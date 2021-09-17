An economic gathering and a papal visit send radically contrasting messages about politics and society.

“What we saw in Kabul recently was a victory of people of spirit over the people of technology,” Polish sociologist and conservative politician Zdzislaw Krasnodebski said. He was speaking at a discussion about the spirit of European conservatism at the 30th edition of the Economic Forum, the traditional big Polish conference held in the first week of September, where economic and political elites meet. This year, the forum was moved from its usual venue in the eastern town of Krynica to Karpacz in the west.

The event was once dubbed the “Eastern Davos” after the annual gathering of global liberal movers and shakers in Switzerland, but in recent years with the conservative Polish government controlling the big state companies that subsidize such events, it’s taken an illiberal turn in an apparent attempt to please the government and secure funding. As a result there were many discussions like “Nation and Europe – A State of Mind,” where Krasnodebski and four other hardline conservatives spoke against liberal abortion laws and murmured about value-based conflicts being a (positive) driving force of Europeanism.

The remark about the Taliban victory could be interpreted as a kind of nostalgic sigh of a conservative politician who in his day job as a European Parliament deputy is constantly debating his colleagues. The discussion on this panel resembled a Twitter or Facebook bubble of self-reinforcing adherents to the same opinion.

I was not able to attend more than about 10 panels in three days, but the mood was similar – less discussion, more embrace of conservative and nationalist policies. The once liberal or pluralistic spirit of the Economic Forum was lost. Hopefully, not completely and not forever. Look at the visit of Pope Francis to Central Europe, for example.

Central European conservatism has many faces and one of them, that of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, was disappointed that the pope chose to spend just seven hours in his country. The pope was clear: Hungary can preserve its Christian roots while opening up to the needy. That was the message delivered to Orban, who – rhetorically – has anointed himself defender-in-chief of Christian civilization in Europe. Migrants are not welcomed in Hungary,

whose Balkan border has been well-fenced since the migration crisis in 2015.

Pope Francis, meeting with heads of Catholic and Jewish communities in Budapest, also warned against anti-Semitism. This is another blow to the governing Hungarian party, which tolerates anti-Semitism among its supporters and sympathetic journalists.

The pope then moved on to Slovakia for a longer stay of almost four days. Unlike in Hungary, there are clear mutual sympathies between Francis and Slovak President Zuzana Caputova. Still, many Slovak Catholics and conservatives look askance at the “too liberal” ideas the pope offers. They do not fit into the old-fashioned, conservative/nationalistic picture that has been under construction for many years in Central Europe while the rest of the world is moving elsewhere.

“I want you to shape peopletoward freedom, not toward rigid religiosity,”Francis told Catholic clergy and bishopsin Bratislava on the second day of his visit. Blow bubbles among the people but do not blow them up, he seemed to be saying.

The Economic Forum and the pope’s trip stand as strong reminders from different sides of how politics in Central Europeis “bubbling,”that there is less and less understanding and discussion across the spectrum of opinions. In a more and more connected world, this may seem a paradox. But, as European Council of Foreign Relations director Mark Leonard writes in his newish book The Age of Unpeace: How Connectivity Causes Conflict, connections that were supposed to bring people closer to each other, are more and more becoming weaponized. Instead of being a tool for better understanding, they are a tool for political or economic struggles that contribute to the polarization of society.

The panels in Karpacz on one hand, and the message Pope Francis delivered in Slovakia on the other, clearly show how easily opinion bubbles can form and how hard – or easy in the pope’s case – it can be to keep them from drifting dangerously far apart.

Martin Ehl is chief analyst at Hospodarske noviny, a Czech business daily.