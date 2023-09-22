Has the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development learned anything from past mistakes?

In 2020, nature-lovers from Kakanj, in central Bosnia and Herzegovina, started to notice tree-cutting in the mountains behind the town, together with damage to the forest’s biodiversity and the presence of heavy machinery. Local activists soon discovered that Adriatic Metals PLC , a UK-registered company, planned to open a zinc, lead, and barytes mine in the area, and that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) had invested almost 7 million euros to buy shares in the company and further the exploration of the mine.

All that activity was a surprise, local residents say, because they had not been consulted on the plans for the mine, despite the EBRD’s requirement that its clients engage with communities in projects where the bank invests. This example and another prominent mining investment in Armenia cast serious doubt on the bank’s willingness to live up to such commitments and raise questions as to whether it will change its approach in its mining strategy, which is under revision and will shape millions of euros in investment in the EBRD’s countries of operation in the coming years.

Biodiversity Impact

The bank and Adriatic Metals have touted the Bosnian mine project as a rare investment into the country’s antiquated mining sector, and an opportunity to transfer best practices from abroad to local industry. So far, activist groups say, the investors have not lived up to such promises. They contacted CEE Bankwatch Network, my organization, and in November 2022 we visited Kakanj.

During our trip, it immediately became clear that an access road to the mine had been built in a different location to the one noted in the environmental studies for the project published by the EBRD. And it had been done carelessly. It was built on a preexisting forest path, considerably widened by dug-out stone material. This also narrowed the stream bed running alongside, which local people feared would increase flood and landslide risks.

The fact that the access road was not mentioned in the environmental studies also means that the local community was not consulted about it – a potential breach of the Aarhus Convention . The leading international agreement on environmental democracy, the convention, among other things, protects every person’s right to live in a healthy environment, including the public’s right to receive environmental information held by public authorities.

The environmental studies show that the mine and its access roads will damage critical habitats, a term embracing important habitats for endangered, critically endangered, endemic, or geographically restricted species. The bank’s Environmental and Social Policy is meant to prohibit work in such habitats unless very stringent conditions are met.

But in this case, although adjustments were made to avoid some critical habitats such as bear dens, the project’s environmental studies dismissed the remaining impact as not that significant after all, instead of seriously assessing whether the project should be further changed or stopped.

In response to complaints, the Federal Ministry for the Environment and Tourism sent environmental inspectors to the scene and in mid-July, announced that several violations had been found. The landfill at the site was not lined, no concrete channels were built at the edges, no sedimentation tank was built, and the landfill is not fenced.



The EBRD stopped financing work on the Amulsar mine in the face of mounting local opposition.

If all of these issues weren’t enough, local people in Kakanj have long complained about a complete lack of public consultation about the mine in their town, saying any outreach took place only in the nearby, much smaller town of Vares – another breach of the Aarhus Convention and EBRD’s policy requirements for stakeholder engagement.

In August 2022 a group of local residents filed a complaint to the EBRD’s internal grievances mechanism, established by the bank to check potential breaches of its policies. And in June 2023 a citizen group organized a protest against the mine. Civil society organizations throughout the country added their voices, jointly sending an open letter to the UK, U.S., and Norwegian embassies, expressing regrets at their support for the mine development, and lack of respect for the community’s concerns.

Amulsar Gold Mine

The EBRD’s track record elsewhere for including local communities during the consultation process is not encouraging. In 2015, the company Lydian International Limited completed exploration of the Amulsar gold deposit in southeast Armenia, near the health resort of Jermuk, and secured financing to start mine development. The EBRD invested a total of 11 million euros in equity in the company between 2009 and 2017. Construction was halted in June 2018 after local people opposed to the project blocked the access roads to the mine.

Among their complaints was the negative impact on tourism and local livelihoods, and on the health of the local population (revealed in a 2018 study ). In addition, local groups raised concerns about the destruction of endangered species habitats, the failure to establish a promised, new national park to offset biodiversity loss, and the pollution of the Arpa and Vorotan rivers, and potentially Lake Sevan. Joined by Armenian and international civil society groups, including CEE Bankwatch Network, they also filed a complaint to the EBRD, charging that the planning and construction of the gold mine had excluded public opinion during consultations on the project, damaged the town’s tourism potential and reputation as a spa destination, and polluted the local environment and precious water resources in this pristine area.

Lydian did not stand still, initiating dozens of SLAPP lawsuits against journalists and activists, with a clear intent to suppress civil society and freedom of speech. In spite of legal threats by the company, the blockade continued until the eruption of the military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh at the end of 2020. As a result of all the controversies, Lydian became insolvent and was restructured, resulting in the EBRD exiting the project the same year.

[In February, the Armenian government reached a deal with the mine’s operating license holder, Lydian Armenia, allowing work on the mine to restart– Transitions note.]

As the EBRD reviews its mining strategy, these projects present valuable lessons with a great potential to shape future policies. One of the most important is the advisability of negotiating and maintaining a so-called social license .

However, the bank continues to tolerate the same old exclusionary practices, avoiding meaningful consultations with communities affected by mining projects.

It’s time to hold inclusive discussions and listen to the feedback of those potentially affected by EBRD investments, instead of blindly rushing forward and enabling environmental destruction through the bank’s mining projects.

