first meeting, the committee’s work was “suspended” on 21 July, according to a short announcement on the parliamentary website, citing a complaint submitted by attorneys of families of some of the victims.

Alongside the narrative that these are violent opposition demonstrations with foreign support, the authorities and their allied media are trying to downplay the significance of the protests by claiming that the gatherings have been a fiasco, as shown by the dwindling attendance. While it is true that currently, there are significantly fewer participants compared, for example, to the demonstration in Belgrade on 19 May, which saw around 60,000 participants and was considered the most massive protest in recent Serbian history, some experts do not think that the protest movement is fading.

Even back in June, the opposition predicted a slowdown in the protests during the summer holiday season, said Belgrade University political scientist Nebojsa Vladisavljevic.

“It is certainly a temporary decline, but whether [the protests] will regain the same momentum as in May and June is another question,” he commented, predicting a resurgence in September, “because the issues not only remain unresolved but have been somewhat exacerbated by the actions of the government.”

Milos Besic, a sociology professor at the same university, agreed. “I am deeply convinced that protests will intensify in September. There will probably be a new justification, or the old reasons will be reinforced in [protesters’] arguments,” he said.

“We should expect the protests to continue until September, not on a large scale, but with enough momentum to intensify.”

Change Is in the Air

The wide civic backing for the protests has helped sustain them for three months. Although the initial massive demonstrations were organized by the pro-European opposition parties including Forward to Europe, the Democratic Party, the People’s Party, Together, and the Green-Left Club, the protests remain inclusive and non-partisan in nature.

This was demonstrated by a June survey conducted by the Center for Research, Transparency, and Accountability (CRTA). Every other respondent supported the protests, and one in three said they either had participated in the demonstrations or wanted to do so. Wide support was declared by those who reported having no political affiliation, and also by around 20% of respondents who support the ruling parties.

“Support for the protests by two-thirds of those who are not aligned with either the ruling or opposition parties speaks to the cross-party nature of the protests. This data indicates that the government’s message about violent protests has not been entirely successful,” said Vojislav Mihailovic, one of the researchers.

CRTA’s informal survey of those taking part in Belgrade’s 10th consecutive weekly demonstration on 8 July found that almost half believed the protests would lead to a new government after the next elections.

“I attend because I believe we can change something,” one marcher said. “The street is the way in a country where there is no system,” said another.

“When will we understand what democracy is and when will we learn from our own history? The answer is quite logical – it will happen when we, the young people, take to the streets,” political science student Emilija Milenkovic said.

Although students have become more actively involved in the demonstrations, the current generation of young people is less activist than in the 1990s, when students were at the forefront of the fight against Slobodan Milosevic’s regime, sociologist Besic stated. The level of political participation among young people is quite low, not only in Serbia but worldwide, he said, noting that the ongoing protests are mainly being driven by the middle generations.

“These protests differ significantly from previous ones because the support for Vucic is declining, and the enthusiasm of his voter base is decreasing. I believe that we have reached a point where we can definitely say that the existing government is undoubtedly on a downward trajectory,” Besic said.

If the anti-violence movement gains new life when people return from vacation and students return to school, it may take on a more overtly political tone with a more significant role for opposition parties, Belgrade University’s Vladisavljevic argued.

