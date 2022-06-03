The interiors of communist-era wedding halls in Slovakia house valuable art and design. From Dennik N.

Fifteen years ago, when art historian Sabina Jankovicova started researching the visual arts in architecture and in public spaces, she noticed a paradox.

The communist regime’s political commissions decided which music, books, or paintings would reach the general public, but the system was far from perfect. Visual artists whose political views were uncomfortable for the regime were banned from showing their work in galleries, but their work often showed up on facades of hospitals and office buildings, in parks, and in school interiors.

Wedding halls, which the socialist government started building across Czechoslovakia in the early 1970s, were no exception. “Most people today have no idea what gems they have in their community,” Jankovicova says.

Last year she visited more than 100 wedding halls in Slovakia. And she was amazed by what she found: a treasure trove of art and interior design.

“I’m pleasantly surprised,” says Jankovicova, who specializes in art of the second half of the 20th century.

Detail of wedding hall interior in Velky Biel, Slovakia; wall art by Milan Dobes. Photo by Tomas Benedikovic, Dennik N.

As If Time Stood Still

In 2007 and 2008, when she traveled across Slovakia in search of the best works by select artists, Jankovicova often felt frustrated. She would come to a place where a work of art was supposed to be only to find out it wasn’t actually there, because it either had been destroyed or heavily damaged.

Even back then, she realized she might have better luck with wedding halls, as many of them had remained practically untouched. Her research has confirmed this. “Sometimes I would walk in and felt like it was a perfect time capsule of 1970s and 1980s art and design. Everything there looked as if time had stood still.”

Not all employees of civil registry offices (responsible for, among other things, performing wedding ceremonies) who took her into the halls understood her enthusiasm. “It looks rather socialist in here,” they would say.

There is a general willingness to renovate the wedding halls, but the towns and villages that run them typically don’t have the funds to do so.

“This is pretty much the only reason why many of these venues have remained untouched – nobody is that interested in them,” Jankovicova says.

Her research trips last year were supported by the Bratislava region and the Slovak Arts Council. She began by visiting about 70 wedding halls near the capital.

Only rarely do town and city authorities understand the value of the artwork in their wedding halls. More often than not, Jankovicova is the one who lets them know. This was the case in the village of Velky Biel, where they now know they have valuable work by artist Milan Dobes hanging on the wall.

What is most notable about these places, however, is that just about everything was designed and made to measure – from door handles to chairs and ceremonial tables with jardinieres and trays for wedding rings, to lights and service areas.

“The key element was a feeling of luxury, which the entire space was supposed to project,” Jankovicova says. “With a few exceptions in the early 1970s, the vast majority of wedding halls were designed with opulent, exclusive interiors. They feel classy to this day.”

Art historian Sabina Jankovicova. Photo by Vladimir Simicek, Dennik N.

Entities in Conflict

The primary motivation to build the ceremonial halls was the socialist government’s ambition to elevate the civil ceremony above the religious rite. Civil ceremonies became obligatory in Czechoslovakia in 1958; but it was not a communist invention. Since the late Middle Ages, the European tradition of performing wedding ceremonies exclusively in church had gradually loosened, first with the advent of the Reformation and later, starting in the mid-18th century, with the Enlightenment.

In Slovakia and throughout the Hungarian kingdom, civil ceremonies were introduced along with the promulgation of general religious freedoms in 1893. When Czechoslovakia was established after World War I, both religious and civil ceremonies were allowed. The communist regime put an end to that. Religious wedding ceremonies no longer were formally recognized, but that didn’t necessarily mean the shift to civil ceremonies was an easy task.

“At first, weddings performed at the local government office were considered by many to be just an official act, which the couple underwent a few days before their religious ceremony,” writes Zuzana Benuskova, an ethnologist at the Slovak Academy of Sciences. In the 1950s, such civil ceremonies typically took place on a Tuesday, with the engaged couple attending in formal but not wedding outfits. This all had very little grounding in tradition. But little by little, the government correctly sensed that it had to make the civil ceremony more attractive if it was to be more than just a formality.

Architects were commissioned through state-owned design institutes; they would approach artists they already worked with. Whether they were politically correct, nobody particularly cared. And the state was willing to invest significant resources.

A well-preserved wedding hall in Pobedim, a village outside the town of Piestany in western Slovakia, still has its original consignment report, Jankovicova says. It shows that the interior cost half a million Czechoslovak crowns, which indicates the use of high-quality, expensive materials. “Today, many people throw these things in the trash,” which she finds incomprehensible, she adds, especially given that both the price of these materials and the value of artwork by prominent artists are much higher today.

Wedding hall, also serving as a conference room, in Plavecky Stvrtok. Work of Matej Turner and Viktor Holubar. Carpet is original. Photo by Tomas Benedikovic, Dennik N.

Good Artists Made Good Art

Architects and artists often formed well-oiled teams that collaborated to design numerous wedding venues. One such pair was artist Dobes and Matej Turcer, who headed the national Umelecke remesla (Arts and Crafts) institute.

In the 1960s, Dobes was among the greatest talents on the Czechoslovak arts scene. With an active interest in theater and music, he worked with light and movement. He named his artistic program “dynamic constructivism” and found success abroad. He was the first Czechoslovak artist to make it to the prestigious Documenta contemporary arts exhibition in Kassel, West Germany. His visual-kinetic program, created to the music of Toshiro Mayuzumi and Krzysztof Penderecki, toured the United States with an American symphony orchestra.

After the Soviet invasion of 1968, the hardline communist regime of the 1970s didn’t consider Dobes’s work to be sufficiently “engaged,” and his pieces disappeared from galleries. Wedding parties, however, could come across his artwork in many corners of Slovakia. “Turcer and Dobes were a very active pair,” Jankovicova says. Some of their halls no longer exist, but others, for example in Plavecky Stvrtok and Jablonove in western Slovakia, remain well-preserved.

“The results always depended primarily on what type of commission was given to the architect, and which artists they selected,” Jankovicova says. One architect who was sensitive and knowledgeable, Katarina Okalova, often selected the best artists available.

Even though artists had to adapt and work within the constraints of applied arts and design, the best of them managed to express their artistic qualities and, according to Jankovicova, a strong personal style. This doesn’t mean, however, that all ceremonial halls from this era were of the highest quality.

“When artists were chosen who didn’t particularly insist on their personal expression, you could also end up with works that, to our contemporary eyes, might lean toward sentiment or kitsch, with the preferred motifs being weddings, marriage, and the family,” she says, adding that even then the workmanship was at a good level.

The visits to wedding halls were not without disappointments – such as laminate flooring, cheap furniture, and office ceilings.

There are exceptions, for example the wedding hall in the town of Kocovce. It has the good fortune of being appreciated by the local government. Kocovce didn’t opt for laminate but looked for a carpet of a similar shade and managed to find one that’s almost identical to the original, Jankovicova says.

Similar stories are, she says, typically the result of luck or the work a few enlightened employees.

For now, Jankovicova is uploading her findings on Facebook but hopes to eventually publish a book. Her research will also be used in a database of public art at the Slovak Museum of Design. The Slovak National Gallery and the Cierne diery (Black Holes) arts initiative – which focuses on overlooked architecture in Slovakia – are working on a dictionary of monumental art in Slovakia; wedding halls are expected to be included.

Jana Mockova covers art, architecture, and culture for Dennik N, a print and online publication in Slovakia. Reprinted with permission; edited for length.

Translated by Matus Nemeth.