Hundreds of exiled Chechens are fighting on Kyiv’s side. But Ukrainian victory is not their ultimate goal.

Adam was born in Chechnya and grew up in France. He speaks both Chechen and French fluently and also speaks less than perfect, accented Russian. Adam’s family emigrated to the European Union in the mid-1990s. Back then, Chechnya, a small republic in the North Caucasus, was in the midst of a bloody war for independence from Russia.

Although Adam was only a child, he remembers well the accounts of Russian soldiers’ brutal killings of Chechen civilians. Several of his relatives lost their lives. The custom of the blood feud is still alive in the Caucasus, and it was then, he says, that the idea of taking revenge on those who killed his loved ones struck him.

Adam’s Choice

“What is happening now in Ukraine shows that Russia’s methods have not changed at all since the Chechen wars,” Adam said.

Adam, 35, has been on the front lines for about a year now. He doesn’t want to return to France after Ukraine, as he hopes, emerges victorious from the war. He, like hundreds more Chechens fighting on the Ukrainian side, dreams of returning to the homeland he fled as a child.

From 2014, Russia’s involvement on the side of rebels in eastern Ukraine brought Adam’s urge for revenge closer to reality. He says he began to think that it was his responsibility to protect the territorial integrity of Ukraine, because he knew more than anyone else what Russian soldiers who came to your land were like. Still, he hesitated over abandoning his quiet life in France to go to the defense of a foreign country with a gun in his hands. There were family problems and financial problems. And, as he says, he was a civilian, not even good at shooting.

Chechen Foreign Legions

Five Chechen battalions are currently taking part in the defense of Ukraine. OBON, where Adam serves, is one of the biggest, along with the Dzhokhar Dudaev Battalion and the Sheikh Mansur Battalion, the first Chechen unit in Ukraine. Both were formed soon after separatists in the Donbas opened a campaign against Ukraine in 2014 with Russian support.

When the head of the unrecognized Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, Akhmed Zakayev, announced the formation of a special battalion to fight against Russia in Ukraine shortly after visiting Ukraine in the spring of 2022, Adam saw his chance. OBON is made up mostly of Chechens, and the unit itself is part of the International Legion, a military entity within the Ukrainian armed forces that includes soldiers of different nationalities.

“I hope Chechnya will soon be free. I would really like the Russians to deal with their own problems and not force other nations to live by their own rules,” the young man sighs.

OBON, the Russian acronym for Separate Special Purpose Battalion, bears the name of a unit that fought in the first war for Chechen independence in the 1990s, explains Ahmad Alviyev, who represents Zakeyev’s movement in Ukraine.

“We took the historical name as a symbol of the revival of the armed forces of the Republic of Ichkeria,” Alviyev said.

According to Alviyev, foreigners serving in the Ukrainian armed forces must sign a contract, but it does not involve taking the military oath.

“This is an important point for a Muslim soldier, because we have no right to take any oath other than our oath to the Almighty,” he said.

“We try as much as possible to harmonize our deeds, actions, and thoughts with Islam,” he said of the Chechen fighters. “We are together with Ukrainians, we support them, but according to Islam we can make agreements with non-Islamic countries only for the war against the common enemy” – Russia. The urge for revenge also drives many fighters, “because almost all of them lost a relative as a result of the two bloody wars against Russia”, he said.

The Older Generation

Many Chechens fighting on the Ukrainian side, unlike Adam, are middle-aged veterans of the first Russian-Chechen war from 1994 to 1996 and the even bloodier second round of conflict in 1999–2000, when civilians died in their tens of thousands and the Chechen capital of Grozny was reduced to rubble. As defeated enemies, the fighters were declared terrorists by Russian authorities; many fled to Western European countries, which at the time offered political asylum to thousands of Chechens.

Although their commanders will say only that each battalion numbers from 300 to 800 men, these units have made a sizable contribution to the defense of Ukraine. Scattered along the entire front line, they took part in the major operations of the war at Kherson, Izyum, Bakhmut, Avdeevka, and near Kyiv.

Ukrainian citizens of Chechen origin have joined the battalions along with Chechens living in other parts of Europe and Turkey.

