A few words inscribed on a cave wall speak volumes about Bulgaria’s love of the Cyrillic alphabet and what it represents.

The setting is certainly impressive. Rocks tower over a scenic river canyon under the setting autumn sun. Trees cling to the cliffs with leaves in red, green, and yellow. And up there, two small caves keep an unexpected secret.

You stare from afar, and you see men and women climb the stairs, then scramble up a rope to reach the upper cave, like in an Indiana Jones movie. Unlike cinema’s famous hero, they are real scientists. And 1,100 years ago a monastic community dwelt in these caves and left fantastic graffiti on the walls.

Here, near Krepcha village in northeastern Bulgaria, the earliest Cyrillic inscription was found. The fragmentary text in medieval Bulgarian tells the story of a certain abbot named Anton(ius). The mysterious monk died in these caves in mid-October 921.

When he made the discovery back in 1971, Professor Kazimir Popkonstantinov had come to inspect another famous inscription about the same Antonius, in the upper cave. Suddenly, the autumn sun fell at an unusual angle – and the historian saw letters on the outer wall of the lower cave. Some of them formed the number 6430. Kazimir could not believe his eyes. He knew what it meant: year 921, Byzantine style. Elated, the young man shouted “Bravo” – and the echo returned his voice to the ancient walls.

There is no earlier-dated writing in an alphabet that is used today by more than 250 million. Russians, Ukrainians, Serbs, and many others still write in Cyrillic.

Some misconceptions about this alphabet puzzle outsiders and anger Bulgarians. First, Cyrillic is not “Russian.” The script was created in the court of the First Bulgarian Empire, not far from Krepcha. Scholars reckon that it was born several decades before the death of Antonius.

Second, although the alphabet bears the name of St. Cyril, he did not invent it. The Slavic enlightener and Byzantine official, together with his brother Methodius, created the Glagolitic script for the Slavs in Greater Moravia, nowadays the Czech and Slovak lands. Escaping persecution, their disciples brought the script to Bulgarian ruler Boris I in 886. Under his or his son Simeon’s order, the sophisticated Glagolitic transformed into simpler Cyrillic.

A 16th-century fresco depicts Tsar Boris I of Bulgaria meeting the disciples of Saints Cyril and Methodius. Photo by Preslav under a Creative Commons license.

Then ensued an age of reading and writing known as the “Golden Century.” According to historian, archaeologist, and epigraphist Popkonstantinov, 1,500 inscriptions from that period alone remain on walls, stones, and artifacts, with sacred, mundane, and erotic content. Compared to Europe’s west, this is an astonishing number indeed.

Bulgarians jealously guard these facts and wonder at the ignorance surrounding them. No surprise, since various Soviet and then Russian scholars, officials, and politicians have tried to undermine medieval Bulgaria’s contribution to Slavic culture. A rare exception, linguist and Gulag survivor Dmitry Likhachov, called Golden Century Bulgaria “a state of spirit.” None other than Vladimir Putin did his bit, remarking five years ago that “Cyrillic came from the Macedonian lands,” profiting on the old quarrel between Sofia and Skopje on historical matters.

On 24 May, Bulgaria observes a holiday in honor of Cyril and Methodius and “the Bulgarian alphabet, education, and culture, and of Slavic literature.”

Celebrated with school festivities, parades, and flowers, the holiday is a favorite among Bulgarians. Some intellectuals even debate whether the “Day of Letters” should be proclaimed Bulgaria’s national day.

When Bulgaria joined the European Union in 2007, Cyrillic became the Union’s third official alphabet. The script is mentioned in Bulgaria’s EU treaty, the one and only such case in the bloc. You will find it on euro banknotes as well.

For Bulgarians these things carried – and still carry – high emotional value, unfamiliar to people who write in the Latin or Greek alphabets. The event of Bulgaria bringing its alphabet to Europe for a second time in 11 centuries touched their soul much more than any economic benefit or technical detail of accession. The glory of the First Bulgarian Empire has long gone but the importance of knowledge and culture has endured and flourished. As St. Cyril was quoted as saying in the 9th century, “Without books, all people are naked.”

Luck has been with Kazimir Popkonstantinov, now 80, many times since 1971. In 2010 he discovered what he believes are relics of John the Baptist on a Black Sea island. Yet the scribbled Cyrillic on the cliffs around Krepcha remains his darling. He regularly brings experts from around the world here. They examine the ancient graffiti with almost religious zeal.

The historian exclaims angrily at the more recent graffiti that sometimes covers or damages the old ones; visitors have been leaving their marks on the walls of the deserted monastery since 1848. He is still finding old inscriptions. Last year, with the help of laser technology, he determined that the inscription from 921 was written by a certain Paphnutius. And he wonders about long-forgotten Antonius, who inspired two magnificent tributes. Perhaps the abbot was one of the intellectuals of the Golden Century.

Bulgaria has its everyday problems, such as the economy, politics, and not least education. The empire crumbled ages ago. Yet once it was a “state of spirit” and that raises the bar high. The cult of the alphabet has a bitter side. Often you may ask yourself, what graffiti shall we leave? And what will it tell its readers?

…

Boyko Vassilev is the moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.