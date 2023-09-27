Once just annoying, our inbuilt capacity to get things wrong has become downright dangerous. How did it happen?

Ignorance has always existed. But when did it became so fashionable? And powerful?

In the early days of the war in Ukraine, I often heard the “but what about the [allegedly neo-Nazi] Azov Battalion?” refrain even by (allegedly) fellow scholars. How did the Azov argument get so strong? Yes, there are ultra-nationalists enrolled in the battalion. Yes, its ideology is partly inspired by far-right ideas. But would the alleged extremism of some of its 1,000 soldiers outbalance Russian mass killings, torture, and rape of civilians, and, in general, a full-scale invasion of a country? (Would you expect members of any military brigade to read Gandhi as a bedtime story, by the way?).

And are far-right ideologies more popular or rooted in politics in Ukraine than elsewhere? German authorities counted 33,300 far-right extremists in 2020, 110 far-right marches in 2023, and a recent Bielefeld University survey found that one out of 12 people in Germany holds far-right extremist views . Shall we then ask Putin to invade Germany as well to liberate us from neo-Nazis?

So what about Azov? Or, better, its perception? Well, much has to do with the human brain’s tendency to calibrate what it perceives as reality based on the very first information it receives , according to celebrity psychologist Dan Ariely. So if the first words you heard about Ukraine are “Nazi” or “but Azov is extremist,” this will be your default standard. Anything contradicting this “truth” will take a long time to process.

“I do not believe in COVID.” “Neither do I,” echoed a young woman. As if we were discussing Santa Claus. Or God.

Besides, the three most difficult words to say are not “I love you” but “I don’t know,” the Freakonomics authors have argued. Therefore, once Ukraine pops up at the dining room table, some might feel safer blabbing the only thing they’ve heard than admitting they know little or nothing about it.

Our decisions are much less rational than we claim ( Ariely again ). We then spend the next five minutes trying to invent a rationale to justify them. This is also to say that critical thinking skills are needed now more than ever, to equip people with fake-news-proof tools.

The COVID Shift

Once upon a time, misinformation was spread in a pub over a few beers, and it stayed within that circle of friends. Conspiracy theories were there, but they spread fairly slowly.

And then came the pandemic, and it all blew up. That age of “innocence” is past, mostly. Was it the time spent on social media that allowed more misinformation to thrive? Was it the sudden feeling of helplessness or alienation that pushed people to believe “this cannot be true” and search for a reality that better fitted their fantasy? Or were disinformation and mass ignorance already fashionable before COVID, and it’s just me who failed to notice it?

Whatever the reason, ignorance went from annoying to dangerous on a massive scale. A functioning society needs cohesion, solidarity, collaboration. Instead, what I’ve seen is a sense of entitlement. A desire to prove that “I know better” what is to be done, but not backed up by any evidence or rational reasoning.

I remember with horror a Zagreb-Vienna trip on a bus full of (mostly) men too manly to wear masks because they felt they were more macho than the virus. This is where I probably contracted COVID the first time. This is where I felt on my skin for the first time that ignorance can actually kill.

And Then Came the War

In December 2021, a sparkling Siberian lady held a New Year’s party for the Russian-speaking community in Kyoto. My neighbor at a table mostly occupied by Russian businessmen stated, “I do not believe in COVID.” “Neither do I,” echoed the young woman next to him. As if we were discussing Santa Claus. Or God.

That was a prelude to what I would soon witness. I asked myself where the educational system was going (in Russia but not only there).

I got my answer a few weeks later, when a relative called from Russia. “Quick! Put grandma on a plane and send her here or the Nazis will kill her!” We asked ourselves what planet she lived on, that she trusted Russian TV more than her family. Every day more and more Ukrainians were learning that some of their relatives in Russia did not believe what Russians were doing in Ukraine.

Days became weeks and then months. I saw many of my professional contacts on social media radically transforming, loudly spreading messages of hatred, switching from calling Ukrainians brothers to demonizing them as Nazis and spreading information that I could not believe anyone (let alone intellectuals) could swallow so easily. And this, I imagined, was only the tip of the iceberg.

A Taxi Driver Told Me

On the way to Tunis airport, a taxi driver once tried to explain to me that he respected Putin because he could stand up to the West. I gave him the benefit of the doubt (it was before 2014). After all, applying some perverse logic, Putin and a few others could be regarded as “rebels” embodying dissatisfaction with the current world order or your own situation.

Surprisingly, the war has not only expanded the basis of knowledge of Ukrainian geography in the West. It has also expanded Putin’s popularity among certain segments of populations who could not even place Kyiv on a map of Europe.

America did the same in the past, some will say. True, but there’s no need to support Russia to criticize U.S. foreign policy. You can be critical of both. Just be human and against random killings and man-made ecological disasters .

I grew up in an environment where views are not imposed, where education is key to get people to reflect what is fair or right to do. Naively perhaps, I still think that the solution is educating people into processing information, or just to think.

National governments in the West seem less convinced, however. Not only is spending on education dwindling, but it’s the way education is now producing a sense of entitlement, or simply arrogance, which was initially conceived to boost our children’s self-confidence but probably went too far .

Besides, looking at the way wars have been part of human history, and how enthusiastically thousands of people have blindly supported them only to then get slaughtered on the battlefield, perhaps we have passed the peak of human civilization and are now witnessing its inevitable decline, as Jared Diamond, the Pulitzer P rize-winning author, has hinted .

So I am, once again, quite inclined to quote Einstein’s “Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the former.”

…