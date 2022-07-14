Plus, Serbian world hits snag, Russians flock to Georgia, Kyrgyz glacier collapse, and more.

The Big Story: A New Round in the High-Stakes Russian Energy Game

What happened: Russian gas imports will not be affected by the next round of European Union sanctions, “because a number of countries depend on Russian gas” and can’t adjust quickly enough, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, whose country currently holds the EU presidency, told Reuters on 13 July. Meanwhile, Hungary declared an “energy emergency” in response to supply disruptions and rising energy prices, and the Baltic states are hurrying to sever their energy links to Russia.

More context: Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania want to completely disconnect from the Russian electricity grid sooner than planned over fears Moscow could simply turn off the power, as some fear it might do, Aliide Naylor writes for the CEPA think tank. In Hungary, where top officials oppose sanctions on Russia, the chief of staff to Prime Minister Viktor Orban yesterday said sanctions are partly to blame for Europe’s energy troubles, Euronews reports. The Hungarian state of emergency is meant to boost domestic energy production capacity. Energy exports will be banned, coal mining encouraged, and the country’s only nuclear plant will work longer hours.

Worth noting: The European Commission moderated restrictions on Russian goods, telling Russia it can ship sanctioned goods through EU territory, but only via rail, after Moscow issued vague threats of retaliation for Lithuania’s move to further restrict many goods from entering Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave, Newsweek writes.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Polish citizens in Ukraine will acquire special legal status under a bill submitted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Notes From Poland reports. If approved by parliament, the bill will grant Poles residing in Ukraine access to social and health benefits and simplify the rules for working or starting a business. Zelenskiy submitted the bill on the symbolic date of 11 July, when Poland commemorates the mass killings of ethnic Poles by Ukrainian nationalists during World War II. “The episode – which is regarded as a genocide in Poland but not in Ukraine – is a longstanding source of tension between the two countries,” Notes From Poland says.

New COVID restrictions are not planned in the Czech Republic although the disease continues to spread among the population. Unlike in Germany or Austria, Czechs are not required to wear masks on public transport or in hospitals, Seznam Zpravy reports, and the Health Ministry does not foresee reintroducing such measures.

Southeastern Europe

Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin’s comments about building a “Serbian world” to unite all Serbs in the Balkans do not reflect official government policy, Deputy Energy Minister Zorana Mihaljovic told journalists in Sarajevo, Exit News reported yesterday. The U.S. Embassy in Belgrade on Monday said Vulin’s comments in a magazine interview conflict with the Bosnian peace accords “and contradict Serbia’s integration into European structures.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Ukraine’s military says it is massing troops for a major offensive to recapture Russian-held territory in the south of the country and has struck at least three Russian positions in the south in recent days, RFE/RL reports. Russia’s onslaught on the Donetsk region continues, and further west, 12 people died in a Russian missile strike on the city of Vinnytsia today, according to Al Jazeera. Russian missiles also hit the city of Mykolaiv Tuesday, injuring at least 12 people, Ukrinform cites the head of the regional administration as saying.

A Belarusian journalist was ordered to spend an additional eight years in prison for “state treason” in a closed trial on 13 July, her employer Belsat announced. Katerina Bakhvalova, who reports under the name Katerina Andreyeva, was due to be released in September after serving a two-year sentence for “violating public order,” The Moscow Times says. The charge related to her coverage of an event in 2020 commemorating the murdered activist Raman Bandarenka, Belsat writes.

Central Asia

The glacial avalanche that roared down a mountainside in Kyrgyzstan on 8 July, narrowly missing a party of hikers, occurred under similarly unusual conditions as the deadly glacier collapse in the Italian Dolomites a few days earlier, glaciologist Jeff Kargel tells The Washington Post. In both incidents, local temperatures had soared to well above normal. Italy continues to suffer under record-breaking heat, while temperatures in Kyrgyzstan’s Tien Shan range rose to as high as 15 degrees Celsius, the Post says. Evidence of melting glaciers is also abundant in the Caucasus Mountains, where as The Moscow Times notes, 140 people died when a torrent of rock, ice, and mud flattened the Karmadon valley in North Ossetia in September 2002.

The Caucasus

Russian emigres to Georgia in the wake of Moscow’s war on Ukraine tend to be young, upwardly mobile urbanites, migration researcher Tsypylma Darieva of Berlin’s Center for East European and International Studies writes. An informal survey of recent Russian arrivals in Georgia in April found that three-quarters lived in Moscow or St. Petersburg; only 19 percent had children under 18; and half planned to stay in Georgia at least temporarily. More than 30,000 Russians have relocated to Georgia since February, Darieva says, attracted by its visa-free regime and the growing numbers of compatriots who work for foreign companies.

