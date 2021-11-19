Plus, Croatians remember Vukovar, Saakashvili in critical condition, and more.

The Big Story: Belarus Flies Hundreds of Iraqis Home

What happened: Belarus state-run media reported yesterday that asylum seekers from an improvised camp at the border with Poland were moved to a heated warehouse in the vicinity, according to Al Jazeera. A spokesperson for the Polish border guard also confirmed that the camps on the Belarusian border are now empty.

More context: A flight from the Minsk airport yesterday repatriated hundreds of Iraqis after Iraq asked its citizens to return to Iraq and informed them that entry to the EU was not possible, Euronews reports. Iraq’s consul in Russia, Majid al-Kilani, said that a total of 430 Iraqis had registered for the flights. Meanwhile, a spokesman for the German Interior Ministry said that Berlin had no plans to bring any migrants to Germany. The “road to Belarus is a dead end for most people who want to go to Germany,” spokesman Steve Alter said.

Worth noting: A Syrian doctor who received asylum in Poland three years ago advised migrants against taking the journey to the EU through Belarus, Reuters reports. Kassam Shahadah, who volunteers on Poland’s border with Belarus, said he wouldn’t advise anyone to make such a “deadly” trip, adding “It is very risky and often ends in failure.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Beijing threatened Vilnius with retaliation after the opening of a representative office for Taiwan in the Lithuanian capital, AP reports. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Lithuania would “reap what it sows” and that Lithuania’s move was an “egregious act” that “grossly interferes” in China’s internal affairs. Earlier this year, China recalled its ambassador to Lithuania after Vilnius gave permission to Taiwan to open the office under its own name. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said that, while the Baltic country respects the “One China” principle which denies Taiwan’s independence from China, it also seeks to develop mutually beneficial ties with Taiwan.

Opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay says he wants to restore Hungary’s strained ties with the West if he gets elected, AP reports. Marki-Zay also had strong words for American fans of Prime Minister Viktor Orban: “Let me state very strongly for all Americans that to be a part of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s fan club doesn’t make you a conservative.” Conservative Marki-Zay won the primary runoff election held last month in Hungary. The result means that Marki-Zay, who has no party affiliation, will be the challenger to Orban in the parliamentary election next year. Orban’s nationalist Fidesz party has won three successive elections and controls more than two-thirds of parliament.

Southeastern Europe

Tens of thousands marched through Vukovar yesterday to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Croatian town to the Yugoslav army and Serbian paramilitaries during the Croatian war of independence, BIRN reports. President Andrej Plenkovic attended the march and said the “numerous people arriving here from all over Croatia and from abroad to pay their respects” shows that “Vukovar is Croatia and Croatia is Vukovar.” Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the “column of remembrance” procession, which included war veterans’ organizations, victims’ families, and state officials, was divided into groups of 25 people. The siege of Vukovar took place from August to November 1991 and destroyed about 85% of Vukovar’s buildings and led to the death of more than 3,000 soldiers and civilians.

Despite being one of the top wine-making countries in the world, Romania only sells a fraction of its wines abroad, RFE/RL reports. This year’s harvest produced 530 million liters of wine, almost as much as Hungary and Austria combined, ranking Romanian wine production as sixth in the EU and 12th in the world. However, only around 7% percent of this year’s production will be exported, mostly to the United States, Canada, Switzerland, and Japan. The hurdles in the way of international success for Romanian wine include a poor reputation left over from the communist era when quantity was favored over quality; the prevalence of landowners with small parcels of land that are difficult to farm in an efficient and profitable way; and the brain drain over the last three decades resulting in a shortage of skilled workers and vintners.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged his Belarusian counterpart Alyaksandr Lukashenka to start a dialogue with the opposition, Reuters reports. “We know the situation in Belarus has calmed down, inside the country, but still there are problems, we’re perfectly aware of that,” Putin said while addressing foreign policy officials in Moscow. The Belarusian opposition, on the other hand, said such dialogue isn’t possible while political prisoners are behind bars. Franak Viacorka, a senior adviser to exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, said “before this dialogue happens, we must make sure this dialogue doesn’t take place in prison. All political prisoners must be released as a pre-condition, and violence must end.”

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said today that Ukraine should set aside part of next year’s budget for the construction of a fence at its borders with Belarus and Russia, Reuters reports. The fence would be a barrier to a potential influx of migrants like the one currently happening at the Belarusian borders with the EU, Monastyrskiy said, adding that Ukraine will hold military exercises in the next two weeks to prepare for potential border problems. “Our key task is to restrain and stop a possible massive flow of illegal migrants,” Monastyrskiy told parliament. Yesterday, Ukraine intercepted a group of 15 people from the Middle East trying to enter from Belarus, the first incident of its kind in recent months.

The Caucasus

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is at risk of death if he is not transferred from the prison hospital to a regular clinic, a doctor who examined him said, according to AFP. Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for 50 days, fainted in his prison cell yesterday, doctor Giorgi Grigolia told AFP. The doctor said that Saakashvili’s condition was “life-threatening” and that “he must be moved to a civilian clinic without delay.” Saakashvili, who also holds Ukrainian citizenship, suffers from a number of neurological and heart conditions that “could become irreversible, fatal without proper care, which is impossible in the medical facility where he is currently being treated,” the doctor said. Saakashvili was imprisoned upon his return to Georgia in October during the parliamentary elections.