Islam Belokiev, a civilian spokesman for the Sheikh Mansur Battalion, said there are no restrictions based on nationality or religion. Muslims and Christians, Chechens and Tatars, Ukrainians and Russians fight together, united by the goal of “building a healthy society” in an independent Chechnya, a country where “human rights are respected.”

Alviyev adds that many Ukrainians fighting in the battalions are highly qualified specialists who help the Chechens master the types of weapons they are not familiar with.

The targets of these weapons are not only ethnic Russians, but also fellow Chechens in the regular Russian armed forces, dubbed “Kadyrovtsy” after Chechnya’s leader and staunch Vladimir Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov, and sometimes “TikTok troops” for social media posts seemingly showing them engaged in the thick of battle, later revealed to be staged.

“We haven’t had any direct clashes with the Kadyrovtsy, because for the most part they are used on the second or even third line. They mainly perform the role of military police,” Alviyev said.

What contact the battalion troops have with their fellow Chechens fighting on the other side is with captured prisoners, he added.

“These are mostly people from the socially vulnerable strata of the population, who have no one to defend them. And then there’s the layer of people close to Kadyrov, who go to war to get ahead, to build an image on social media. They’re just showing off, making videos, boasting of imaginary victories and successes,” he said.

Bucha and Samashki

Alviyev and Belokiev both said they see similarities between Russia’s method of warfare in Ukraine today and those it applied in Chechnya two decades ago. Above all in the treatment of civilians: for them, the killings of hundreds of civilians in Bucha early in the war, which shocked the whole world, were all too reminiscent of the treatment of civilians in the Chechen village of Samashkiin 1995.

For both representatives of the Chechen fighting units, Ukraine’s eventual victory in the war, though an important goal, is not the main priority.

“There is too much at stake now, and the sides are very powerful, so I think the war may continue for too long,” Belokiev said. “A lot of people think it’s our duty to be here, but once it’s over, we want to go home. Our house is on fire, too. Someone has to put it out, right?”

Gaining political and economic support from Western countries is another plank in their platform of raising the profile of the exiled Chechens.

“We can’t afford to just sit in Europe and do nothing when these things happen,” Belokiev said in reference to the brutal policies of the Kadyrov regime in Chechnya, which he said include kidnapping, torture, rape, and murder. “But to change this, we must first change the attitude of Western countries toward our problem. The West must move away from Russian propaganda, which imposed the view that Chechnya is Russia’s internal problem.”

Peace Through De-Federalization?

A year ago, Belokiev and Anzor Maskhadov, son of the former Chechen resistance leader Aslan Maskhadov, said a resistance group had begun operating inside Chechnya, gathering information about the deployment and movement of Kadyrov’s forces in the republic.

“They don’t have the task of starting combat operations,” Belokiev said. “But as soon as we receive guarantees of political, military, economic, and informational support from the West, we will be able to start real work, to come to the surface.”

Just as during the two independence wars a generation ago, though, if a new armed resistance movement springs to life in Chechnya, it may well be forced to operate with little or no acknowledged support from abroad.

Alviyev notes that the original Republic of Ichkeria opened representative offices in countries from the Baltic states to Turkey, Qatar, and Malaysia. None of these countries officially recognized it as a sovereign state, however, and the offices were gradually shuttered in the 2000s.

Chechen fighters have proven to be valuable military assets for Ukraine, though, and their backers in the country are pushing for the government to recognize Ichkeria. A resolution of the Ukrainian parliament in October 2022 stated that Chechnya was temporarily occupied by Russia and condemned Russia for what it called the genocide of the Chechen people. Zakayev is also pressing the case for recognition during his frequent visits to Ukraine.

Alviyev and Belokiev say they are not interested in Russia’s future in its current form. Like many others in the broad range of groups opposed to Putin’s rule, some emigre Chechens are now increasingly talking about the de-federalization of Russia, breaking it up it into many small states.

After almost two centuries under what he called Russian occupation, Belokiev said, “We want to be independent, we want to have our own state. At the same time, if Russia is around and if there are adequate people in power there, we are not against doing some economic business with the Russians.”

Liza Chukharova is a journalist from the North Caucasus, based in Prague. She covers topics related to human rights, politics, and social and economic issues.