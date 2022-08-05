Plus: Lithuania supports Pelosi, WNBA star sentenced in Russia, Ukraine slams Amnesty, and more.

The Big Story: Erdogan Meets With Putin as Grain Ships Depart Ukraine

What happened: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in Sochi today to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Al-Monitor reports. The two leaders will likely discuss their countries’ roles in the recent escalation in armed conflict in Syria, along with the deal recently brokered by Turkey and the UN that ended Moscow’s blockade of Ukrainian grain shipments.

More context: Three more grain ships have left Ukrainian ports, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced today, in the latest positive results of the grain deal, RFE/RL reports. The ships are destined for Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Turkey, AP reports.

Worth noting: Ankara has not joined war sanctions against Moscow, and Turkish ports are crammed full of products bound for Russia, according to the Turkish outlet Dunya cited by bne Intellinews. Washington is increasingly concerned over NATO-member Turkey’s role as a sanctions-evading hub, as well as Erdogan’s recent meeting with both Putin and Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, according to Intellinews.

News from the Regions

Eastern Europe and Russia

Ukrainian authorities have blasted Amnesty International for accusing Kyiv of endangering its own civilians and violating international law by placing armed forces and weapons in residential areas during the fight against the Russian invasion, Euronews reports. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Ukrainian forces are deployed in cities and populated areas to defend them from Russian attack, adding “The Russian Federation is committing the crime here. Ukraine is protecting its land.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Amnesty “transfers the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim.”

WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison yesterday by a Russian court after pleading guilty to bringing cannabis into the country, ESPN reports. The sentencing of the American athlete sets the stage for a possible prisoner swap that could include Russian national Viktor Bout, a notorious arms dealer who has been in a U.S. prison since 2011, according to NPR.

A Ukrainian retiree – who had been told by doctors to avoid stress – used a borrowed grenade launcher to take on a Russian military column, RFE/RL reports. Recently released footage of the incident from late February in Bucha showed destroyed military vehicles scattered across the neighborhood in the aftermath of Valentyn Didkovskiy’s attack on the invading forces.

Central Europe and the Baltics

Lithuania, which has its own issues with China over Taiwan, was the only EU member to publicly support U.S. congressional leader Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to the island nation earlier this week, EUobserver reports. Amid China’s subsequent show of force in the Taiwan Strait, which Taiwan’s Defense Ministry called “a maritime and aerial blockade,” the G7 foreign ministers, EU chief Josep Borrell, and the United States issued a joint statement condemning China for “increasing tensions and destabilizing the region,” Politico notes.

In a statement issued from Warsaw, the OSCE has urged governments to ensure that the World War II genocide against the Roma and Sinti is taught in schools, Romea.cz reports. The OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights issued the statement to coincide with this week’s Roma Holocaust Memorial Day on 2 August.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s speech at the conservative CPAC event in Texas yesterday hit the usual populist themes, mentioning “culture war” and the need “to revitalize our churches, our families,” BIRN reports. The autocratic leader didn’t mention the continuing controversy over his racist speech in late July, or the fact that NATO – which Orban recently criticized for supporting Ukraine – has just deployed troops in Hungary for training exercises.

Czech police are conducting an internal investigation after a video showed plainclothes officers forcing a woman into an unmarked car during a visit by former Prime Minister Andrej Babis to Cesky Krumlov yesterday, Czech Radio reports. The woman had reportedly attacked one of the officers.

Southeastern Europe

Coronavirus wards have reopened in three military hospitals in Romania due to “the increase in the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections nationwide,” the Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday, according to Romania Insider. Hospitals in Timisoara, Sibiu, and Cluj-Napoca will “check their COVID-19 support capabilities … to back the efforts of local and central authorities,” the ministry said.

A Slovenian hydroelectric power station is back online after rain raised the water levels of the Soca River, STA reports. The Solkan Hydropower Plant was shut down for a week due to low water levels.

Central Asia

The sentencing of a married couple in northern Kazakhstan for calling on Russia to take over the region may be connected to a recent social media post by former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev, according to Eurasianet. A local court announced the sentence the day after a quickly deleted post on Medvedev’s account called Kazakhstan “an artificial state.”

The Caucasus

State prosecutors in Armenia are looking to confiscate $100 million in property via an “unexplained wealth” anti-corruption law, Eurasianet reports. The first case under the law in September 2021 led prosecutors to seize an apartment valued at $460,000 along with two BMWs and a Porsche from a former employee of the National Security Service. One of the key promises of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on coming to power in 2018 was to “return the stolen money to the people and the state,” Eurasianet notes.

…