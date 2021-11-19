A couple of Harvard-educated businessmen score big in Bulgaria’s election but will need some magic glue to make a better future stick.

A breakthrough was predicted, but not the landslide that came in the form of “We Continue the Change” winning Bulgaria’s latest parliamentary election.

The situation defied all expectations. Bulgaria now has held three parliamentary elections this year. The first was on 4 April, but the new parliament failed to produce a government. A new ballot on 11 July resulted in the same failure. The latest, on 14 November, was two in one: voters chose a parliament and a president, with incumbent Rumen Radev seeking re-election. He enters a second round, set for 21 November, with a comfortable lead.

Early November polls were almost unanimous: Center-right GERB, which governed for most of the last 12 years, would garner the most votes. It finished first in April, albeit far short of a majority, and a narrow second in July, after the surprising rise of There is Such a People, the party of TV personality Slavi Trifonov. Pollsters predicted that the second-place finisher would come in 7-8 points behind. They were not even sure who that might be.

Instead, another surprise crowned a year of surprises. We Continue the Change outperformed GERB, by about 3 percentage points.

Some explanations: The new entity was founded as a centrist force by two successful businessmen and Harvard graduates, Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev. Their stars began to rise after President Radev appointed them minsters of economy and finance, respectively, in his first caretaker government this year.

Petkov and Vassilev wasted no time in exposing GERB’s alleged legacy of corruption. Despite GERB officials calling the allegations mere speculation, the majority of the public was on board.

Corruption became the word of the day after the United States imposed Magnitsky (human rights and corruption) sanctions on several individuals, including the notorious Delyan Peevski, a businessman and politician from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), supported by Bulgarian Turks and Muslims. There were accusations that Peevski was connected to GERB and its leader, former premier Boyko Borisov, and Petkov and Vassilev rushed to find proof.

The forgiving public did not mind that in October Petkov was sanctioned by the Constitutional Court because he had not revoked his Canadian citizenship early enough. The president did not appoint him or Vassilev in the subsequent caretaker government, but the magic could not be undone. Their ratings skyrocketed.

Radev’s own popularity gave them a boost: In the summer of 2020 the president played a leading role in an anti-GERB and anti-Borisov protest. When U.S. President Joe Biden delivered a video message in July to the Three Seas summit in Sofia, he mentioned just two Bulgarian names: Radev and Petkov, whom he thanked for hosting the event.

Personal charisma also plays a role. Both businessmen-turned-politicians smile, communicate well, and are fit and good-looking. Fans compare Petkov to John Travolta. Politico called him the “Balkan Trudeau,” alluding to his sense of style, liberal views, political softness, and connection to Canada, where he used to live as an emigre with his family.

Indeed, Petkov and Vassilev offer a rare commodity: cooperativeness. Peevski, MRF, and GERB aside, the duo send reassuring signals to everyone. They define their political affiliation in conciliatory terms and promise to deliver “left aims with right means.” Asked about that, Vassilev explains his moves as a minister: He helped raise pensions (sought by the left) without hurting the budget deficit (a goal of the right). Petkov promises “no ideology,” just collaboration with “decent people.”

The Harvard guys look like urban liberals, behave like centrists, and cooperate with a president elected on a socialist ballot. They promise to reach a majority with “decent MPs from different parties.”

This sounds bizarre in the divisive arena that is Bulgarian politics. Two previous parliaments failed just because everybody quarreled. Political crisis, protest, mistrust, and pessimism divide Bulgarian society, not to speak of the pandemic and the echo chambers of social networks. Someone eager to unite and cooperate sounded so shocking that attention was guaranteed. Please, give us a government at last, many people cried.

They have spoken, but now Petkov and Vassilev will need a magic glue to foster an agreement with three parties: the socialists, the urban liberals from Democratic Bulgaria, and Trifonov’s people. It will not help that all three suffered electorally because of the stellar rise of We Continue the Change. But this is the only way, since a union with the other three parties – GERB, MRF, and the nationalist anti-vaxxer outfit Vazrazhdane (Revival) – is out of the question.

The really hard part will come after a coalition is settled. Many crises await: one of the worst COVID-19 death tolls and among the lowest vaccination rates in Europe; rising energy prices; inflation; the ongoing dispute with North Macedonia. So far, the duo gives optimistic-sounding yet not very clear answers on how they will tackle them. Their victory was a wonder. But to put an end to Bulgaria’s political crisis, they will need several more.

Boyko Vassilev is moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.