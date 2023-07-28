As Russia continues the war and erects more protectionist barriers, patients – especially those in need of innovative drugs – could soon face threatening shortages of medicines.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, many healthcare experts predicted that European and U.S. sanctions would set off an immediate humanitarian crisis in Russia because of its strong dependency on imported pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and other medical products. Although that did not happen right away, the crisis has been gradually unfolding nonetheless.

In March 2022, after the imposition of trade sanctions and closure of direct air connections with Russia, many Western companies decided to leave the Russian market. They wanted to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine, avoid reputational risks, or simply circumvent financial losses due to the complicated logistics that operating in Russia now entailed. It was widely expected that Western pharmaceutical companies would quickly follow suit.

But that failed to happen. Bayer – the leader in the Russian pharmaceutical market – kept supplying medicine but stopped any promotional activities, investments, and new projects. Novartis and Sanofi – the second- and the third-biggest players – did the same. With the notable exception of Bristol Myers Squibb, foreign pharmaceutical companies also continued to provide access to medicines currently undergoing clinical trials in Russia to those patients who had already been recruited. However, Western companies made the decision not to initiate any new clinical trials in Russia and not to recruit new patients for any ongoing trials.

Interests of Industry vs. Interests of Patients

These moves will, however, significantly affect access to innovative medicines for Russian patients in the long run, and potentially cost lives, unless protectionist regulation is relaxed to address the current situation. Currently, medicines can only be registered in the country when there has been at least one clinical trial conducted in Russia. The only exception is medicines for rare (“orphan”) diseases, which can be registered on the basis of clinical trials conducted abroad.

With Western companies currently not conducting any clinical trials in Russia, the upshot is that most newly-developed drugs will not reach the Russian market.

What’s more, even already registered foreign drugs are often excluded from public procurement procedures. Since 2015, foreign suppliers have been banned from competing when at least two suppliers from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) – a Russia-dominated economic grouping of post-Soviet states – participate in tenders.

Essentially, the goal of these regulations was to give local pharmaceutical companies a fighting chance against “Big Pharma,” as well as to attract clinical trials and technologies to Russian hospitals and research centers. Praised by local producers, these protectionist measures are not as popular with patients and doctors. Both have complained of the lower quality of locally produced generic drugs, which is manifested in the greater number and severity of side effects and frequency of relapses. Doctors attribute the problem to the lack of quality control of locally produced pharmaceuticals and their components. The logistical disruptions caused by the war, and further regulatory easing of quality control that followed, have only exacerbated the problem, say experts. According to Pharmaceutical Reporter, a trade publication, 783 batches of medicines were recalled in 2022 due to quality issues – 77% more than in 2021.

Russian policymakers have also tried to address the dependence of Russian producers on the import of raw materials for pharmaceuticals – again by restricting access to public procurement competitions. In 2021, the authorities proposed a legal amendment that would give preference to those suppliers who had a full-cycle production line (from raw materials to packaging) in the EAEU.

The backlash from patients and doctors was swift. They were concerned not only about the quality of the drugs that would be procured but also about the increased risk of a drug shortage – a worry based on experience. The existing regulation had already led to occasions when essential drugs disappeared from Russian hospitals. First, it had pushed Western companies out of contention for tenders, and then a low price cap on the procurement of essential drugs made local production unprofitable. As a result, 26 essential drugs for cancer treatment became unavailable by the middle of 2020 until the Ministry of Health started to negotiate with producers and raised the price cap.

In November 2021 when plans to switch to the new production line rule were announced, Elena Gracheva, a board member of the medical charity AdVita, wrote: “You can support domestic manufacturers so they can compete on an equal footing with the foreign ones. But one should not destroy competition and breed monopolists. In the case of drugs it puts people’s lives at risk!”

The children’s cancer charity Podari Zhizhn’ (“Give Life”) agreed: “The main criteria for drug procurement must be its effectiveness and not the country of production! The more restrictions are placed on access to the Russian market for well-known, thoroughly tested drugs, the worse will be the effect on the quality of the remaining drugs, the more difficult it will be to provide timely treatment, the less motivation companies in the market will have.”

The criticism derailed the proposed new rule back in 2021. But with the beginning of the war and calls for “drug independence” and “drug sovereignty,” Russian policymakers returned to discussing the much-feared measure. Although not yet enshrined in legislation, it now appears that the rule is likely to be implemented starting from autumn 2024 and will cover the procurement of 215 drugs listed as “strategically important pharmaceutical products.”

Unfavorable Prospects

While Russian pharmaceutical makers not surprisingly demonstrate great enthusiasm over opening up new market opportunities and state intervention, patients, doctors, and charities working in the health sphere are far less keen. Although not confronted with empty shelves in pharmacies as in spring 2022, they are readying themselves for the escalation of previously existing problems: shortages or disappearance of effective drugs from the Russian market and low quality of locally produced substitutes.

Some medical treatments have already become unavailable. For example, an innovative T-cell therapy for leukemia and related disorders, primarily in children, can no longer be implemented since its supplier, the German company Miltenyi Biotec, halted the delivery of equipment and necessary chemicals to Russia after the war began. The same happened with chemicals needed for the purification of bone marrow before transplant operations. Maintenance of medical equipment and prostheses has also become more logistically difficult and time-consuming.

There are work-arounds for some of these problems: suppliers can be substituted; some equipment and material can be imported from third countries; some technologies can be replicated or replaced by alternatives.

These half-measures, however, cannot fix the structural problems of Russian policymaking in general and healthcare management in particular. The goals set by the system are skewed toward benefiting the pharmaceutical producers and away from addressing the patients’ problems. If the priorities of the Russian government stay unchanged, access to medicines will remain dependent on the whims of the local pharma industry and the ability of the Health Ministry to alleviate yet more crises to come.

Olga Temina is a doctoral researcher at Maastricht University. Her research focus includes Russian healthcare and patients’ experiences with it. Currently, she is a fellow of the Innovative Training Network “MARKETS” funded by an MSCA grant from the European Union.