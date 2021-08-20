A view of the Aghdam ghost city in 2010. Photo by KennyOMG via Wikimedia Commons.
The announcement of paid tours to the region upset many of those violently displaced in the 1990s, who expect to go back to live – not as tourists. From Eurasianet.

You have reached a premium content area of TOL. To read this entire article please login if you are already a TOL subscriber.

Not a subscriber?

Annual membership costs only $55 per year for individuals ($33 for students) and organizational subscriptions start at $141 per year.

Subscribe today for access to:
Full access to the website, including premium articles videos, country reports and searchable archives (containing over 25,000 articles).

You can subscribe here to gain access to the entire website.